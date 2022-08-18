Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of all the sneakers to hit the internet that matter. Summer is ending and we’re officially in the back-to-school season, and as students gear up to return to college campuses across America the big sneaker brands are responding with a whole host of new silhouettes and colorways. It’s looking like Nike is trying to change directions for the year’s end, pulling out some double-digit Jordans and the Air Adjust Force, silhouettes that haven’t seen new colorways in a minute. Outside of Nike things are looking pretty quiet, New Balance and Adidas have some new colorways but we aren’t getting much this week in terms of big internet-breaking collaborations. We still have a few of those left before the year’s end — J Balvin AJ II, we’re looking at you — but this week we’ve only got one major collaboration in our roundup, it’s another new colorway of Salehe Bembury’s Pollex Clog, which will either have you super hyped, or a little bummed. Let’s dive in to this week’s best sneaker drops and be sure to hit our bi-weekly apparel round up Style Watch to complete the fit.

Air Jordan 14 Light Ginger It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new Jordan 14 colorway drop — all of the double-digit Jordans are on the back burner at Nike it seems — but this week we’re getting a refresh of an iconic colorway that first dropped in 1999. The Light Ginger features a premium leather upper in an earthy yellow tone with a black outsole and accents, and a bright white midsole. The sneaker sits atop a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot and heel. The Air Jordan 14 Light Ginger is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Max 97 Muslin and Pink Foam It’s only August but the big brands are already starting to roll out their autumnal colorways. This Air Max 97 combines Muslin and Pink Foam over a suede, leather, and hemp canvas upper over a gum outsole and a full-length Nike Air cushion. The pink used on this sneaker is very subtle, it appears on the swoosh and some of the outsole detailing, but the sneaker seems to exude a sort of pink aura to it despite its combination of brown and earthy tones. A great optical illusion of a design! The Nike Air Max 97 Muslin and Pink Foam is set to drop on August 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 13 French Blue Are we experiencing the process of a shift at Nike? For the last few years, Nike has been obsessed with reiterating upon the classic single-digit Jordans, but this week brings not one, but two dope double-digits. So if you’re a fan of the bulkier more luxury-leaning Jordans, get it while it lasts! This France-inspired take on the Air Jordan 13 combines French Blue with a premium white tumbled leather upper with synthetic suede midsole wrap and heels, and that classic dimpled design. The Air Jordan 13 French Blue is set to drop on August 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH Summit White and Black/Black and Psychic Purple Japanese luxury label AMBUSH has teamed up with Nike once again but this time the two brands aren’t giving us a radical reconstruction of a high-top Dunk and we gotta say, that’s shocking to us! We’ve just come to expect Dunks from AMBUSH so this is a pretty refreshing surprise that sees the brand grabbing one of Nike’s less visible silhouettes, the forgotten ‘90s icon, the Air Adjust Force.

The Adjust Force features a full-grain leather upper with a chunky mid-foot strap, and dual branding. If you’re not feeling the strap, it’s totally removable but we’d argue that the crazy strap is what makes the Air Adjust Force, you know, the Air Adjust Force. So we’d move to keep it! The sneaker drops in two striking colorways: a classic black and white and a moodier black and Psychic Purple. The Nike Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH Summit White and Black/ Black and Psychic Purple are set to drop on August 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 Vanta Of the three version of the Yeezy BOOST 700, the V2 is by far the least loved. I don’t know if its the understated design, or the lack of truly great colorways, but for whatever reason people have been sleeping on this shoe in favor of the V1 and V3. Maybe that’s all about to change because Adidas is finally giving this sneaker an undeniably dope colorway, a sort of faded triple black dubbed the “Vanta.” The Build of the Vanta (which my computer keeps trying to autocorrect to ‘Santa’) is along the lines of what we’ve come to expect from the V2, a combination of suede, leather, and primeknit, offering a stylish and lightweight take on the dad-shoe aesthetic. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 Santa is set to drop on August 19th for a retail price of $260. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or at Yeezy Supply. New Balance ThisNeverThat 2002R Teddy Santis and Joe Freshgoods have been holding things down by redefining the look and feel of New Balance with the MADE in USA line but a lot of the credit for revitalizing the brand in streetwear circles belongs to South Korea, whose streets of Seoul helped to usher in a new era for the brand. One of the brands that deserve a lot of that credit is the South Korean streetwear label thisneverthat who is once again linking up with New Balance for a new take on the 2002R.

Featuring a dual suede and mesh upper, this 2002R sports an N-ergy shock absorbing outsole, ABzoRB midsole, and swirling cutouts that change up the look of the design. Cracked leather accents and a neutral grey and white colorway with blue accents and a bright teal insole round out the design. The thisneverthat x New Balance 2002R is set to drop on August 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair exclusively at the New Balance webstore.

Salehe Bembury Crocs Pollex Clog Cobbler Salehe Bembury is back with yet another new colorway of his Crocs collaboration, the Pollex Clog. Dubbed the ‘Cobbler,’ Bembury is getting dangerously close to his 10th iteration on this design and we’ve got to wonder — will we ever get another New Balance from Salehe Bembury? At this point, we’ll even take another Vans collaboration. It’s not that we don’t like the Pollex Clog, we do, we like it so much we want to see how else Bembury plans to change the game! The Cobbler features the same design as every other Pollex Clog, but this time it’s getting a special earth-toned colorway to match the season. The Salehe Bembury Crocs Pollex Clog Cobbler is set to drop on August 18th at 9 AM PST at Beaspunge.com for a retail price of $85 or at aftermarket sites like GOAT. Subscribe the Spunge mailing list for pricing and other release info, and hit the Crocs website to enter a drawing to purchase the shoe. Saucony TOMBOGO Butterfly TOMBOGO’s foray into footwear, The TOMBOGO Butterfly, made in collaboration with Saucony and first unveiled during February’s New York Fashion Week, has finally received a release date! The Butterfly combines Saucony’s emphasis on functionality and combines it with Tommy Bogo’s love of minimalist design and his envelope-pushing tendencies.