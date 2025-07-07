For years, it seemed like it would never happen. Then, this past weekend, it finally did: Oasis reunited. For two nights in Cardiff, Wales this past weekend, the band kicked off their long-awaited comeback tour. As for who is responsible for this whole stunning ordeal, Noel Gallagher has seemingly identified the driving force.

As NME notes, at the second show, there was a section where Noel introduced the band members, and while introducing guitarist Paul Arthurs (also known as Bonehead), he said, “On guitar, if it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened.”

Some have interpreted this as Gallagher crediting Bonehead as the reason for the reunion, but he could also have been referring to the fact that Bonehead was a founding member of the band, and that if he hadn’t helped bring the group to life, Oasis wouldn’t have existed at all.

Find some clips from the first show here and check out the full setlist below, along with Oasis’ upcoming tour dates.