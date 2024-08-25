A Weekend Guide To Reykjavik, Iceland: Where To Eat, Sleep & Play

Iceland is in a league of its own on the travel bucket list. Known as the island of fire and ice, Iceland has a strong reputation for its idyllic landscapes — boasting active volcanoes, glistening waterfalls, deep canyons and cliffs, and frigid glaciers. Over 10% of the island is covered by glaciers, making it no surprise that Iceland was the last place on Earth to be settled by humans. Because of this, it only makes sense for over half of Iceland’s population – which is only a mere 382,000 people – to live in the country’s capital of Reykjavík. Up until 2019, it was quite expensive to even get to Reykjavík from the United States. Flying over the Northern part of the Atlantic Ocean to the northernmost capital in the world came with a hefty price ticket, making it less accessible for any traveler on a budget. That was the case until PLAY airlines leveled the playing field, offering streamlined, no-frills service between Iceland, North America, and Europe. Having hit many of my dream destinations already, I recently decided it was finally time to check the island of fire and ice off my travel bucketlist once and for all, staying on budget with PLAY airlines and giving myself three days to explore Reykjavík and its geographical day-tripping landscapes. What I found was, above all the natural wonder, some of the nicest people I’ve come across throughout my global travels. Whether it’s due to the awe-striking Aurora Borealis seen in the night sky for over half the year, the amazing food scene, or the ability to see some of the world’s most insane geographical happenings just hours away from the capital, the people you meet are pretty damn warm. Scroll down to read my three-day guide on where to eat, sleep, and adventure in Reykjavík. Three days may seem like a short time to explore the city and island, but that’s all the time I had and, well, as you’ll see: I was able to fit a lot in. PART 1 – Where To Eat Although Reykjavik only hosts a population of roughly 100,000 people, the food scene is incredibly impressive . Not surprisingly, fresh fish and seafood are abundant. Icelanders also love their lamb, which isn’t necessarily my favorite, to be honest. If you happened to click this with the thought: “Gee, I wonder what she thought of all the lamb dishes?” this might not be the right review for you. For breakfast, I recommend finding a hotel or hostel that offers complimentary breakfast. Because food is expensive in Iceland, this helps cut your costs. Since I was out exploring the city each day, I grabbed lunch to-go in the mornings before my adventures from the local 24-hour convenience store, 10-11. It’s basically the Iceland version of 7-11. Don’t let that fool you though! I would never subject myself to any of the pre-made foods in a 7-11 in the United States. But in Iceland what you’ll find is a great selection of freshly made wraps and sandwiches to choose from. If you have a sweet tooth like me, walking down the candy aisle was very fun! I definitely tried quite a few new candy bars that I’ve never seen before, like the Yankie. Nothing like treating yourself to an Icelandic Milky Way while hiking a glacier! For dinner, I was fortunate to get a table at three spectacular restaurants in downtown. Héðinn Kitchen gave me my first taste of what Reykjavik has to offer. Located in what was a previous steelworks factory, Héðinn hosts a beautiful, low-lit atmosphere to warm your bones from the chills of this North Atlantic city. I graciously ordered the Héðinn Adventure Trip, a five-course meal based on what the chef wants to make and the seasonal ingredients available.

Salmon Two Ways: I loved the soft bread complemented with the elderflower pickled cucumber, dill sauce, salmon and roe.

Shrimp & Lobster Soup: Not only was this dish delicious to eat, but it was very fun to have the chef come over and pour the smoked buttermilk broth over the steamed bites of shrimp and lobster.

Braised Porkbelly: They initially said that the lamb came with the five-course meal but they allowed me to swap this in instead. What a treat! The peanut breadcrumb finish was the perfect touch to the sauce and flavor of the pork. It came atop butternut squash which had a great buttery flavor to offset the salty pork which I loved.

Date Cake: I wasn't sure what was better, the five-spiced date cake with Irish whiskey cream or the homemade vanilla ice cream that came with it. I was so fun but made sure to eat this all. Anna Jóna was a completely different experience. As soon as you step inside, you're transported to a French Barbie dining scene where Polo and Pan play over the speakers and you sip bubbles overlooking the harbor through its rounded corner windows. What I noticed was this place was one of the first restaurants in the city that didn't offer any chicken dishes. Not necessarily a bad thing. With the plates being somewhat small, the restaurant encourages you to order three plates for a "full meal" which I happily abided by. Some highlights: Baked Celeriac: I loved the flavor of this cold dish with the hazelnuts, pickled rutabaga, and herb oil. It was delicious but somewhat hard to eat since obtaining a bite with everything on it was damn near impossible.

Kale Salad & Sweet Potato Gnocchi: The kale salad claimed to come with capers but they're hardly noticeable with the flavors of the raisins. The sweet potato gnocchi was overwhelmingly delicious with the accompaniment of the wild oyster mushrooms.

Sautéed Monkfish: The first words that came out of my mouth were "Oh my God." This came so buttery and thick. The "butter blanc" sauce poured over fresh at your table was astounding and perfectly complemented with the citrus hint.

The first words that came out of my mouth were “Oh my God.” This came so buttery and thick. The “butter blanc” sauce poured over fresh at your table was astounding and perfectly complemented with the citrus hint. Homemade Macarons: Would it be a true French dining experience without some homemade macarons? I was beyond full but loved taking these back to my hotel room to indulge at a later hour of the evening. Then there was OTO. I’ve been dreaming of this place ever since I went. There’s a reason why this made the Spring Travel Hot List: it is seriously one of the best food experiences I’ve ever had in my life. They also play a lot of Khruangbin, which I’m definitely not complaining about. Derived from “Kyoto,” OTO has made a lot of noise recently in Reykjavik’s bustling food scene. Led by award-winning Icelandic chef Sigurður Laufdal, OTO combines the flavors of Japan and Italy for what they call “Japanese Italian.” The burger-joint-turned-upscale-eatery offers a lively and energetic atmosphere to take your tastebuds on a culinary journey. The menu is big enough to accommodate just about any specific craving, yet well-curated to ensure each dish is thoroughly perfected. You might as well order the tasting menu if you’re lucky enough to secure a table here, which you won’t be able to without a weeks-in-advance reservation.

If you’re going to Reykjavik, you’ll want to be in the middle of the action. What better place than having the front door of your hotel leading you out to Laugavegur (aka Main Street). With that said, I found Center Hotels Plaza to be the perfect place to rest my head at night. Slap bang in the middle of downtown Reykjavik, Center Hotels Plaza overlooks the city’s oldest square and main street, allowing you the ultimate freedom to explore all of what this city has to offer. Seriously, you’ll be in walking distance to some of the best bars, restaurants, shops, and must-see stops in Reykjavik. As Center Hotels’ largest hotel, Center Plaza offers a broad choice of 200 rooms to maximize your weekend stay in Reykjavik. Spanning eight floors, you’ll find a selection of standard single, standard double, standard city view, superior double, and of course top floor executive double rooms. Every room comes with the basics: a flat screen TV, free wifi, a hairdryer, and towels. If they have an executive double room on the eighth floor do not hesitate to book it. While the majority of standard hotels don’t even let you open a window, the eighth-floor rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to the private rooftop balcony only available to eighth-floor guests. What a freaking view of the city! If Reykjavik wasn’t so rainy I would’ve spent more time out there. While you do have your own room, this hotel seemed more like a hostel than a hotel. You enter a small – but stylish – lobby where the side wall of the check-in counter doubles as the Plaza Bar. Onsite you’ll find three meeting rooms, comfortable sitting and co-working spaces in the lobby, and a dining area that includes complimentary breakfast in the morning. I don’t know if it’s just me, but European breakfast just hits different than in the United States. If you’re looking for luxury, this isn’t the place. But it’s exactly what you need to rest your head at night after adventuring the island of fire and ice all day. Part III – Where To Play Iceland is an island of adventure. It’s truly unlike any other place on Earth. Sleeping in isn’t on the vacation itinerary. Was it hard to wake up in the morning with the cold weather in the winter? Yes. But you’ll probably be overruled with excitement to wake up before the hint of dawn to see the beauty of what Iceland and Reykjavik has to offer. If you’re only working with three days to see and explore Reykjavik, make sure you maximize your time. Visit The Sun Voyager & Harpa Concert Hall This is a famous statue in Reykjavik. Designed in the mid-1980s to commemorate the bicentenary of the city’s constitution, it’s great to snap a photo here in the day or night. It looks like a Viking ship, honoring Iceland’s history and seafaring tradition. It’s easy to walk to if you have dinner at Héðinn Kitchen! Across the street, you’ll see the illuminating glass of Harpa, one of the country’s largest music venues. Take A Walk Down Laugavegur Street Laugavegur is the main shopping street and one of the oldest streets in Reykjavík, renowned for its boutiques, restaurants, and bars. It’s also right outside Center Hotels Plaza, making this one of the easiest things to do while on your trip.

Some notable places included: The Irishman Pub: Spin the wheel of fortune here for 2500 ISK (approximately USD 18) to try to win six draft beers, a round of shots, and more.

Spin the wheel of fortune here for 2500 ISK (approximately USD 18) to try to win six draft beers, a round of shots, and more. Hús máls og menningar: A bookstore meets late-night music venue. Only Iceland would hold something of a dream like this on its main street. This place was packed to the brim on a Wednesday night, and for good reason. The band played rocked-out versions of popular pop and rock songs but its more of the aesthetic that really brings it together.

A bookstore meets late-night music venue. Only Iceland would hold something of a dream like this on its main street. This place was packed to the brim on a Wednesday night, and for good reason. The band played rocked-out versions of popular pop and rock songs but its more of the aesthetic that really brings it together. Hallgrimskirkja: One of the most famous churches in the city, and Iceland’s tallest church at 243 feet high. I didn’t pay to go in the tower, but taking photos outside the church and within the chapel was a great way to see the bulk of this.

One of the most famous churches in the city, and Iceland’s tallest church at 243 feet high. I didn’t pay to go in the tower, but taking photos outside the church and within the chapel was a great way to see the bulk of this. iurie | fine art: You may not be able to see all of Iceland in one weekend in Reykjavik, but you can surely see it here. Photographer Iurie Belegurschi celebrates the country’s magnificent natural wonders through jaw-dropping photos, while also sparking global action to fight the climate crisis, which is also captured behind his lens. Get Curious At The Icelandic Phallological Museum Come one, come all to the worldʹs only genuine penis museum. It’s truly nothing you’ve seen before, that is of course unless you’ve seen hundreds of phallic specimens at once (no judgment here). I ended up taking my time and reading most the information presented in the museum, which took a little less than an hour. Set Out On A Northern Lights Cruise One of the main reasons I wanted to go to Iceland was to see the Aurora Borealis. I loved going out on the water with Elding for a chilly but thrilling evening of looking for the colors to dance over the water. What I appreciated about Elding is that if you have an evening booked and it’s cloudy, they will still take you out on the water. If the lights fail to make an appearance, you are free to go as many times as you want within two years to see them, for free. Since they operate most months of the year from September through mid-April, this is a great deal. I was only in Iceland for three nights and each night was cloudy, but on the last night I decided to get on the boat and I was able to see a light green streak in the sky with my naked eye right in front of a breathtaking mountain view within Faxaflói Bay. It was an overall peaceful experience (as long as you dress warm for it) and I loved being rocked by the ocean waves to see the stars and colors in the sky. It’s also within walking distance to Center Hotels Plaza. Hike A 700-Year-Old Glacier & See Mystical Waterfalls Landing on a glacier in Alaska was amazing. Hiking up a glacier in Iceland was completely out of this world. It was hands down the most epic single-day adventure of my life.

Arctic Adventures’ South Coast, Waterfalls & Glacier Hike tour is a full-day commitment. It’s a 12-hour journey, but the amount of waterfalls and epic scenery you’ll see throughout the day is worth it. Make sure you bring plenty of warm and waterproof layers because you will get wet. You start the day getting picked up at your nearest bus stop pickup location at 8 am. For me, it was at stop #1 Ráðhúsið/City Hall, which was only a three-minute walk from Center Hotels Plaza. You’ll get on a comfortable bus equipped with heat and WiFi and set off to the Southern tip of the island. Watching out the window seeing the terrain quickly turn to rocky and icy tundra was quite cool (this of course depends on the season you go). The views driving through the Viking farm towns overlooking Eyjafjallajökull and Hekla volcanoes are a sight to behold and great way to start your morning. After an hour or so of driving, you’ll first step out of the bus and gawk at the 180-foot-high Skógafoss Waterfall. One of the best photo opportunities of the whole trip is here. From there, you head to Reynisfjara to see the famous black sand beach and basalt cavern. When I went, it was very windy and sleeting quite heavily — so I didn’t walk the beach as it can get very dangerous. Plus, at this point, I really just wanted to get warm and eat my lunch inside the little cafe they have here. Then the real fun begins. Just a couple of minutes down the road, you’ll get geared up for one of the most epic hikes you’ll embark on at Sólheimajökulll Glacier. You’ll want to make sure you have waterproof boots with ankle support for this, as you’ll need them to secure the crampons to walk onto the glacier. With your helmet secured and ice pick in hand, you’re guided up through glacier walls, eventually reaching the top. The views here were absolutely insane. To elevate this experience, I highly recommend getting Francesco as your guide if you’re looking for someone who is knowledgeable but extremely personable and funny. En total, you spend around three hours getting fitted for your gear and hiking up and back. I was absolutely exhausted after the hike but you end the day with a peaceful sighting of Seljalandsfoss waterfall. The sun was shining at its peak and it was nice to walk alone and find some solitude in front of the waterfall and the nearby streams away from the crowd here. Snorkel & Swim Between Two Continents When I heard news that I was doing this, I was nervous. Going snorkeling in Iceland sounds like a recipe for frostbite. I’m not going to lie, it was really cold. But there’s a reason why this is one of the most sought-after activities and deemed one of the world’s top ten dive sites.