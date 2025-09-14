Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we have a jam-packed list of dope drops aimed squarely at Nike die-hards. I mean, sure, the other brands are represented; we’re getting treated to a dope Oasis-themed Adidas SPZL, and the return of the Jabbar Lo. But outside of those two Adidas drops, the week belongs to Nike, and what a week it is! New Dunks, Air Force 1s, a Yu-Gi-Oh-themed Air Max 95 (random, but dope) — it’s a real week of greatest hits from Nike, but the one release that is dropping with the most hype is without a doubt the return of the Jordan 5 Fire Red Black Tongue. We don’t blame you if all of your attention (and hope) is pointed squarely at that one release, but if you aren’t lucky enough to cop a pair, don’t worry, there are a lot of great alternatives out there this week. Let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Adidas NG Marathon SPZL Night Navy Price: $130 Is there a ‘90s Brit Pop star that embodies the look of the Adidas SPZL more than Oasis’ Noel Gallagher (you shut your mouth Blur fans)? We don’t think so, so when we found out Gallagher was linking up with Adidas for a new take on the SPZL, we were all-in before we ever saw the sneaker. Thankfully, the results look great. This is a simple design featuring a leather and textile upper, synthetic lining, a midnight blue colorway, and Noel Gallagher portrait branding on the tongue. Nothing about this sneaker looks out of place, and that’s a testament to how right this collaboration feels. The Adidas NG Marathon SPZL Night Navy is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Baroque Brown and Sail Price: $185 There are a few select colors that just look right with the Jordan 1 design, and one of those colors is brown, which is why this women’s exclusive Jordan 1 is a must cop. Featuring a white leather upper with rich brown overlays, a padded collar, and woven tongue logos, this Jordan 1 is oozing autumnal vibes. But just because this sneaker looks tailor-made for the fall doesn’t mean it can’t work in every season. At the end of the day, it’s just a fantastic colorway of one of the greatest sneakers of all time. You can’t lose there. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Baroque Brown and Sail is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 White and University Blue Price; $130 Squeaky clean and ultra fresh — that’s how we’d best describe this muted UNC take on the AF-1. This sneaker sports a white leather upper with icy translucent panels, a blue-tinted outsole, and laser-engraved logos for a futuristic take on this classic design. It gently nudges the AF-1 into the future, and for that alone, we’re digging it. The Nike Air Force 1 White and University Blue is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Black and Pink Rise Price: $135 The Dunk Low Black and Pink Rise takes the same futuristic semi-translucent build as the aforementioned AF-1 and applies it to the Dunk. But where the former design was fresh and futuristic, this Dunk feels a lot moodier, with the white leather being swapped for Black contrasted with pink translucent details and a padded collar. The Nike Dunk Low Black and Pink Rise is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 95 Court Purple and Wild Grape Price: $200 Nike is dropping two alt camo-influenced colorways of the Air Max 95 but we’re going to shout out just one of them — the Court Purple and Wild Grape. This sneaker sports a lightweight synthetic leather upper with mesh details, and ripples adorned with a swirling black, purple, and grape camo print with contrasting silver accents. The Nike Air Max 95 Court Purple and Wild Grape is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Max 95 QS TGO (Joey) Price: $210 You might be scratching your head as to why the early ‘00s anime Yu-Gi-Oh is getting a themed Air Max 95 and, well we don’t have a good answer for you. 2025 apparently marks the release of the World Championship 2025 rules and events for the Yu-Gi-Oh card game, but we’re going to be honest, we don’t know what that really means, why we should care, or what it has to do with shoes, but hey this pair looks pretty good, so who are we to complain? Inspired by and named after the character Joey, this Air Max 95 sports a leather upper, scuffed detailing, and a monochromatic blue colorway with neon green accents inspired by Joey’s fit. The Nike Air Max QS YGO is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Jabbar Lo Bruce Lee Price: $110 First introduced in 1978, the Adidas Jabbar Lo is the first signature basketball sneaker ever. For that alone, its return is exciting, and Adidas is going all out by dropping seven different colorways of this legendary sneaker. But the best colorway — and the most iconic — is this special colorway that takes inspiration from the friendship of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee (a dream blunt rotation if we’ve ever heard one). The sneaker sports a suede and leather upper with a sockliner portrait of the two pals with a special commemorative box and a colorway inspired by Lee’s famous Game of Death fit. The Adidas Jabbar Lo Bruce Lee is set to drop on September 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Air Jordan 5 Fire Red ‘Black Tongue’ Price: $215 Originally released 35 years ago, the Fire Red Jordan 5 is one of the greatest colorways of one of the greatest sneakers of all time. Need we say more about this one? It’s classic leather build, that iconic icy outsole, the pops of red and black — it’s a damn work of art. The sort of sneaker that belongs under glass in a museum of sneakers.