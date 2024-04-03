We are less than a week away from a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. During this total solar eclipse — set to take place on Monday (April 8) — the moon will pass between the sun and the Earth and, for a short time, will completely block the face of the sun, per an explanation by NASA. Because of this, it is important that viewers do not look directly into the sun as the eclipse is taking place.
To witness this spectacular phenomenon — which won’t occur again until August 2024 — spectators will need to obtain a special pair of glasses.
Where to buy glasses made for a solar eclipse
When looking for a pair of glasses it is vital that the glasses are approved to the ISO 12312–2 safety standard.
According to NASA and the American Astronomical Society, Dallas, TX will be the largest metropolis in the path of totality for the eclipse. Viewers in Texas can purchase special glasses from Texas-based retailers, including HEB and Buc-ee’s. Larger retailers, like Kroger, Ralphs, Fry’s, Lowes, Walmart, Staples and 7-Eleven also have eclipse glasses available for purchase.
Additionally, Warby Parker stores are offering pairs of eclipse glasses for free, limiting two pairs per customer.
You can see a full list of stores offering eclipse glasses below.
- Meijer
- Kroger
- H-E-B
- Wegmans
- 7 Eleven
- Cracker Barrel
- Lowes
- Buc-ee’s
- Warby Parker
- Walmart
- Staples
- Menards