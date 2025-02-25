Beyoncé and Levi’s are in cahoots. The “Levii’s Jeans” singer and the denim purveyors first teamed up for a 2024 ad, in which Beyoncé stripped down to her underwear in a re-make of a classic Levi’s commercial. Now, they’re at it again.

Yesterday (February 24), Levi’s dropped a new Beyoncé-starring ad. In it, a denim-clad Beyoncé rolls up to a bar’s pool table, where she challenges a stern-looking cowboy to a game, which Beyoncé quickly wins. Of course, there are plenty of shots Beyoncé showing off what a pair of Levi’s looks like on her.

Speaking of videos featuring Beyoncé, fans have long been waiting for the promised sequel to her and Lady Gaga’s iconic “Telephone” video from 2010. Well, Gaga addressed that recently, saying that she does intend to release the video’s continuation, although she’s not yet sure when. She also smiled and said “maybe” when asked if Beyoncé will be in the new one.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé had a massive night at the 2025 Grammys, where she finally got her first Album Of The Year win with Cowboy Carter. She followed that by announcing a new run of tour dates.

Check out the video above and find the original ad below.