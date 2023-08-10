A 20-Something’s Guide To Puerto Rico And The Island Of Vieques

“¡Ay bendito! I’m in Puerto Rico!” I exclaimed (sorta quietly, mostly to myself) as I walked off the jet bridge and into the terminal of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan. While it would be my second time to the island(s), I felt particularly excited to return to this U.S. territory and continue practicing my Spanish-speaking skills. I’m on an 800+ day Duolingo streak, so my hopes for being able to communicate were exceedingly high. For those who failed HS government, Puerto Rico is one of the 16 territories owned by the United States. It’s wrapped in the same collection as American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and the Virgin Islands. While these territories aren’t considered states, U.S. citizens can freely travel to these destinations without a passport. I repeat: YOU DON’T NEED A PASSPORT TO TRAVEL TO PUERTO RICO — making it exceedingly easy. Another even lesser-known tidbit about Puerto Rico is that it’s more than just one island. In fact, Puerto Rico is an archipelago — consisting of the main island, four small islands, and hundreds of cays and islets. When planning a trip, you should definitely spend time on the main island (which takes only six hours to drive around completely) but also craft part of your itinerary to enjoy its second main sister island, Vieques. Which is exactly what I had planned. To help build a travel itinerary that spans more than just a weekend and covers more than just the hits, I’m sharing the best places to visit and things to do that I’ve personally enjoyed in two trips to the territory.

Adventure In El Yunque National Forest & Sleep In Luxury Once you’ve had a day in Old San Juan, take an easy hour’s drive east for some lush luxury at St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort. The resort is placed on 483 acres of what was once a coconut farm and is beautifully situated among natural rivers, lakes, and lush tropical greenery. Most of its buildings overlook the gardens and the two-mile Crescent Beach, or boast views of the nearby El Yunque National Forest (more on that soon). What makes this St. Regis stand out among the rest of its global locations is its 65% on-site green areas, including wildlife sanctuaries and nature trails. The resort works directly with public and private organizations to protect local endangered species – like the leatherback turtle – and is one of 21 resorts worldwide (and the only one in the Caribbean!) designated as a Certified Gold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary. Check in at the earliest time you can, enjoy the stunning five-star pool, and then head to the resort’s Paros restaurant for dinner. Because of the island’s location, the sun sets early here, usually around 5 p.m. Make sure to go around then to sip and eat overlooking the sea with its floor-to-ceiling windows. Some highlights for dinner that you should definitely make sure to order: Tuna Sashimi: I had this for a starter but I could’ve eaten it as a whole meal. It literally melted in your mouth, it was that fresh.

Paros Signature Dish : As the restaurant's "signature dish" I held this to pretty high standards. It's essentially Puerto Rico's version of paella but instead of prawns it came with pieces of lobster. It was so filling due to the richness of the lobster, though I will admit that I thought the rice was a tad dry. It's big enough to share with the table – especially with the steep price of this dish.

: As the restaurant’s “signature dish” I held this to pretty high standards. It’s essentially Puerto Rico’s version of paella but instead of prawns it came with pieces of lobster. It was so filling due to the richness of the lobster, though I will admit that I thought the rice was a tad dry. It’s big enough to share with the table – especially with the steep price of this dish. Cauliflower Steak: I’m not normally one to order many vegetarian dishes, but this one hit out of the park. The sunflower pesto sauce drizzled over this with fresh tomatoes were paired great together and made eating a roasted cauliflower anything but a chore. After a lay day, the real adventure begins — head out to El Yunque National Forest just 25 minutes away. This ecological gem should definitely be on your itinerary, so make it a priority. It’s the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest system, spanning over 29,000 acres of some of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the world and home to over 240 plant species. You’ll find over 18 miles of roads and 24 miles of recreational hiking trails, boasting waterfalls, lagoons, and lush mountains. If you’d rather enjoy the beauty of the rainforest in your car, you can drive through El Toro Scenic Byway. But we recommend getting dirty and sweaty and having a proper adventure! Book your stay at St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort here. Fly (Don’t Ferry) To & From Vieques In my humble opinion, no trip to Puerto Rico is complete without visiting its sister island, Vieques. You’ll find a lot of information online about taking a ferry to Vieques, but we’re here to tell you to skip that. You can take a flight from San Juan to Vieques, or even better, head to Ceiba. You’ll continue an hour Southeast from St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort to this tiny little airport. You’ll have to be aware of how much luggage you bring as everything is weighed, including yourself. It’s a whole add-on adventure on top of your trip and it saves you so much time. A flight from Ceiba to Vieques takes exactly seven minutes and most flights are only $45. It’s a no-brainer. Book your flight from Ceiba to Vieques via Vieques Air Link here.

Holistic & Ayurvedic Living At La Finca Victoria Because Vieques is just a mere 21 miles long and three miles wide, you can get around pretty easily. With that said, there aren’t many hotels on the island! I stayed at La Finca Victoria, a farmhouse-style bed and breakfast in the heart of the island. The property boasts luscious vegetation and soothing symphonies of the native Coqui frogs. Being on one of the highest points of the island, it had amazing views of the sunrises and sunsets and with the lack of light pollution, stunning views of the night sky. It was also 10 minutes from multiple beaches and the “downtown” area, so that was also a huge plus. This was one of my favorite stays during my travels to Puerto Rico. Each morning starts off with an 8 am complimentary yoga class overlooking the island before you’re served an inclusive vegan breakfast prepared from the vegetables, fruits, and herbs from its onsite garden. It radiates peace and tranquility, with plenty of areas to unwind and find some quiet space. Every person there was young and exuded a positive and healthy persona that was infectiously admirable throughout all parts of the property. Each “casita” was completely different but all had similar local vintage furniture and aesthetic. I stayed in one of the Victoria suites which was so cute, with its Victorian-style chandeliers and artwork. The private outdoor shower was pretty amazing to wash off in after spending some time at the beach as well. Book your stay at La Finca Victoria here. Plan Accordingly & Don’t Go During A Full Moon You can’t go to Vieques and not visit the world-famous Mosquito Bay, known to be the world’s brightest bioluminescent bay. Unfortunately, I traveled to Vieques during the peak full moon (plan around this, people!) — because of how bright the full moon is on the water, you can’t successfully experience Mosquito Bay and see the bioluminescence certain times of the month. It’s one of my most epic travel fails to date. Ideally, you should travel during a new moon. At the very least, go when it’s anything but full.

Horseback Ride Through Rolling Hills & A Black Sand Beach Horseback riding seems kind of like a basic tourist activity but I promise you won’t regret booking it on Vieques. I took a two-hour horseback riding tour with Esperanza Riding Company and it was one of the best riding tour experiences I’ve had. I rode a native island Paso Fino horse through winding hills, open meadows, wooded terrain, and through the idyllic beaches of Playa Coqual and Playa Negra. The overviews overlooking the coast and land are truly breathtaking and it was such a lovely way to connect to the land. Book your Vieques horseback riding tour here. Head Out On The Water With A Catamaran Tour I spent two days in Vieques and felt that it was enough time to see the small, beautiful island. I flew back to the main island with another cheap $45 flight and was thrilled to spend the day at sea. Although I was disappointed I couldn’t experience Mosquito Bay and the bioluminescent water, I was thrilled to go out on a private Catamaran out of Fajardo. I’ve been on plenty of boats in various locations, and I must say, East Island Excursions hosted a great day out on the water. I was originally supposed to visit the other famous island of Culebra and visit the world-famous Flamenco beach during the boat tour but my bad luck continued and I was rerouted to visit the small, uninhabited island Icacos due to intense currents. While I was disappointed I couldn’t get to Culebra, East Island Excursions made sure I had a great day snorkeling and wading in the ocean while also providing the best lunch I’ve ever had on a booked boating experience. Here are several Catamaran experiences departing out of Marina Puerto Del Rey in Fajardo. Check out all the options here.