PSA: We’re just over a week away until one of the world’s most anticipated parties of the year, Texas Eclipse Festival. The festival – produced by legendary promoter Disco Presents and experiential event producers Probably Nothing – will welcome 40,000 attendees on April 5th-9th for a once-in-a-lifetime solar, social, and sonic event where music, art, space, and technology all converge. Throughout five days, over 400 visionary pioneers, leading space and technology experts, science and wellness thought leaders, renowned interactive and visual artists, as well as global artists and sound makers will gather together at the peak of the solar eclipse’s totality on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, TX. It’s essentially Burning Man meets Art Basel meets SXSW meets TED Talks. Sounds pretty epic right? If you’re planning on making it to this year’s ultimate destination festival, we’ve outlined the must-see events and activations at Texas Eclipse.

Immersive Experiences Scattered throughout the festival, explore a landscape full of monumental art and intentional gatherings of ideas and inspiration. Sarah Kraning’s Live Painting During The Eclipse View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) TikTok’s favorite synesthetic artist Sarah Kraning, whose vibrant art is inspired by sound, will capture wildlife’s response to the total eclipse on April 8th with a live-painted mural. Festival-goers can donate to Re:wild to reserve prints, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s mission to protect and restore natural environments and its ecosystems around the world. Meow Wolf’s Immersive Gone Fishing World View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meow Wolf (@meow__wolf) The Santa-Fe-based art collective known for iconic multi-dimensional immersive installations is setting up a brand new, bespoke experience called Gone Fishing. Guests can expect a lakeside Neo-Burlesque extravaganza, as more than a dozen performers spanning fire dancers, contortionists, and even a psychic catfish, will bring mystical je ne sais quoi to the festival grounds. UNIFY’s Group Meditation View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) UNIFY co-founder Patrick Kronfli will lead attendees in a drop-in, must-feel moment of mindful meditation before, during, and after the eclipse. Attendees are encouraged to drop into themselves and catalyze deep connection through a visual meditation adventure accompanied by live music and over 20 vocalists. Global Musical Performances Spanning seven music environments – SKY, EARTH, MOON, SUN, LONE STAR, ECLIPSE, and ETHER – Texas Eclipse will be soundtracked by over 150 global artists. Among this insane lineup includes Barclay Crenshaw, Big Gigantic, Bob Moses, CloZee, The String Cheese Incident, All:Lo Collective (Park Breezy, Pheel, Tf Marz, Thought Process), Treavor Moontribe, Lee Burridge, Subtronics, Tipper, Tycho, Vulfpeck, Desert Hearts, LP Giobbi, Tiga, Desert Dwellers, Mark Farina, Vincent Antone, Hamdi, Ivy Lab, Of The Trees, Zeds Dead, and many more.

Those are just a few of the speakers who will be dropping psychedelic knowledge steps away from the dance floors where Paul Oakenfold and Anna Morgan are dropping the bass. Bush Spa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) Set adjacent to Quarry Lake, away from the hustle and bustle of the thriving Texas Eclipse metropolis, the Healing Oasis offers patrons the chance to reset, recharge and get back to nature. The Bush Spa offers steaming mineral salt baths infused with essential oils, rare earth mud face masks, full body therapies and treats for the soul. Chill to the core in the ice bath then freshen off in the open air shower with lakeside views. Artisan Marketplace View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) Nestled along a scenic road in the Earth Village, attendees will be able to explore a diverse array of vendors from all corners of the world. From handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, and other unique items, take the longer route to ensure you stroll through here. Big Green Bus View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) Non-profit Big Green, which champions the transformative power of food to enhance lives through community-based food cultivation, will premiere a bus art installation integrating local farmers’ markets. Attendees can purchase fresh produce and learn how to get involved in their mission to change lives through growing food.

Vision Of The Future Zone At the crossroads of space exploration and technology, the Visions of the Future Zone stands as the hub of innovation, inviting visitors to explore humanity’s technological achievements and ponder diverse visions of our future’s potential. This immersive experience offers a captivating glimpse into what lies ahead. The Multiversal Dome View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) This one will be hard to miss. As a “22nd Century testament to the achievements of humanity,” the Multiversal Dome will envelop attendees into an immersive experience illustrating animated art on self-reflection, the cosmos, technology and music, and more. Created by Chroma, a new art and technology studio by the founders of Obscura Digital who are known for designing Las Vegas’ The Sphere, the dome will host visual experiences by Android Jones’ Chimera, Microdose VR, Space Battle Royale, and Samskara Multimedia Art Exhibition. Transformational Space Futures Panel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Eclipse 2024 (@texas_eclipse) Before the moment of totality on April 8th, NASA astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, SpaceX VP Kiko Dontchev, Space4Girls Chief Strategy Officer Tatiana Kazakova Tarnowski, United Planet founder Lucien Tarnowski, and International Moonbase Alliance Founder Henk Rogers (who brought Tetris from Russia to the West) will discuss how to use science, art, and culture to reimagine the future of humanity and space. Texas Eclipse Onchain What would a decentralized village look like? A community of Web3-focused artists and technologists are coming to the Texas Eclipse Festival to find out.