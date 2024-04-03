Where to buy glasses made for a solar eclipse

We are less than a week away from a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. During this total solar eclipse — set to take place on Monday (April 8) — the moon will pass between the sun and the Earth and, for a short time, will completely block the face of the sun, per an explanation by NASA. Because of this, it is important that viewers do not look directly into the sun as the eclipse is taking place.

To witness this spectacular phenomenon — which won’t occur again until August 2024 — spectators will need to obtain a special pair of glasses.