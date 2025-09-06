Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Fall is near — can you feel it? Certainly not if you’re in Los Angeles like us. We’re dealing with daily temperatures of 90 degrees so forgive us if we’re unwilling to give up summer just yet! But whether we want to or not, it looks like the big sneaker brands have already decided its time to turn the page on the seasons, as the colorways are getting more autumnal and the bright colors of the last few weeks are starting to fade. So get ready to refresh that wardrobe and layer up! And what better way than with a new pair of sneakers? Let’s dive into the best sneakers out this week, and where to find them.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1000 Blue With Douglas Fir Price: $159.99 The rise of Salehe Bembury and the renewed popularity of New Balance happened in tandem five years ago, back when Bembury reintroduced and reimagined the 2002R. So now, five years later, the two entities collaborating feels like a victory lap. It’s the Oasis reunion of sneaker collaborations! This time, Bembury is taking on another early ‘00s classic, reimagining the 1000 through a gorp core lens. The sneaker sports a leather upper with hairy suede detailing, a mesh vamp, and a semi-transparent outsole. The colors here are bold with Bembury combining coral, brown, indigo, and neon green, and a soft blue. It’s colorful, yet Earthy in a way only Bembury can achieve! The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1000 Blue with Doughlas Fir is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT. BAPE x Adidas Samba Price: $160 Two icons collide! BAPE has always been a regular collaborator of Adidas and the brands have been especially busy this summer with a number of notable releases, but none as dope as this week’s BAPE Samba. The sneaker sports a full leather upper with synthetic lining, BAPE goldfoil branding, the iconic BAPE shooting Star logo in place of the Three Stripes, and a chocolate outsole. It’s not the splashiest or boldest collaboration ever, just a simple merging of the best of both brands. Frankly, we’re loving the refined and minimalistic approach. The BAPE x Adidas Samba is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Harris Tweed x Nike Women’s Dunk Low Sesame and Violet Mist Price: $135 For those looking to dress up their sneakers, Nike has teamed up with the Scottish-based Harris Tweed, for a hand woven and elevated take on the Dunk. Featuring a low-profile silhouette, a wool upper, and dual-tongue branding, the Harris Tweed Dunk sports hand-woven detailing in rich brown towns with just the slightest hint of lavender. This feels like the biggest signifier this week that we’re leaving summer behind and slipping into fall. The Harris Tweed x Nike Women’s Dunk Low Sesame and Violet Mist is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNRKS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Converse SHAI 001 Butter Price: $130 NBA star and Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting his very own signature sneaker and kicking it off with this delicious-looking Butter colorway. Seriously, just look at this thing, it exudes sumptuousness with an ultra-smooth synthetic upper dressed in a neoprene shroud and a leather foundation. It’s equal parts function and fashion and a great first sneaker for one of the league’s most exciting players right now. The SHAI OO1 Butter is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Price: $130 It must be some sort of unofficial Dunk week because this is the second of three Dunk releases this week, and not to out do the other two or anything, but this one is with Supreme so you know it’s coming with a considerable amount of hype. The sneaker sports a full suede upper with a padded mesh tongue, Supreme branding etched into the midsole, and a simple two-color design in three alternate colorways: black on red, white and grey, grey and white, and blue and black. Our favorite is hands down the blue and black. It has all the moodiness of the other pairs, with a louder pop of color. The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Supreme or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Limosine Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Brown and Black Price: $135 If you weren’t feeling the warm and cozy vibes of the women’s exclusive Harris Tweed Dunk (or you just have big feet) than rejoice, because Nike is dropping an additional Dunk and this has a stronger footing in this silhouette’s skateboard heritage. Made in collaboration with New York City-based skatebrand Limosine Skateboards, this low-top Dunk sports a textured faux-pig-skin leather upper with a black chrome-outlined Swoosh, dual branding, and a deep blue sockliner. It’s a skate shoe totally inspired by America’s favorite pastime. Is that random? Absolutely, somehow Limosine and Nike make it all work. The Limosine Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Brown and Black is set to drop on September 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.