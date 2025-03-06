Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, we called it last week — predicting that it was going to be hard for March to compete with the fire month that was February, and here we are in the first full week of a new month, and we have a short list of just six noteworthy drops. The month officially has three weeks to redeem itself.

From what is dropping this week, you can already see hints of spring, as the colorways are getting brighter and cleaner, and there is 100% less GORE-TEX. No shade intended toward GORE-TEX, but we’re ready for winter to end already. While this is a short week for notable drops, if you like brands other than Nike, things are looking pretty good as Adidas, New Balance, and even Crocs found spots on our best of the week list.

But enough talk; here are the best sneakers of the week.

Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Pink Foam

Price: $160

Drake has a new album out, and even though the Canadian rapper has fallen out of fashion with hip-hop heads, the best way back into people’s good graces is by releasing good stuff. His collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U is gaining some serious streams, and this new all-pink NOCTA take on the Air Force 1 is one of his best sneaker drops ever, so it looks like Drake is at least trying.

The NOCTA AF-1 Pink Foam features a monochromatic soft pink colorway with a custom midsole that reads “Love You Forever,” a reference to Drake’s favorite childhood book. Our only question is: why didn’t Drake drop this during Valentine’s Day? Seems like a slam dunk. Whatever, better late than never.

The Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Pink Foam is set to drop on March 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Thisisneverthat x New Balance 1000 Silver With Valiant Poppy

Price: $159.99

New Balance has teamed up with the South Korean streetwear brand Thisisneverthat for a shiny take on the 1000. In a departure from the regular build, this 1000 sports a mesh underlay with synthetic overlays, co-branding at the heel, sockliner, and tongue tag, and nylon eyelets.