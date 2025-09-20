Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After two super-sized weeks, it’s nice to take a bit of a break with a short and sweet drop. The big brands must be giving our wallets a break — or they fear the rumored Travis Scott Jordan 1 drop absorbing all the attention from sneakerheads. Yup, we feel like that’s a lot more likely. Outside of Travis Scott, we have some solid releases out of Adidas for you Spezial silhouette fans out there, and on Nike’s end, we have a Supreme link-up and a luchador-inspired Jordan drop. And that’s about it. But hey, if you’re a fan of the four different silhouettes dropping this week, this is looking like a pretty solid week. Let’s dive into the best sneakers you can buy right now.

Adidas Roelee SPZL F.C. Price: $130 What we love about the Adidas Role Special F.C. is how much it looks like the classic design we’ve come to expect from the brand, filtered through a more urban edge. If Adidas’ sneakers are for the pitch and tennis court, this iteration of the sneaker is built for traversing through the streets. It’s like an Adidas sneaker combined with a Timberland boot. The sneaker features a leather upper with synthetic textile lining and a semi translucent outsole in a steely grey color with gold foil Adidas branding. The Adidas Roelee SPZL F.C. is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas. Adidas Handball Spezial Made in Germany Price: $200 If our last pick gave you pause because you’re an Adidas purist, let us direct you toward this Made in Germany rendition of the Handball Spezial. This sneaker sees the ‘70s classic getting the luxury treatment with a premium leather upper, a plush leather lining, and classic design details over a gum sole. It’s simply an elevated take on the Spezial — every super fan of this shoe would be well served by a pair. The Adidas Handball Special Made in Germany is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Supreme/Nike Air Force 1 Low White/Black (2025) Price: $124 Supreme is playing things incredibly safe with its latest Nike link-up, but you know what? We’re not mad at it! This is simply a dope looking AF-1 available in two classic colorways (white and black or black and white) with Supreme box logo branding. The sneaker sports a full-grain leather upper, embroidered details, and debossed branding. The Supreme/Nike Air Force 1 Low White/Black is out now for a retail price of $124. Pick up a pair at Supreme. Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low price: $155 All signs point to a “surprise” release of this sneaker on Saturday morning. This sneaker is the second collaboration between Travis Scott, Fragment and Air Jordan and sports a tumbled leather upper in sail, the classic TS backwards Swoosh, and Fragments custom blue tones. Expect to take the L on this one unless you’re a bot. But a general SNKRS release is rumored to follow, so fingers crossed you don’t have to spend a fortune to cop a pair of these. The Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is set to drop on September 20th for a retail price of $155. Pick up a pair at Travis Scott’s official website.