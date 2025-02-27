Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The last week of February is another banger! This hasn’t just been the strongest month for sneaker releases this year, this has also been the strongest month in recent memory. We can’t think of a single month in the last two years that has been this consistent. This is great news for sneakerheads and very, very bad news for our wallets. This week, you’re going to be hit with some pretty hard choices. Do you throw your money at the latest Union LA Jordan collab? Keep things simple with the Black and Varsity Red Jordan 12? Try your hand at some classic Adidas designs, or hit up New Balance for its latest Joe Freshgoods collab? There are frankly too many great sneaker drops this week to choose from. Even if you’re a brand loyalist. It’s times like this that we’re glad we don’t rank this weekly list! Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops this week and where to find them.

Union x Air Jordan 1 Chicago Shadow Price: $200 Union and Jordan have joined forces once again to deliver us what is easily the most hyped sneaker of the week. Dubbed the “Chicago Shadow,” this sneaker features the classic red, white, and black Chicago colorway with some Noir notes on the collar. The sneaker isn’t quite as bright and loud as the OG Chicago, offering a more muted take on the famous colorway. Rounding out the design is some exposed stitching (a Union classic) and dual branding. The Union x Air Jordan 1 Chicago Shadow is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Union or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Women’s Air Max SNDR Silver and Anthracite Price: $200 If you’re looking for something a bit futuristic (by way of 99), the Air Max SNDR is dropping a new sleek Silver and Anthracite colorway that looks straight out of an Aaliyah video. The sneaker features a stretchy neoprene upper, those iconic SNDR panels, Air Max cushioning, and Nike Air tech, which adds a floaty feeling to your step. The sneaker is releasing in a women’s exclusive size range, so if you’ve got big feet, you’re out of luck. The Nike Women’s Air Max SNDR Silver and Anthracite is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Joe Freshgoods x NB Made in USA 992 “Aged Well” Price: $229.99 If you missed out last week on Joe Freshgoods’ latest with New Balance, you have another shot this week with the New Balance general release. The 992 Aged Well features premium Made in USA construction sporting a lightweight mesh upper with pig suede overlays and reflective details throughout, Rounding out the design is a co-branded tongue and JFG branding at the heel, and five — yes five — different pairs of laces. The Joe Freshgoods x NB Made in USA 992 Aged Well is set to drop on February 28th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $229.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Core Black/Silver Metallic Price: $130 If you’ve got big feet and are looking at the Air Max SNDR with envy, relax, Adidas has its own futuristic shoe that will scratch that cybernetic itch. Best of all, this sneaker is actually from the future, well… the present. But hey, good enough! The AE 1 features a lightweight textile build over a BOOST midsole with Lightstrike cushioning. This week, the sneaker drops in a mix of black and Silver Metallic tones. It’s the sort of sneakers we imagine people living in space would wear. The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Core Black/Silver Metallic is set to drop on February 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Handball Spezial Price: $130 Leave it to the Canadian sportswear brand Sporty & Rich to give the Adidas Spezial the care and craft it deserves. For this collaboration, the brand took one of Adidas’ most iconic silhouettes and outfitted it with some premium construction, including a smooth leather build, textile lining, and dual branding. The sneaker is dropping in three muted spring-ready colorways, like Dark Green, Night Indigo and Shadow Red. The Sporty & Rich x Adidas Handball Spezial is set to drop on February 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas. Air Jordan 12 Black and Varsity Red Price: $210 Beautiful. Need we say more? This Air Jordan 12 features a premium full-grain leather upper with Air Zoom Cushioning and a simple two color design that combines black and Nike’s iconic Varsity Red. It’s a no-brainer pick-up for Jordan heads and anyone who likes striking design. The Air Jordan 12 Black and Varsity Red is set to drop on March 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.