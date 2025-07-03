Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Except for Halloween and Valentine’s Day, sneaker brands don’t really mess with holidays, so when we took a peek at this week’s calendar of sneaker releases, we were shocked that so many gems are quietly dropping. Now, granted, this is one of our shortest roundups of the year, but we wouldn’t be able to forgive ourselves if we didn’t put sneakers like the AF-1 Mamba or the White and Silver Jordan 3 on your radar.
Expect things to pick back up again next week. For now, here are the best sneakers dropping this week, let’s dive in!
Nike Air Force 1 Low Mamba Triple White
Price: $120
From now until the end of the year, Nike is planning on dropping multiple Kobe Bryan-inspired Air Force 1 silhouettes, and the brand is kicking off that initiative with this Triple White colorway. This sneaker features an all-white leather upper and at first glance it looks like a regular AF-1 but if you look closely you can see a subtle all-over snakeskin print with Kobe’s Sheath logo branding on the heel.
Unlike a lot of the recent Kobe-themed sneakers out of Nike this year, this one is wonderfully subtle.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Mamba is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Dame X
Price: $90
Damian Lillard’s tenth Adidas signature has landed! The Dame X sports a textile upper and lining with 3D printed accents, multidirectional traction, and a Lightstrike midsole. The debut colorway features a mix of Lime, Blue, and Signal Coral with black accents. It’s bold, bright, and designed to be lightweight and performance-focused. Another winner for Dame!
The Adidas Dame X is out now for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
Nike Air Jordan 3 White and Silver
Price: $205
We’re not about to throw any shade toward the Triple AF-1 Mamba, but we’re puzzled why Nike felt the need to cannibalize its own sales with this White and Silver Jordan 3. It’s fresh, simple, and elegant, with a leather upper, subtle silver accents, and a nubuck elephant print. Rounding out the design are some embroidered accents.
We don’t envy the people who are going to have to choose between the AF-1 and this Jordan 3!
The Nike Air Jordan 3 White and Silver is out now for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2
Price: $135
No, you’re not the only one, this sneaker definitely looks insane, but there is always room for garish design in the sneaker space, and while this isn’t our favorite Ja 2 every released, it’s definitely noteworthy, and we suspect it is going to have a life well beyond this year.
The Tropical Punch Ja 2 is, for some reason, inspired by Kool-Aid. Why? We have no idea, but apparently Ja Morant is a big fan of Tropical Punch Kool-Aid, and why shouldn’t Nike make a shoe for an audience of one? Especially when that one person has their name attached to the shoe.
The sneaker features a crushed wall graphic behind the swoosh — a reference to the Kool-Aid man — with a tinted blue outsole, and condensation droplets throughout the design. It’s truly nuts, but we love it for that!
The Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 Tropical Punch is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Dark Team Red and Olive Flak
Price: $120
The summer sneaker season is all about bright and bold colors — but this Dark Team Red and Olive Flak SB Dunk Pro is an antidote to that trend, offering up something warm and moody to stand in stark contrast with everything else coming out right now.
The sneaker features a suede upper with a leather swoosh, a padded collar, Air Zoom cushioning, and warm, rich, and earthy tones. If you’re not about the summer trends, this Dunk Pro is a must cop.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Dark Team Red and Olive Flak is out now for a retail price o $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.