For years, it seemed like it would never happen. Then, this past weekend, it finally did: Oasis reunited. For two nights in Cardiff, Wales this past weekend, the band kicked off their long-awaited comeback tour. As for who is responsible for this whole stunning ordeal, Noel Gallagher has seemingly identified the driving force.
As NME notes, at the second show, there was a section where Noel introduced the band members, and while introducing guitarist Paul Arthurs (also known as Bonehead), he said, “On guitar, if it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened.”
Some have interpreted this as Gallagher crediting Bonehead as the reason for the reunion, but he could also have been referring to the fact that Bonehead was a founding member of the band, and that if he hadn’t helped bring the group to life, Oasis wouldn’t have existed at all.
Find some clips from the first show here and check out the full setlist below, along with Oasis’ upcoming tour dates.
Oasis’ Oasis Live ’25 Tour Setlist
1. “Hello”
2. “Acquiesce”
3. “Morning Glory”
4. “Some Might Say”
5. “Bring It On Down”
6. “Cigarettes & Alcohol”
7. “Fade Away”
8. “Supersonic”
9. “Roll With It”
10. “Talk Tonight”
11. “Half The World Away”
12. “Little By Little”
13. “D’You Know What I Mean?”
14. “Stand By Me”
15. “Cast No Shadow”
16. “Slide Away”
17. “Whatever”
18. “Live Forever”
19. “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”
20. “The Masterplan” (encore)
21. “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (encore)
22. “Wonderwall” (encore)
23. “Champagne Supernova” (encore)
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
07/11 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS