Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’re keeping things short and sweet with a few key releases out of Nike and Adidas. Once again, we’re staying starved for the smaller brands, but it is what it is, the big two just continue to bring the heat. On the collaboration front, we have a new take on the Nike SB Air Trainer 1 made in collaboration with the San Diego-based skate store Arts-Rec for the skatewear addicts out there, a Bad Bunny Adidas collab, and a new A Ma Maniére Nike link up. As for the non-collab stuff, we’re getting a new colorway of the fan-favorite Nike Sabrina 3, and a Rare Air Jordan 4. So overall, a pretty good week despite the low number of drops. Without further ado, let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Arts-Rec Skateshop x Nike SB Air Trainer 1 Earth and Dusty Peach Price: $135 This one is a little out there and wild, but it seems the trend this year is for brand’s to play it incredibly safe, so we’re happy to see Arts-Rec take a bit of a chance with this funky design. The sneaker features a hairy suede upper with debossed animal print overlays, a mix of browns and black, with an Arts-Rec branded strap. The Arts-Rec Skateshop x Nike SB Air Trainer 1 Earth and Dusty Peach is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair at Nike. Nike Sabrina 3 Blueprint Price: $135 This week Sabrina Ionescu’s signature, the Sabrina 3 got a new colorway dubbed the “Blueprint.” The sneaker features a lightweight upper, cable support, a sleek design, gold “S” branding, and a gold textured swoosh over a Glacier Blue and Light Armory upper. The sneaker rides atop an icy outsole and comes in a special blueprint plan-inspired box. The Nike Sabrina 3 Blueprint is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Black Collective

Price: $225 This week’s most hyped release is without a doubt the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective.” Released as part of the Atlanta-based brand and Nike’s ongoing campaign, Every Summer Tells A Story, this Jordan 5 sports a premium white leather upper with violet and burgundy accents, a quilted interior, and co-branding. It’s simply a dope Jordan 5 colorway, with some premium upgrades. An absolute must-cop for hardcore fans of the AJ-5 and people who love their silhouettes elevated from the stock build. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Black Collective is set to drop on July 25th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair exclusively at A Ma Maniére. Nike Jordan 4 Rare Air Price: $220 The Jordan 4 is getting the Rare Air treatment this week. If you aren’t familiar with Rare Air yet, the concept is simple — Nike takes a bunch of past botched construction details, and tastefully adds them to a shoe for an imperfect take on a masterpiece. It’s pretty funny that Nike has made a whole line out of its mistakes, but that’s the power of the Jordan 4 silhouette — even when its off, it looks so good. The sneaker features a leather and suede build with Nike Air heel branding, Rare Air branded insoles, a removable tongue patch, and an aged midsole. The Nike Jordan 4 Rare Air is set to drop on July 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.