Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’re coming at you with eight selections — that’s right, eight! After months of scarce drops, we almost couldn’t believe it either. This year has been an odd one for sneakers, we’re getting less output, and sometimes that results in quality over quantity, but not always, and that sucks if you’re a hardcore sneakerhead. But it’s not just the amount of notable releases this week that has us excited, we’re also psyched on what we’re getting. New Kobes, the latest Travis Scott signature, an Andrew Reynolds branded New Balance, collabs we appreciate but no one asked for (like a Justin Timberlake signature Nike), and brand new colorways on some of the greatest silhouettes of all time. It’s like Christmas in April! Here are the best sneakers dropping this week and where to find them.

New Balance NB Numeric Andrew Reynolds 933 Price: $129.99 Legendary pro skater Andrew Reynolds has linked up with New Balance for a new signature shoe, dubbed the 933. For this signature sneaker, Reynolds did various wear tests before giving his co-sign, putting the sneaker through the abuse that his street skating style unleashes on a pair of sneakers. The 933 features premium cushioning via an ABZROB Midsole, which is designed with impact and compression resistance in mind, offering a sneaker that is designed to keep you comfortable and safe, no matter how aggressive your skate style is. And for the non-skaters, the sneaker also just looks great thanks to its 99X-inspired running design. The sneaker drops in two colorways, a brown and gray version, and our favorite, a forest and black makeup. The New Balance NB Numeric Andrew Reynolds 933 is out now for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air 180 Light Khaki and Psychic Blue Price: $150 We’re big fans of the return of the 180 silhouette here, so anytime this shoe gets a new colorway, we’re on board! That becomes especially easy when the colorway looks as good as this week’s Light Khaki and Psychic Blue. The 180 sports a suede upper with textile accents and the shoe’s signature 180 degrees of visible air cushioning. Our favorite detail is the way the bright psychic blue colors contrast against the earthy khaki tones. The Nike Air 180 Light Khaki and Psychic Blue is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

District Vision x New Balance MT 10O Price: $174.99 The Los Angeles-based running and wellness collective, District Vision, has teamed up with New Balance for a new runner that takes inspiration from one of NB’s heritage designs and infuses it with a modern lightweight build. The annoyingly named MT 10O features a design inspired by the Minimus Trail 10 hiking shoe and has been outfitted with a synthetic suede and mesh vamp upper, co-branded woven tongue labels, rubber overlays, and exposed stitching. The sneaker is available in two monochromatic colorways. The District Vision x New Balance MT 10O is out now for a retail price of $174.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance. Travis Scott Nike CJ1 T-Rexx Bright Cactus Price: $200 Travis Scott’s CJ1 T-Rexx returns with a new psychedelic colorway that looks tailor-made for this year’s summer festival fits. The sneaker features a Muslin leather and canvas upper, with the signature Cactus Jack backwards swoosh, and a mid-foot strap for a locked-in feel. We love the way the electric green tones contras against the earthy sail panels and black accents. The Travis Scott Nike CJ1 T-Rexx Bright Cactus is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Max 95 Pink Foam Price: $180 The Air Max 95 is having a bit of a moment — that’s a weird thing to say about one of the greatest sneaker silhouettes of all time, but Nike has been paying special attention to this sneaker for its 30th birthday, dropping new colorways and re-ups of coveted classics. This week we’re getting the Pink Foam complete with big bubble construction. The Pink Foam is a women’s exclusive and features a synthetic leather and mesh upper with a black to pink gradient, enhanced cushioning and embroidered details. It looks great, our only complaint is the limited size run. Our message to Nike: people with big feet can rock pink too. The Nike Women’s Air Max 95 Pink Foam is set to drop on May 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Kobe IX Low Protro EM Mambacita Price: $180 Inspired by Gianna Gigi Bryant, the Mambacita is one of the most legendary Protro colorways to ever hit the IX. The sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper, an altered “Mamabacita” logo, a heart-shaped hang tag, and “Gigi” branding on the left heel, along with Gigi’s jersey number. It’s a loving and bittersweet tribute and stands as one of the best Protro releases of all time. The Kobe IX Low Protro EM Mambacita is set to drop on May 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 Coffee Price: $500 Sure, nobody asked for a high-end Montebelluna, Italy-crafted take on the Victory Tour 4 golf shoe designed by Justin Timberlake, but just look at this thing! It is objectively a great design, especially if you like your sneakers elevated and well-crafted. The sneaker features a tumbled leather and suede upper, a Nike Flyplate carbon plate, allowing for maximum flexibility and support during your club swing, with a two-pod outsole and nine-spike traction grip. It’s a rich guy sneaker for rich people, but props to Justin for taking a big swing at a niche market. The Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 Coffee is set to drop on May 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $500. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Aluminum Price: $215 A beautiful, squeaky clean and fresh take on the Jordan 4 for spring? Sign us up! The Aluminun AJ-4 is a women’s exclusive Jordan with a premium white leather upper, molded accents, with a removable chenille flower lace shroud (not pictured) for ultimate spring vibes! Again, Nike, people with big feet love flowers too, can we please get a full-size run of this gem?