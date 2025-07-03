Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Except for Halloween and Valentine’s Day, sneaker brands don’t really mess with holidays, so when we took a peek at this week’s calendar of sneaker releases, we were shocked that so many gems are quietly dropping. Now, granted, this is one of our shortest roundups of the year, but we wouldn’t be able to forgive ourselves if we didn’t put sneakers like the AF-1 Mamba or the White and Silver Jordan 3 on your radar. Expect things to pick back up again next week. For now, here are the best sneakers dropping this week, let’s dive in!

Nike Air Force 1 Low Mamba Triple White Price: $120 From now until the end of the year, Nike is planning on dropping multiple Kobe Bryan-inspired Air Force 1 silhouettes, and the brand is kicking off that initiative with this Triple White colorway. This sneaker features an all-white leather upper and at first glance it looks like a regular AF-1 but if you look closely you can see a subtle all-over snakeskin print with Kobe’s Sheath logo branding on the heel. Unlike a lot of the recent Kobe-themed sneakers out of Nike this year, this one is wonderfully subtle. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Mamba is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Dame X Price: $90 Damian Lillard’s tenth Adidas signature has landed! The Dame X sports a textile upper and lining with 3D printed accents, multidirectional traction, and a Lightstrike midsole. The debut colorway features a mix of Lime, Blue, and Signal Coral with black accents. It’s bold, bright, and designed to be lightweight and performance-focused. Another winner for Dame! The Adidas Dame X is out now for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Nike Air Jordan 3 White and Silver Price: $205 We’re not about to throw any shade toward the Triple AF-1 Mamba, but we’re puzzled why Nike felt the need to cannibalize its own sales with this White and Silver Jordan 3. It’s fresh, simple, and elegant, with a leather upper, subtle silver accents, and a nubuck elephant print. Rounding out the design are some embroidered accents. We don’t envy the people who are going to have to choose between the AF-1 and this Jordan 3! The Nike Air Jordan 3 White and Silver is out now for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 Price: $135

No, you’re not the only one, this sneaker definitely looks insane, but there is always room for garish design in the sneaker space, and while this isn’t our favorite Ja 2 every released, it’s definitely noteworthy, and we suspect it is going to have a life well beyond this year. The Tropical Punch Ja 2 is, for some reason, inspired by Kool-Aid. Why? We have no idea, but apparently Ja Morant is a big fan of Tropical Punch Kool-Aid, and why shouldn’t Nike make a shoe for an audience of one? Especially when that one person has their name attached to the shoe. The sneaker features a crushed wall graphic behind the swoosh — a reference to the Kool-Aid man — with a tinted blue outsole, and condensation droplets throughout the design. It’s truly nuts, but we love it for that! The Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 Tropical Punch is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.