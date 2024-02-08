Vampire Weekend’s last album cycle couldn’t have gone any better. Father Of The Bride, which Uproxx lauded as “The Adult Pop Album That 2019 Needed,” claimed Best Alternative Music Album at the 2020 Grammys. By December 2021, lead vocalist Ezra Koenig shared Vampire Weekend “almost” had “an album’s worth of songs,” and last June, a Vampire Weekend newsletter teased its forthcoming album “just might be our best yet.”
We will soon find out.
This morning, February 8, Vampire Weekend announced Only God Was Above Us, their first album in five years, will arrive on April 5. And there was even more good news in the press release: “Vampire Weekend will celebrate the upcoming release of their fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, with a special live performance in Austin, Texas, during the historic total eclipse on April 8 at 12 p.m. at the Moody Amphitheater.”
How To Get Tickets To Vampire Weekend’s Total Eclipse Concert In Austin
As per press release, the general public on-sale is set for Tuesday, February 13, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. On Vampire Weekend’s official website, click “PRESALE” next to the Moody Amphitheater date, and you will be sent here to “RSVP for first access to presale tickets,” which will start on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. CST, by entering your phone number. Find more ticketing information here.
Watch the album trailer above, and check out the Only God Was Above Us cover artwork and tracklist below.
1. “Ice Cream Piano”
2. “Classical”
3. “Capricorn”
4. “Connect”
5. “Prep-School Gangsters”
6. “The Surfer”
7. “Gen-X Cops”
8. “Mary Boone”
9. “Pravda”
10. “Hope”
Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.