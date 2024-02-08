Vampire Weekend’s last album cycle couldn’t have gone any better. Father Of The Bride, which Uproxx lauded as “The Adult Pop Album That 2019 Needed,” claimed Best Alternative Music Album at the 2020 Grammys. By December 2021, lead vocalist Ezra Koenig shared Vampire Weekend “almost” had “an album’s worth of songs,” and last June, a Vampire Weekend newsletter teased its forthcoming album “just might be our best yet.”

We will soon find out.

This morning, February 8, Vampire Weekend announced Only God Was Above Us, their first album in five years, will arrive on April 5. And there was even more good news in the press release: “Vampire Weekend will celebrate the upcoming release of their fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, with a special live performance in Austin, Texas, during the historic total eclipse on April 8 at 12 p.m. at the Moody Amphitheater.”