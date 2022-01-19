I love IPAs, but I really love double IPAs (also known as “imperial IPAs”). Putting today’s blind tasting squarely in my wheelhouse. A quick primer: the simplest definition of the IPA is that it’s a hoppier and a higher alcohol version of the classic pale ale. A double IPA is even higher in ABV (landing around eight to ten percent) and the brews are largely known for their extremely hoppy notes and pronounced bitterness. It’s truly a beer for IPA fans who want their beers turned up to eleven and one that might be a little too potent for IPA novices — you might have to work your way up to the bold flavor profile. There are seemingly endless double IPAs on the market and, sadly, I don’t have time to try them all. So I decided to once again turn to a blind taste test to help me pick the best. I blindly nosed and tasted eight highly rated double IPAs (according to Beeradvocate.com) and then ranked them. It’s as simple as that. Our lineup today includes: Bell’s Hopslam

Stone Ruination 2.0

Lawson’s Finest Double Sunshine

Victory Dirt Wolf

Firestone Walker Double Haze

Cigar City Florida Man

Dogfish Head 90 minute IPA

Second Fiddle Double Fiddle Let this Double IPA party commence! Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find aromas of caramel malts, mangos, guava, tangerines, dank pine, and slight floral hops. The palate is highlighted by notes of passion fruit, mango, orange zest, juicy pineapple, cracker-like malts, slight toffee, floral hops, and a slightly bitter, herbal finish. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: The nose isn’t exceptional. There are hints of grapefruit and tangerine, but not much else. The palate is slightly more flavorful with bread-like malts, slight tropical fruit sweetness, wet grass, more citrus zest, and a fairly sweet and not-at-all bitter finish. It’s a surprisingly sweet beer that needs more bitterness for this category. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: This beer’s nose is so complex, it took a few sniffs to find all of the aromas. I noticed scents of pine tree needles, ripe melons, wet grass, resin, slight citrus zest, and herbal, floral hops. The flavors are equally memorable with hints of ripe tangerine, fresh grapefruit, juicy pineapple, toffee-like malts, and tart, slightly bitter hops that tie everything together. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: This is a complex, pine-forward beer on the nose. On top of dank and piney resin, there are also aromas of grapefruit, tangerine, wet grass, and a slightly herbal quality. The palate is filled with pithy orange, ripe melon, tropical fruits, and a ton of spicy pine. The finish is dry and slightly bitter. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this beer’s nose. There are notable hints of citrus zest, ripe tropical fruits, tangerine, grapefruit, and gentle, herbal, floral hoppy notes. The taste is extremely complex with hints of guava, fresh grapefruit, pineapple, caramel malts, and a memorable dry, bitter, piney finish. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found a whole forest of Christmas trees along with ripe pineapple, citrus zest, caramel malts, and lupulin. The sip delivered caramel, dried fruits, zesty citrus, and a ton of dank, herbaceous bitter hops. The bitterness lingers but there’s also a nice hit of malt in there.

Taste 7 Tasting Notes: This beer’s nose is loaded with citrus and tropical fruits. But after orange zest, mango, grapefruit, and slight floral notes, it’s fairly muted. The palate has a little more complexity with notes of juicy tangerine, ripe pineapple, caramel malts, and slightly bitter hops at the finish. This is a decent beer, but nothing to write home about. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: This beer has an intensely citrus-driven nose. There are hints of ripe melon, zesty tangerine, guava, passion fruit, and a gentle, floral hop presence. But the aromas are overall unexciting. The palate is a little too citrus-centered with flavors like grapefruit, orange pulp, and tropical fruits. From my notes: “While this is clearly a hazy, juicy beer, it lacked the bitter hop wallop I expect.” Part 2: The Ranking