The idea of what is and isn’t a “blended whiskey” should be very straightforward. But in reality, things aren’t as simple as we’d all like to think. Yes, labeling something a “blended” whisk(e)y means something very specific. But, at the same time, that doesn’t imply that everything else comes from a single barrel of booze. For the uninitiated, when they hear about their favorite single malts or small-batch straight ryes come from a blending of the best variously aged barrels in the rickhouse, things get confusing … and, rightfully so.

In the simplest of terms, a “blended” whiskey — which is what most of the world drinks — is a blend of whiskeys that are from different distillations of different grains/mash bills from different barrels of varying ages and sometimes even whiskeys from different distilleries all together. On the flip side, every single bottle of whiskey that is not a “single barrel” expression is a blend of often hundreds of barrels too. But, the main difference is that those barrels come from the same grain/mash bill or even the same distillation and are the same style of whiskey. So that rare small-batch bottle of bourbon you’re drinking is still a straight bourbon, even if the final expression is a blend of, say, six, nine, and 14-year-old barrels of the same whiskey.

Those whiskeys are never considered a “blended whiskey.” Confused yet?

Look, a lot of this is semantics — invented by people to classify whiskey varieties in specific ways. Still, it’s good to get a base knowledge of why whiskey is labeled “blended” and why and which whiskeys are not. So let’s break down what those labels mean.