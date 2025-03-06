Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, we called it last week — predicting that it was going to be hard for March to compete with the fire month that was February, and here we are in the first full week of a new month, and we have a short list of just six noteworthy drops. The month officially has three weeks to redeem itself.
From what is dropping this week, you can already see hints of spring, as the colorways are getting brighter and cleaner, and there is 100% less GORE-TEX. No shade intended toward GORE-TEX, but we’re ready for winter to end already. While this is a short week for notable drops, if you like brands other than Nike, things are looking pretty good as Adidas, New Balance, and even Crocs found spots on our best of the week list.
But enough talk; here are the best sneakers of the week.
Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Pink Foam
Price: $160
Drake has a new album out, and even though the Canadian rapper has fallen out of fashion with hip-hop heads, the best way back into people’s good graces is by releasing good stuff. His collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U is gaining some serious streams, and this new all-pink NOCTA take on the Air Force 1 is one of his best sneaker drops ever, so it looks like Drake is at least trying.
The NOCTA AF-1 Pink Foam features a monochromatic soft pink colorway with a custom midsole that reads “Love You Forever,” a reference to Drake’s favorite childhood book. Our only question is: why didn’t Drake drop this during Valentine’s Day? Seems like a slam dunk. Whatever, better late than never.
The Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Pink Foam is set to drop on March 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Thisisneverthat x New Balance 1000 Silver With Valiant Poppy
Price: $159.99
New Balance has teamed up with the South Korean streetwear brand Thisisneverthat for a shiny take on the 1000. In a departure from the regular build, this 1000 sports a mesh underlay with synthetic overlays, co-branding at the heel, sockliner, and tongue tag, and nylon eyelets.
It comes across like a slightly deconstructed and more lightweight take on the 1000. We didn’t ask for it, but now that its here, we’ll gladly take it! Build aside (which we imagine might make some torn on whether to pick this one up) the colorway, with its mix of silver, red, and white, looks great and has a sort of retro vibe that we love.
The Thisisneverthat x New Balance 1000 Silver is set to drop on March 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog
Price: $80
It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a truly noteworthy Croc. Is Crocs moment in the spotlight finally over? We’re not sure; we’re certainly seeing less of them on the street lately, but that might change now that the clog-slinging brand has teamed up with streetwear heavyweights BAPE.
The BAPE clog drops in three colorways that combine the brand’s iconic camo pattern (in green, blue, and pink) with Croc’s iconic shape. The dual-branded sneakers release alongside some BAPE-themed Jibbitz for customization.
The BAPE x Crocs Classic Cog is set to drop on March 7th for a retail price of $80. Pick up a pair at BAPE before the wide release at Crocs next week.
Fear of God Athletics II (Putty Beige)
Price: $180
Adidas drawing in Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God is one of the best moves the brand has made this decade, and we sneakerheads are reaping the benefits. The latest from Fear of God, The Athletics II features a low-profile shape, with a premium suede build, and monofilament striped panels that remove some weight and add a bit more breathability.
The sneaker sits on that iconic Fear of God milky midsole, with embossed branding on the heel and toe.
The Adidas Fear of God Athletics II is set to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Fear of God Athletics II High Top (Putty Beige)
Price: $200
If you’re not feeling the low-profile design of the Athletics II, rejoice, because Lorenzo’s got two versions! This high-top take features the same premium suede build with a high-collared strap build for a more boot-like appearance.
Honestly, both look great, and our decision on which to get could be satisfied by a simple coin flip.
The Fear of God Athletics II High Top is set to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Abundance
Price: $215
The Air Jordan 4 Abundance, together with the NOCTA Hot Pink AF-1 makes it seem like Nike is trying to push us into Easter early. With these dual pastel releases, it looks like Nike is ready for spring, and we’re here for it.
The Abundance is a women’s size exclusive AJ-4 with a milky mint colorway that mixes Seafoam and Sail with metallic accents. We love it! The only criticism we have is we wish this was released in a full-size run.
The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Abundance is set to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
