Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. February 2025 just might go down as one of the strongest months of the year for sneaker releases. Now granted, we know the year is still young, and we’re only in the second month of it, but this month has delivered us week after week of strong — albeit small in quantity — drops. We’ve looked ahead to next week, and it seems like the month is closing strong too, so March will have a hell of a time competing. This week, we’re getting an eye-catching new SB Dunk colorway, a spacey Foamposite One, a JJJJound Adidas link up, the return of Joe Freshgoods at New Balance, and a new Jordan 3 colorway. Let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Nike SB Dunk Low Black and Aluminum Price: $115 This week brings our first notable Dunk of the year! The Black and Aluminum SB Dunk features a suede upper in a duotone black and aluminum colorway with a padded tongue, a matching outsole, and that classic durable SB Dunk build. Here is hoping we get more dope Dunks as the year progresses, as last year, the SB love was scarce. The Nike SB Dunk Low Black and Aluminum is out now for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy Price: $230 The legendary Galaxy Air Foamposite One has returned! First released in 2012, the Galaxy features an all-over constellation printed upper with glow-in-the-dark details, a milky outsole, and a shifting colorway that shimmers when the light hits it at the right angles. It’s a dope design that reflects the Foamposite One’s futuristic build. The Air Foamposite One Galaxy is set to drop on February 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

JJJJound x Adidas Superstar Price: $250 JJJJound is giving the legendary Superstar a premium upgrade. We love to see this sort of appreciation for one of Adidas all-time-greatest silhouettes. This elevated take on the JJJJound features a premium leather upper, a textured three-stripe, gold foil branding, and German handmade construction. The sneaker is available in a white or black colorway. Anytime the big brands need an elevated take on a classic, they should call JJJJound. The brand is batting 1000. The JJJJound x Adidas Superstar is set to drop on February 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair here. Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 Aged Well Price: $220 New Balance has been incredibly quiet this year, and as NB fans, it’s been pretty frustrating, but the wait was worth it because this week we’re not just getting a new colorway of the 992. We’re getting a new colorway designed by the mighty Joe Freshgoods, a designer who is quite possibly New Balance’s greatest collaborator. The 992 Aged Well features a blush pink colorway with a mesh build, premium pig suede overlays, and leather details on the tongue and heel tab. Welcome back NB! The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 Aged Well is set to drop on February 21st for a retail price of $220. Join the raffle at the Joe Freshgoods online store.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Lucky Shorts Price: $200 Here is a weird fact about Michael Jordan — according to Nike, MJ played many games with a pair of blue practice shorts underneath his Bulls kit. Why wasn’t this included in The Last Dance? We would’ve taken a whole episode about these magical shorts! Nike used this little known fact about Jordan as the key inspiration for this Jordan 3 colorway. Dubbed Lucky Shorts, this AJ-3 features a full-grain leather upper with suede overlays and a simple white and blue colorway. Will they be as lucky as Jordan’s hidden shorts? Probably not, but hey, who knows, these sneakers might be the key to your future success. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Lucky Shorts is set to drop on February 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Harden Volume 9 Cloud White Price: $160 James Harden’s latest from Adidas is elegant, sleek, and aerodynamic. The sneaker features a lightweight upper made from synthetic material with some textile elements over a BOOST midsole with Lightstrike cushioning.