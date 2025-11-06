20. SirDavis Sherry Finished Rye Whisky ABV: 44%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Beyoncé’s much-talked-about entry into the whisky world comes in the form of a bespoke blend of American whisky made with a grain recipe that’s 51% rye and 49% malted barley, meaning this is officially a rye whisky. Once the whisky, hand-selected by Dr. Bill Lumsden, reached maturity, it underwent a secondary aging process in Texas. It was dumped into Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for that aging process, imparting it with a ruby hue, a creamier texture on the tongue, and a more berry-forward flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries and rye spice delight the nose at first, and with a twist of orange rind in the mix, it actually smells a lot like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Swirl SirDavis in your glass, and you’ll also begin to pick up notes of honeyed wheat toast, oregano, and black tea. Palate: The flavor of fresh mint sprigs, vanilla pod, and nutmeg greet the tongue while notes of honey and ripe cherries begin to spring up once you get past that initial wave of baking spices. The notes of nutmeg and black pepper kick up again at the end of each sip, as does some sherry flavor, which leaves a whisper of Brazil nuts with a gentle kiss of dessert wine sweetness. Finish: On the finish, as the whisky trickles off your palate, the taste of sherry is again prominent. Fresh hazelnuts, oak from the barrels it was aged in, and black pepper are also evident. The flavors dissipate fairly quickly, giving the whisky a smooth impression overall. For its final act, you’ll notice that your mouth begins drying out, encouraging repeat sips so you can return to the flavor found early on. Bottom Line: This whisky lends itself well to mixed drinks and features luscious, balanced flavors, making it an attractive, moderately proofed option for drinking neat. Its unconventional production method, from the grain recipe to its secondary maturation under the Texas sun, offers enough intrigue to entertain hardcore whisky enthusiasts, and the sweet, sherry-enhanced approachability helps corral newcomers. Simply put, this is one of the more unique rye whiskeys to come out over the last decade, and for that alone, it deserves a try before you die. 19. A Midwinter Night’s Dram “Act 13, Scene 11” ABV: 49.3%

Average Price: $150

The Whiskey: This highly coveted annual autumnal release features a blend of rye whiskey finished in port wine barrels. While earlier editions, or “Acts” as they’re called (styled after the similarly named Shakespeare play) set the whiskey world ablaze and now command a significant premium on the secondary market, this is the latest edition —now in “Act 13” with Acts representing the 13th year of this expression being on the market while “Scenes” represent the batch number. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens with a strong indication of the port barrels that held it, with jammy notes of red berries and fruit cake wafting over the rim of the glass in concert with rye spice, fennel, black pepper, and a touch of oak. Palate: Once on the palate, the baking spices are a bit more reserved on the tip of the tongue while the sweetness of port wine envelopes the faintly vegetal rye notes. Black pepper, nutmeg, caramel, and a fleeting hint of star anise pop up at midpalate. Finish: On the finish is where the spice notes kick back up as some nutmeg, black pepper, and oak take hold. Those notes are soon overtaken by the resurgence of port wine flavors —red berries, butterscotch, and oak—while red berries, butterscotch, and oak have the final say. Bottom Line: A Midwinter Night’s Dram is just one of those ryes that helped the category bounce back, reigniting casual fans’ love of what the spirit can achieve. While it was those initial batches with a healthy dose of MGP rye in the mix that made this expression truly stand out, its enticing marriage of rye and port casks remains a fan favorite to this day. 18. Blackwood Toasted Rye Whiskey (Batch 3) ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: We’re probably all familiar with the famous 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe that a score of whiskey brands are using these days, but Blackwood Distilling Co. kicks things up a notch by taking that insanely popular mash bill and finishing it with their signature toasting process, utilized for both their rye and bourbon whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mint chocolate and marshmallow come through big time on the aroma notes, giving this whiskey the scent of a mint s’more with a slight mineral note and barrel char plus vanilla rounding things out.

Palate: Heavy mouthfeel with lavender candy and caramel joining the marshmallow and rye spice as chalky, dark chocolate and mocha flavors ring around the edges of the tongue, slowly diffusing and leaving cayenne and black pepper in their wake. Finish: The finish on Blackwood Toasted rye is remarkably lengthy and resplendent with caramel, rye, and nutmeg, giving it a slightly spicy send-off that you’ll definitely want to savor. Bottom Line: By delivering bold flavor in spades, Blackwood Toasted Rye offers an incredibly smooth and well-rounded barrel-strength blend that will appeal to drinkers of all types. This whiskey is a fantastic example of the heights rye can reach when toasted casks are utilized to elevate, rather than obfuscate, the flavor of the underlying liquid. This expression is an exemplar of the “toasted whiskey” category, which is why it deserves your immediate attention.

17. Bulleit 12-Year Rye ABV: 46%

Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: Bulleit 12-Year Rye is back again after being originally released in 2019. The 2024 edition actually contains whiskey from the first release, which, if you do the math, means there’s much older whiskey in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green caramel apple aromas fill the glass and waft over the rim with a touch of honeyed mint tea, allspice, buttercream, and sweet oak. There’s also a distinctive floral aspect that draws you in. Palate: Oak and allspice take the lead, but those notes are soon supplanted by a dollop of caramel, a mint milk chocolate shake, and the crisp green apple found on the nose. Finish: Sweet oak and white pepper are abundant on the finish, which has a medium length that gently recedes, leaving you craving the next sip. Bottom Line: Look, Bulleit’s 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe is famous for a reason — it’s a crowd-pleaser that helped redefine the category. With some added age, the whiskey takes on a richer depth of flavor and delivers an incredible value that’s well worth taking advantage of while supplies last.

As one of the last vestiges (for now) of readily available, well-aged, MGP-sourced rye whiskey, this is a bottle that you should grab as soon as you see it to appreciate the best ryes of the current era. 16. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar find the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this one really carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit all autumn long. With Case Study: 03 representing the brand’s most ambitious foray into the rye category, they’ve earned a ton of respect for their craft and boldly made it known that they’re not just here to stay but that they’ve got next. For a more affordable alternative that grants a similar glance into how great rye is right now, be sure to check out their new Small Batch Rye as well.

15. Rittenhouse Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: Rittenhouse Rye is one of those back-bar staples that’s become so ubiquitous, you might’ve overlooked it. With a history that traces back to Philadelphia, this flavorful bottle was named after the city’s famous Rittenhouse Square. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you’ll pick up notes of banana peppers and red chilli flakes, which are soon joined by dried apricots, subtle butterscotch notes, paprika, and nutmeg. Palate: On the first sip, Rittenhouse Rye’s flavor profile remains true to its nosing notes. The notes of banana peppers and dried apricots lead the way before red pepper flakes, rye spice, vanilla, cinnamon, and cocoa enter the picture. It’s a spice-laden sip with a fairly lean texture, which gives it more breadth than depth. Finish: The finish is medium-length with black pepper, nutmeg, and butterscotch standing out most prominently. Bottom Line: Rittenhouse Rye was born to be a cocktail mixer, and there isn’t a single mixed drink where it shines brighter than in an Old Fashioned. Rye-based Old Fashioneds perfectly showcase why rye was the original inspiration for the drink, bringing plenty of baking spices to balance out the sugar and citrus and even going so far as to lead the flavors without being too boozy, maintaining an impressive balance even after the ice begins to melt. While I wouldn’t recommend it as a neat sipper, there’s no question that Rittenhouse Rye is the best readily available whiskey you can choose for an Old Fashioned, which is why it’s a rye you need to try before you die.

14. Old Overholt 12-Year Cask Strength Rye ABV: 58.5%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Old Overholt’s new Cask Strength Rye ups the ante by adding one more year to 2024’s release and raising the proof to boot. This expression represents a revival of one of the most historic whiskey brands in history, as vintage Old Overholt was a Pennsylvania rye that dominated the turn of the 20th century. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey opens with some slightly grassy and spicy notes of black pepper, dill, and mustard seed, with some butterscotch, peanut shells, and brown butter curbing the sternness found at first. Palate: In the mouth, this whiskey is far more buttt=ery than the nose initially indicated. That texture provides plenty of room for the rich layers of spice to unfold over a bed of butterscotch and sweet peanuts. It’s also a slightly chalky whiskey at midpalate, as the texture begins to grip the edges of your palate more assertively as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish of this whiskey is a welcome closing act as the brushes of allspice, black pepper, and oak slowly descend while the sweet influences grow. The final flourish of caramel and nutmeg on the back end makes for a delightful send-off. Bottom Line: This delicious rye perfectly tells the story of where we are in the history of the spirit today. It honors history, though it’s produced in Kentucky, which is the current king of American whiskey production, and it represents a step forward as it’s the Beam Distilling Company’s oldest age-stated rye outside of the legendary Booker’s Rye.

13. Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished In French Oak Extra-Añejo Tequila Barrels ABV: 52.1%

Average Price: $275 The Whiskey: This whiskey begins with Angel’s Envy standard rye, aged for up to 7 years before being finished for up to 12 months in Patrón French Oak Extra Añejo barrels. For what the brand calls “the final touch”, they blend that with an 11-year-old rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is front-loaded with floral notes that aren’t immediately discernible as agave-adjacent, with white flowers and lilacs leading the bunch. Accents of vanilla, clove, butterscotch, and spearmint also make up the lovely bouquet of aromas. Palate: In the mouth, the tequila influence is a bit more pronounced as herbal tea with a drop of honey, allspice, and agave syrup notes blend well with butterscotch, brown sugar, cedar, tobacco leaves, and green apples. The texture is fairly dense and juicy, and that helps as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is lingering and full of orange blossom honey, touches of spearmint, black pepper, and vanilla. Green apple skin and cereal notes help draw the entire affair to a close. Bottom Line: It’s actually unfair how good Angel’s Envy’s latest Cellar Collection release is. This is a rye for rye drinkers, plain and simple, and none of them should be afraid of the fact that it was finished in tequila barrels, as that finishing cask truly elevates the liquid and imparts some unique flavors that result in an incredible array of flavors. Honestly, the classic Angel’s Envy Rye absolutely revolutionized the American whiskey landscape, and the Cask Strength alternative is the annual release that you should seek out. Both of them deserve a spot on this list. But for something far more unique, and thus more “try before you die”, you’ve got to go with this one.

12. Pinhook 9-Year Rye ABV: 55.6%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Pinhook’s Vertical Series is now in its 5th year of bringing consumers on the journey of experiencing the flavor evolution of the brand’s sourced rye whiskey. As a quick refresher, Pinhook took a select lot of four-year-old MGP-sourced whiskey in 2020 and has been releasing it annually with one additional year of maturation. This year’s expression is now 9 years old, blended from just 20 barrels of 95/5 rye and bottled unfiltered at 111.2 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: It opens with lush, sweet mint notes, sage, caramel, dark chocolate, and petrichor. It’s a totally classic rye profile with great dark sweetness and impressive depth. Nutmeg, vanilla extract, and bacon fat blend well with the aroma of calvados that close out the aroma notes. Palate: The first sip is full of sweet mint, calvados, allspice, green peppers, and salted caramel. A second sip emphasizes the allspice and brings a bit of barrel char, Mexican hot chocolate, and Concord pear flavor into the mix. The mouthfeel here is medium-bodied. Finish: The finish is medium-length and full of oak, black peppercorns, and toasted almonds with some sweetness reminiscent of honeyed mint tea that holds it all together. Bottom Line: Any American whiskey enthusiast worth their salt is already familiar with the 95/5 rye whiskey profile, but having the opportunity to witness its evolution from year to year is an innovative experience that’s not to be missed. Equal parts education and elegance, Pinhook’s Vertical Series appears to have hit the sweet spot with this nine-year offering after winning “Best Rye” at IWSC 2025.

11. Old Forester President’s Choice Rye ABV: 58.55%

Average Price: $225 The Whiskey: For the first time in its storied history, Old Forester is releasing a rye version of its vaunted President’s Choice expression. Aged for between 7-9 years, this new offering showcases Old Forester’s most premium rye in single barrel format with proofs ranging between 110-125. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with a bold kick of black pepper, rye spice, and star anise with some interesting cooked pear, vanilla, and allspice tones. It’s a harmonious blend of aromas, one that exhibits more finesse and less force than Old Forester’s barrel-strength single-barrel offerings. Palate: On the first sip, Old Forester President’s Choice Rye begins a bit hot with a heavy dose of black pepper and nutmeg that soon subsides to allow room for brown sugar, hazelnut spread, and rye spice to take shape over a bed of faint pine notes and some lovely vanilla extract. Finish: The finish is lengthy, and aided by a full-bodied mouthfeel, depositing black pepper, honeyed herbal tea, and cedar notes before evaporating from the tongue. Bottom Line: American whiskey fans have been eagerly anticipating this one since it was first announced, and it does not disappoint. By offering a rye alternative to its long-running, critically-acclaimed President’s Choice expression, Old Forester took a simple win and turned it into a decisive victory. This whiskey is as clear a sign as any that rye whiskey is in a great place right now.

10. Kings County Barrel Proof Empire Rye ABV: 60.6%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County operates out of the Brooklyn Naval Yard and is highly regarded as New York’s oldest distillery. It’s also one of the inaugural Committed Members who got legislation passed to officially recognize “Empire Rye” as a designation. That means 75% of the mash bill must be New York State-grown rye and aged for a minimum of two years, among other specifications. This particular single barrel is over three years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: French vanilla and dates are immediately evident on the nose, along with some sassafras, toffee, and plenty of barrel char. Palate: On the palate, you’ll find those rich dark notes take the lead, with toffee and barrel char being the main players. On the periphery, there’s a bit of smokiness, some piquant lemon zest, a touch of mintiness, and some of the French vanilla from the nose. Finish: The finish is long and buttery, with a drizzle of honey serving to lighten up the overall flavor profile. Bottom Line: Kings County’s Empire Rye is a revelation in that it’s a far departure from their bourbon’s much darker, more brooding profile. The light notes of lemon zest and honey cling to the palate, making this one rye you’ll want to savor over hours, not minutes. This is the best rye whiskey in America that’s made outside of Kentucky and Indiana. If you’re a rye lover and that doesn’t interest you, then you’re in the wrong place. 9. Thomas H. Handy Rye Whiskey ABV: 64.9%

Average Price: $149.99

The Whiskey: Thomas H. Handy takes its name from the New Orleans businessman and owner of the legendary Sazerac Coffee House, honoring the legacy of rye whiskey’s use in the classic Sazerac cocktail. Uncut and unfiltered, this whiskey was drawn from barrels aged for at least six years before being bottled at 129.8 proof, a slight uptick from last year’s 127.2 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma profile opens with notes of fried green apple pie and honeyed toast. A flash of pepper and mesquite BBQ with mint and caramel. There’s a sturdy oak backbone as well. Palate: On the palate, there are gobs of mint tea and caramel notes, while a wave of green apples, toasted coconuts, plum skin, and cherry tarts, which comes crashing in to join the party. Lots of honey can be found at midpalate, and that sweetness is very balanced with a sturdy oak backbone. Finally, some pineapple and clove cigarette flavors can be detected as it transitions to the finish. Finish: It has an impressively lengthy finish that’s full of dark chocolate, rye spice, green apples, and youthful oak. Bottom Line: This rye whiskey really thumbs its nose at the outmoded idea (imported from the Scotch world) that older whiskey = better whiskey. While the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection also boasts an impressive 18-year rye, Sazerac 18, which commands a much higher secondary-market price due to its age and perceived quality, the 2025 Thomas H. Handy easily bests it. Not only is this one of the best ryes money can buy, it’s also one of the most impressive whiskeys at its age in the entire world. 8. Pre-Prohibition 1908 Old Overholt Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $5,000

The Whiskey: Bottles from this stash of Old Overholt Rye Whiskey are particularly unique and historically significant because they were initially held by former Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon, who owned the brand. When Prohibition was enacted, and it was politically dubious for Mellon to own the distillery that produced Old Overholt, he sold the brand. He held back a tranche of bottles that passed down through his family until they began to hit the auction market more recently. For full disclosure, I have tried this whiskey, but the notes below are general impressions from my recollection, as I wasn’t able to take worthwhile notes at the time. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is at once stern and potent but also fleeting. Some peppercorns, peanut brittle, and dusty leather pop up along with black pepper, mustard seed, and butterscotch sweetness. Palate: The palate follows a similar trend, initially a very big whiskey, it soon fades like a ghost. Finish: The finish is fleeting and leaves you with notes like nutmeg, mustard seed, and butterscotch with black pepper. Bottom Line: Dusty whiskey is a category that became very en vogue during the “bourbon boom,” and among so-called “dusties,” it’s pre-Prohibition whiskey that remains some of the most sought-after. There are certainly others worth targeting, but some of the most coveted and well-regarded of those early ryes come from this privately bottled batch designated for Andrew Mellon way back in 1908. Pre-Prohibition rye in general is a must-try. 7. Booker’s Rye Limited Edition 13-Year-Old “Big Time Batch” Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey — 2016 Vintage ABV: 68.1%

Average Price: $2,500

The Whiskey: Booker’s Rye is one of those contemporary ryes that has quickly ascended to the Mount Rushmore of famous whiskeys that define the category. Released back in June 2016, its legend has only grown since then, earning a spot among the most sought-after rye whiskeys in existence. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey feels at first to be quite bourbon-y with sweet corn pudding and heaps of honeyed caramel taking the lead while rye spice, black pepper, and burnt pie crust notes round things out. It’s also a fairly big whiskey on the nose, with a robust ethanol presence that draws you in to uncover more flavor and serves as a warning to sip slowly. Palate: On the palate, it’s the caramel sweetness with accents of dried orange peel, clove, nutmeg, and rye spice that lead the way. It’s a burly whiskey with plenty of heat, a medium body, and a nice, slick mouthfeel to help carry all those well-developed flavors across your palate. Overall, it’s a very balanced, oily whiskey that trends on the sweeter side of the rye spectrum. Finish: The finish is lengthy and mouth-coating as candied oranges, rye spice, oak, dried strawberries, and ground peppercorns all have a turn leaving their mark before caramel closes out the entire affair. Bottom Line: While it’s frequently cited as the best rye of the past decade, there are a few whiskeys on this list that edge it out. All the same, due to its vaunted status and admittedly still-amazing quality, this is a rye whiskey you can’t live without. While we await news of a follow-up expression, this is undoubtedly one of the pantheon ryes that you should try before you die. 6. Willett Family Estate 12-Year Rye “Estate Tour” (Barrel #2436) ABV: 64.7%

Average Price: $500

The Whiskey: The Willett Estate Tour is a sort of “if you know you know” tour that the distillery only recently started offering by phone reservation, which takes place from Wednesday to Friday. While on that tour, you’ll be provided several exclusive bottles of Willett Family Estate whiskey that aren’t otherwise available for purchase. During a recent tour that I was fortunate enough to join, this incredible 12-Year Rye was part of our tasting, and it immediately changed my life. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with evocative Manuka honey notes buoyed by rye spice, green apples, black cherry, and rich oak. There are also faint whisps of coffee cake and brushed mesquite notes. Overall, it’s a very complex rye on the nose with significant sweetness balanced by atypical spice notes. Palate: In the mouth, this whiskey takes on several new dimensions entirely. The sweetness remains its defining characteristic with smoked honey and caramel tones folding delightfully into rye spice, rich oak, faint leather, date syrup, and apple slices. Each chimeric sip allows each flavor a chance to take the lead, making it a whiskey you’ll want to savor at length to properly appreciate all that it offers. Finish: The finish is lengthy and full of more smoked honey, some torched orange wheel notes, caramel, and gentle rye spice. Black pepper, cinnamon bark, and oak are also present. Bottom Line: This high-rye rye from Willett exemplifies everything the distillery does well. They’ve become masters of curating exclusivity, and with this Estate Tour-exclusive offering, they’ve got a hyper-limited bottling of mind-blowingly delicious whiskey on their hands.

Let it be said that Willett deserves credit as perhaps the best rye maker on the market today, and whether you dive in with an exceptional well-aged expression like this or their everyday four-year rye blends, you really can’t miss. 5. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 65.7%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: For this juiced-up expression, Jack Daniel’s takes its standard rye mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and subjects it to all of its standard production methods with one key twist: it’s bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of nougat, overripe banana peels, caramel, cedar, and spearmint. There are subtler notes along the periphery of the glass, such as black pepper, lemon zest, and apple leather, but those core notes take up a significant amount of space as each of them is impressively distinct and well-developed. Palate: Vibrant mint blends well with the taste of bananas foster, and freshly cracked black pepper flavors, which all further fuse with caramel, dense oak, and black tea notes to make up the base of this meaty, delicious whiskey. The mouthfeel is robust and burly with its few “rough edges” tucked neatly behind spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, while maple candy and cedar do additional work, sanding down those spiky spots. Finish: The lengthy finish is full of caramel, subtler banana flavors, and sweet mint accented by black pepper. One of the things this whiskey does most impressively is balance its bold core notes with elegant and purpose-driven accenting flavors, and the finish effectively reestablishes this display. Bottom Line: If you only measure by cases sold, Jack Daniel’s is easily one of the most successful whiskey brands on the planet, and yet, despite that, one of their greatest expressions continues to go underrated by hardcore whiskey enthusiasts. This single-barrel barrel-proof rye is a world-class offering worthy of your immediate attention.

4. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye ABV: 46.4%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Michter’s is known for being meticulous with its releases, not just the ultra-premium ones, and for utilizing proprietary custom filtration for each of its whiskeys. For 2024’s 10-year single barrel, Michter’s uses yet another custom filter to ensure this year’s version is different from years prior while maintaining the expression’s award-winning quality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Huge scoops of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs melt out of the glass. With Manuka honey and gentle leather accents in the background, this is such a classic Michter’s rye nose that it’s immediately identifiable. And awesome. Palate: Rich buttercream, fresh cinnamon bark, creamy milk chocolate, crisp red apples…need I go on? Michter’s always does an incredible job with whiskey at a lower proof, and these 10-year expressions offer the grandest stage for them to showcase that prowess. Here, the mouthfeel is jaw-dropping, and the richness of the flavors hits you in lush waves, one after another, but they never threaten to overwhelm your senses. There’s enough runway for each excellent flavor note to take flight. Finish: The finish undulates away gently after a considerable length of time, sucking your teeth for more hazelnut cream and sweet oak tones. Bottom Line: In an era full of legendary rye whiskeys, Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye deserves to be near the top of the heap. This is one of the whiskeys that annually helps to define the year, and if you aren’t already in love with rye, then the Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel is Cupid’s arrow in a bottle. 3. Rare Breed Rye ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye directly reflects Wild Turkey’s burgeoning commitment to making some of the best rye whiskey on the planet. Officially launched in 2020, Rare Breed Rye is a barrel-proof, non-chill-filtered blend of Kentucky straight ryes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice, sorghum, chocolate truffle dust, and orange buttercream fill the air once this whiskey leaves the bottle and enters the glass. There’s lots of ginger and nutmeg, adding depth to the overall aroma profile, along with touches of crème brûlée and floral notes.

Palate: Waves of orange buttercream spill over the palate, carried by the whiskey’s oily texture. Some well-developed milk chocolate notes introduce a darker sweetness at midpalate to contrast with the citrus quality at the tip of the tongue, along with some freshly cracked black pepper and clove. Finish: Rising spice is very prominent on the finish, which has a medium length before being curtailed by chocolate truffle dust and fresh mint. Bottom Line: Rare Breed Rye is frequently overshadowed by its equally stellar bourbon counterpart, but this killer rye definitely deserves its own shine. I could extol its quality endlessly, but the reason why it rises to number 3 on this list is that, in addition to the fact that it’s a high-quality pour, this bottle is also on the short list of absolute best whiskeys in the world that you can find on most shelves for less than $60. You’ve simply got to try this one.

2. LeNell’s Red Hook Rye (Barrel 1) ABV: 67.6%

Average Price: $47,500 The Whiskey: This is the most legendary rye whiskey of all time. Full stop. The story has been told many times, but to recap the highlights: this bottle was selected by LeNell Camacho Santa Ana from a stock of rye whiskey distilled in 1984 and produced by Willett Distillery. At the time, the bottle retailed for about $75 and, though its quality was appreciated almost instantly, its legend has grown exponentially since then. Bottles of this whiskey quickly hit eBay for north of $300, but these days, the elusive elixir easily fetches over $50,000 for a single bottle. Tasting Notes: I’ll be eschewing traditional tasting notes for this one because I wasn’t able to take notes on the lone occasion I tried it. Suffice it to say this one is very good and tastes similar to other Old Bernheim rye whiskeys of that era. There’s some dark chocolate, dustiness, and walnut notes, along with caramel and rye spice. Bottom Line: I had the good fortune to try just a few droplets from barrel #1 of this rare rye whiskey, and even though I tried it blind at the time, I knew it was something special. It has a dusty quality indicative of older whiskey, and a richly sweet profile with only hinting whisps of rye spice, mint, and dill seed. While I’m anxious to try this one again, with a mind fully prepared to appreciate what it is, there should be no debate. For a true whiskey completist, you cannot rest eternally until this whiskey has hit your lips. Good luck!