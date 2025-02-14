The time has come once again for Miami to throw its biggest, loudest, and most sleepless party of the year (well, one of them, anyway). The countdown to Miami Music Week has officially begun, and in a little over one month from March 24th-30th the city will turn into a week-long dance floor where unreleased track IDs will thrive, pool parties will rage from sunrise to sunset, and every club will be packed. From exclusive rooftop soirees to legendary beachside bashes, this is the week where every dance music fan gets a front-row seat to the industry’s global icons. The latter rings especially true this year with the comeback of the famed Winter Music Conference, electronic music’s preeminent industry gathering. Celebrating its 35th anniversary amid Miami Music Week, the WMC will unite the most influential voices in dance music for three days from March 26th-28th at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort. Featuring an array of esteemed artists and industry leaders who are shaping the global electronic music ecosystem, WMC 2025 will provide invaluable insights and actionable guidance on the future of electronic music through artist performances, critical discussions, insightful panels, and more. While the weeklong madness of MMW and WMC is already a spectacle in itself, it all leads up to the grand finale: the 25th anniversary of Ultra Music Festival. To celebrate this milestone, the festival will feature more than 170 acts from across the global electronic music spectrum. From March 28th-30th, Bayfront Park in downtown Miami will light up with a bevy of world-class headliners, including Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Subronics, Zeds Dead, Carl Cox, Four Tet, Steve Aoki, and more. Additionally, the festival will present history-making performances including; the world-exclusive Anyma B2B Solomun set, the global debut of Carl Cox’s ‘Evolution’ live show, the first-ever deadmau5 b2b Pendulum DJ set, the Miami debut of Dom Dolla and John Summit’s ‘Everything Always’ superduo, the world debut NGHTMRE b2b Sullivan King set, and the U.S. debut of Chase & Status’ new live show. It’s actually Miami’s biggest b2b ever, with a week of proper partying and industry networking with MMW, WMC, and Ultra. While Miami’s clubs, beaches, and rooftops will be pulsing with energy all week long, one thing is certain — where you stay can make or break your experience. Whether you’re looking for a luxury escape, a party-centric crash pad, or a budget-friendly spot to rest your rave-worn feet, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to stay for Miami Music Week, Winter Music Conference, and Ultra Music Festival 2025.

Top Pick: Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort It’s basically a no brainer: why not stay at the hotel that Winter Music Conference is taking place at all the while being within walking distance to some of the best Miami Music Week parties? Designed by famed architect Morris Lapidus, Eden Roc Miami Beach is Miami’s most iconic and architecturally significant hotel, blending nostalgic glamour with a modern beachfront resort experience. With a rich history as a hot spot for celebrities and VIPs since 1955, Eden Roc has long been a go-to destination for musicians, from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Nat King Cole and the world’s best electronic music DJs. The hotel is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, coinciding with WMC’s 35th anniversary. In case you needed more incentive, all hotel guests will receive complimentary general admission entry to all WMC events. Guests will stay in bright, spacious rooms featuring oversized balconies with ocean views, as well as enjoy three sparkling beachfront pools and the expansive 22,000-square-foot Esencia Wellness Spa. With five onsite restaurants and bars — including the renowned Nobu Miami and Ocean Social — unparalleled views of sea and sky, it’s the top spot for all your MMW, WMC, and Ultra plans. Amenities: Three Oceanfront pools

Bathrobes

Standing desks

Rainfall showers

Welcome drinks

Complimentary wifi

Complimentary beach chairs & towels

Bike rentals

24/7 fitness center Price Per Night: $650 Book Here Nobu Hotel Miami Beach It’s luxury, it’s legendary, and it’s the perfect home base for Miami Music Week. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach isn’t just a place to stay — it’s a full-on experience that blends Japanese-inspired elegance with Miami’s electric energy. Nestled within the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel is a sanctuary for those who want high-end sophistication with a side of nonstop action.

Designed by David Rockwell, the hotel channels the essence of its world-famous namesake restaurant, offering sleek, minimalist design, natural materials, and an air of exclusivity. And while the city will be pulsing with beats from dawn till dusk, Nobu Hotel provides the ultimate retreat when you’re ready to recharge — think oversized Japanese soaking tubs, plush platform beds, and sweeping oceanfront views. Location-wise, you’re exactly where you need to be. Not only are you steps away from some of the best Miami Music Week parties, but you’re also staying at one of the official homes of Winter Music Conference. That means easy access to exclusive industry panels, networking events, and private showcases, all without ever leaving your hotel. Between sets, fuel up at the world-renowned Nobu Miami, where you can indulge in rock shrimp tempura, black cod miso, and some of the best sushi in the city. Need a midday reset? Hit the adults-only pool, book a revitalizing treatment at Esencia Wellness Spa, or sip a handcrafted cocktail at the oceanfront bar before diving back into the madness of MMW and Ultra. Amenities: Skyline or Atlantic Ocean views

Adults-only pool + three additional oceanfront pools

Signature Nobu welcome drink

Plush bathrobe

Japanese soaking tubs

Waterfall showers

24/7 fitness center

Complimentary beach chairs & towels

In-room dining from Nobu Miami

Bike rentals

Complimentary WiFi Price Per Night: $750 Book Here

InterContinental Miami If Ultra Music Festival is your main event, then staying at InterContinental Miami is your perfect hotel. Sitting right outside Bayfront Park and literally built around Henry Moore’s famous sculpture, “The Spindle,” this luxury hotel puts you quite literally at the doorstep of Ultra. No Ubers, no traffic, no stress. Roll out of bed, fuel up with brunch, and stroll straight into the festival without missing a beat. But the convenience factor is just the beginning. InterContinental Miami is a high-end oasis in the heart of downtown, offering sleek modern rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame jaw-dropping views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Whether you’re watching the sunrise after a night of dancing or taking in the sunset before heading back out, the views alone are worth the stay. Need a quick power nap between sets? Your room is minutes away. Want to pregame with Ultra-goers? The rooftop pool and Bluewater rooftop bar are the perfect spots to vibe out with festival-ready cocktails. And when it’s time to dive back into the music, all you have to do is step outside and walk straight into Bayfront Park for instant festival access. Food-wise, you’ve got everything from the modern Latin flavors of Toro Toro to grab-and-go café options for when you’re running on rave-time. Plus, the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center and mySpa Miami mean you can recover from those late-night dance marathons with a deep tissue massage or a sauna session. During Ultra weekend, the hotel hosts a live DJ in the hotel lobby, day pool parties, complimentary yoga classes, and more. Amenities: Steps from Bayfront Park (aka Ultra’s front yard)

Rooftop pool with skyline & bay views

Onsite restaurants & bars

24/7 fitness center

Full-service mySpa wellness center

Complimentary WiFi

Onsite parking

EV chargers

Pet-friendly Price Per Night: $850 Book Here AKA Brickell If you’re looking for a sleek, stylish stay that blends luxury with a home-away-from-home feel, Hotel AKA Brickell is the move. Located in the heart of Miami’s financial district, this high-rise sanctuary offers a refined escape just minutes from the madness of Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival. You’ll be close enough to the action — Bayfront Park is a quick ride away — but far enough to enjoy a little peace and quiet when you need it.

Expect floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, contemporary design that oozes sophistication, and ultra-comfy accommodations designed for both work and play. Whether you’re crashing between sets or squeezing in a sunrise yoga session after a long night of dancing, this hotel has all the right vibes. The outdoor rooftop pool is a prime spot to recharge under the Miami sun, and the hotel’s Level 25 restaurant offers a chic space for pregame cocktails with a panoramic city backdrop. Plus, with a 24-hour fitness center and sauna, you’ll have everything you need to recover before diving back into MMW’s nonstop energy. Amenities: Floor-to-ceiling windows with bay & city views

Level 25 restaurant & bar

Rooftop pool & sky bar

High-tech fitness center with sauna

ATRIX outdoor cycling classes

Leaf Spa

MPH Club / sports car rentals

Complimentary WiFi

Complimentary bike rental Price Per Night: $550 Book Here

Arlo Wynwood If you want to stay in the heart of Miami’s creative energy while having easy access to Miami Music Week parties and Ultra, Arlo Wynwood would be a great choice. Sitting in the middle of Miami’s trendiest neighborhood, this boutique hotel blends art, music, and culture with a vibrant, modern design—making it the perfect home base for your MMW adventures. Wynwood is the spot for some of the hottest Miami Music Week events and staying at Arlo means you’re just steps from epic rooftop parties, underground club sets, and secret warehouse raves. When you’re ready to head to Ultra, downtown and Bayfront Park are just a quick ride away. This means you get the best of both worlds: nonstop nightlife and a stylish retreat when you need to recharge. The hotel itself is a vibe. Expect colorful murals, rooftop views, and an energy that feels like an extension of the festival itself. The Higher Ground rooftop bar is the perfect spot to sip pregame cocktails with a skyline view, and the third-floor pool deck gives you a sun-soaked oasis between late-night sets. For fuel, grab tacos and tequila at MaryGold’s, or hit the bodega-style 24-hour grab-and-go market when you’re on the move. Amenities: Rooftop pool, cabanas & bar

Third-floor pool deck with city views

MaryGold’s restaurant & 24-hour grab-and-go market

24/7 fitness center with yoga & meditation classes

Complimentary WiFi

Complimentary Arlo bike rentals

Onsite parking

Pet-friendly Price Per Night: $450 Book Here Moxy Hotel Miami South Beach Moxy Miami South Beach is where Miami Music Week energy meets effortlessly cool South Beach style. With its bold, art-forward design and prime location on Washington Avenue, this four-star boutique hotel keeps you close to the action — whether you’re hitting up poolside day parties, late-night club takeovers, taking part in any of WMC’s programming, or Ultra’s massive main stage just a short ride away.

Staying at Moxy is like stepping into a living, breathing art gallery. Every space is designed to spark creativity and playfulness, from the vibrant, color-drenched rooms (perfect for solo travelers and groups alike) to the lush Rooftop Mezcal Lounge that transforms into a high-energy social hub. Want to keep the vibes going? The outdoor courtyard hosts rooftop workouts, DJ sets, and mezcal tastings, while the tropical pool deck is the ultimate spot to recover under the Miami sun. When hunger strikes, Moxy’s got you covered with Como Como’s seafood-driven Mexican flavors, Mezcalista’s intimate cocktail lounge, and Bar Moxy, a buzzing central hangout perfect for meeting fellow festivalgoers before heading out for the night. Amenities: Free WiFi

Rooftop Mezcal Lounge & courtyard events

Bike rental

Outdoor pool

Free coffee/tea

Onsite restaurant

Technogym/fitness center

#SweatAtMoxy rooftop workouts & DJ sets Price Per Night: $400 Book Here

Eurostars Langford If you’re looking for a stylish and sophisticated stay just minutes from Ultra Music Festival, Eurostars Langford is a hidden gem in the heart of downtown Miami. Housed in a historic building from 1925 that was once home to the Miami National Bank, this jewel of Beaux Arts architecture has been completely reinvented to offer an essential accommodation for a new generation of travelers in search of sophistication. Guests will enjoy its classic elegance with modern comforts, offering festivalgoers a refined retreat within walking distance of Bayfront Park and all the Ultra madness. While Miami Music Week is all about high-energy parties, Eurostars Langford provides the perfect balance — a sleek, quiet escape when you need to recharge, all without sacrificing easy access to the city’s biggest events. While the hotel lacks a pool, it makes up for its location being just steps from downtown’s buzzing nightlife, rooftop lounges, and two blocks from Ultra Music Festival. Amenities: Walking distance to Ultra Music Festival

Bloom Skybar rooftop lounge

Floor-to-ceiling windows

24/7 fitness center

Complimentary WiFi Price Per Night: $1,600 Book Here W South Beach If you’re looking to go all in for Miami Music Week and Ultra, W South Beach is the ultimate luxury move. This five-star oceanfront escape sits right on Collins Ave, offering oversized balconies with stunning beach views, a prime location near the hottest MMW parties and WMC, and a luxurious yet high-energy vibe that perfectly complements the week’s nonstop action.

W South Beach is more than just a hotel — it’s a scene. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be surrounded by sleek, modern design, a buzzing social atmosphere, and a music experience curated by none other than LP Giobbi herself. Whether you’re pregaming at the Living Room Bar, cooling off at the WET Deck pool, or recovering in style at the AWAY Spa, every moment here feels like part of the festival experience. Beyond the hotel’s doors, you’ll be just steps away from Miami’s electric nightlife, pop-up events, and beachfront parties, with Ultra’s massive main stage just a short ride away. And if you’re looking for a pre or post-festival meal, Mr. Chow and RWSB offer top-tier dining to fuel your Miami adventures. Amenities: Oceanfront views + oversized balconies

WET Deck pool with cabanas

Living Room Bar with live music on weekends

Music curated by LP Giobbi

AWAY Spa

Fitness center

Outdoor pool

Beach access

Bike rental

Free wifi

Kitchenette

On-site restaurant Price Per Night: $1,100 Book Here