Ranking The 50 Best Bourbons of 2025 (So Far)

50. Widow Jane 10-Year “Borough Blend” Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: For this release, Widow Jane brought together the New York bartending community for a collaborative blend assembled by several of the Big Apple’s most prominent bar owners, bartenders, and beverage directors. The resulting liquid is a mingling of 5 barrels, non-chill filtered, and proofed with Widow Jane’s mineral water from New York State’s Rosendale mines. Tasting Notes: Nose: It noses like classic Widow Jane with stone fruits taking center stage on the nose while hints of apricot, ginger, oak, orange creamsicle, and butterscotch tickle at the periphery. Palate: On the palate, it’s surprisingly peppery upfront, which soon gives way to the orange creamsicle and butterscotch notes on the nose. It’s actually quite different from Widow Jane’s standard bourbon in the mouth, where it replaces bright cherry tones with vanilla and citrus. Finish: The finish is lengthy and expressive, featuring notes of sandalwood, apricot jelly, peanut shells, and faint hints of dark chocolate that linger. Bottom Line: All told, this is an impressive departure from Widow Jane’s standard bourbon. Though I remain partial to the classic, this more citrus-forward take on the brand’s signature blend definitely has an edge that would make it a stellar option for mixed drinks – no wonder that New York’s bartending community opted for this flavor profile.

49. Ass Pocket Whiskey 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $125 (in a 200ml two-pack with the 9-year version) The Whiskey: The colorfully named Ass Pocket Whiskey is currently on its third release: A set of 200ml whiskeys. The first is a 9-year bourbon, and this one is a 15-year bourbon, matured in char #4 oak barrels and bottled at 107 proof. Although the source isn’t stated outright, given the mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley, this is likely another bottling of “Buff Turkey” bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with lots of walnuts, date syrup, and leather. After a few waves of the hand, you’ll also begin to pick up a touch of allspice, corn husk, and vanilla. Palate: On the palate, this one starts distinctly sweet with Manuka honey hitting the tip of the tongue before Tahitian vanilla, date syrup, oak, and dilute apple juice unfold at midpalate. There’s also some faint Aleppo pepper notes and nutmeg, which temper the sweetness as it transitions to the finish. Finish: For the finish, this whiskey reaches its conclusion fairly quickly, but it’s full of apple cider, vanilla, and oak. Bottom Line: With a name you either love or hate, it’s helpful that Ass Pocket Whiskey’s 15-Year Bourbon delivers a sipping experience that’s downright easy to like. It avoids the pitfalls of many bourbons in its age bracket by delivering a lighter flavor profile, but with the complexity enthusiasts expect from liquid this mature. Pulling this one out of your pants is sure to elicit some laughs, but after one sip you’ll see it ain’t no joke.

48. Booker’s Bourbon 2025-01 “Barry’s Batch” ABV: 62.85%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Booker’s new Barry’s Batch honors Barry Berish, former Beam Chairman and CEO and a dear friend to Fred Noe. The base of this bourbon (41%) comes from the 5th floor of the 7-story warehouse 3, with additional components coming from center cuts in warehouses 1, H, X, and G. Tasting Notes: Nose: These days, I go into pretty much every Booker’s expression expecting an onslaught of floral notes combined with peanuts, peanut shells, or hazelnuts. For 2025’s first batch, there are indeed some floral notes of lavender found right off the bat, but some salted dark chocolate, nutmeg, and corn pudding obfuscate the nutty notes. Palate: The whiskey is impressively oily and explodes with the flavor of cayenne, brown sugar, salted dark chocolate, and robust nutmeg. I’m immediately struck by how dynamic this whiskey is. Viscous on the palate and full of cinnamon, baked apples, and honeyed graham cracker notes that all brush up against a vigorous shake of black pepper and rapidly building ethanol punch. Finish: The finish is rather lengthy, aided by this whiskey’s high heat. The closing notes include brown sugar, black pepper, baked apples, graham cracker pie crust, and ground ginger. Bottom Line: While the swiftly building heat does, in fact, detract from the overall experience here a bit, singing the roof of the mouth in a level 3 char, I’m pleased to report that this is my favorite standard Booker’s release of the last two years. Not one to throw that claim around lightly, I was delighted to have my expectations subverted in such a dynamic way thanks to each surprisingly layered and flavorful sip.

47. Milam & Greene “The Answer” Texas Edition ABV: 58%

Average Price: $150 for the two 375ml bottles The Whiskey: For this new set of whiskeys, Milam & Greene set out to prove once and for all that a side-by-side bourbon aging experiment can bear wildly different results. With one half of the liquid set aging in Bardstown, Kentucky, and the other in Blanco, Texas, after five years, we’ve got these twin expressions. I tasted both, and they’re equally as good (and come in a set, so you don’t have to just take my word for it), but I opted to review the Texas edition, which is a dramatic 8 proof points higher than its Kentucky kin. Tasting Notes: Nose: Hazelnut spread notes are assertive on the nose here, while an oak influence bolsters the aromas of apricots and apple juice, indicating that some barrel-driven notes will follow on the palate. Palate: This liquid is very mouth-coating, but the sweet notes are brighter here than on its Kentucky counterpart, with white sugar, apricots, and apple juice flavors folded into some much more prominent black pepper notes. Finally, compared to its Kentucky expression, this one has more noticeable heat, which is welcome. Finish: The finish is noticeably lengthy, with apricots, oak, butterscotch, and black pepper leaving a lasting impression before it fades. Bottom Line: While both versions of Milam & Greene’s “The Answer” set are delicious in their own right, for the full effects of Lone Star State aging, you’ll want to opt for this Texas version. With a noticeably chewier textural experience and a discernibly different flavor profile, it’s safe to say that this experiment has gone right.

46. Caleb’s Crossing Dual Cask Series Bourbon ABV: 55.53%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Caleb’s Crossing, the inaugural bourbon release of the brand’s Dual Cask Series, is a treat. This non-chill filtered expression was made from a blend of whiskeys with mash bills of 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley (aged for 7 years), and 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley (aged for 6 years). The final blend underwent secondary maturation for seven months in red and white Pineau des Charentes as well as Armagnac casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin with waxy plums, lipstick, and wildflower honey for an at-first confounding medley that gradually coalesces as black pepper, vanilla extract, and candied almonds enter the fray. I’m also picking up some cayenne and black tea with a spoonful of milk, which is cool. Palate: Plums, honey, peppercorn, leather, and the flavor of champagne grapes come tumbling over my front teeth and cling to my palate with the initial sip. It has the sweetness of white sugar, but those stone fruit notes make it more approachable, while hints of nutmeg and black pepper give it some welcome depth. Finish: The succinct finish features the most intriguing conversation between the sugary sweetness and the black pepper spice, with subtler notes of apricots, green apples, and lilacs rounding it all out. Bottom Line: Caleb’s Crossing bourbon is fantastic in that it doesn’t shy away from proudly showcasing the base spirit while adding to those core flavors with two interesting finishing casks. That secondary maturation period adds layers of flavor that enhance the underlying liquid, achieving exactly what a good finished product should: a result that is greater than the sum of its parts.

45. 1792 Cognac Cask Finished Bourbon ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $38 The Whiskey: New for 2025, Barton 1972 Distillery just launched this cognac cask finished version of its award-winning bourbon. The base bourbon is aged to maturity before being finished for an undisclosed amount of time in casks that previously held cognac. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins with a bouquet of brown sugar, stewed red berries, and Manuka honey, before your more typical caramel and vanilla notes kick in. There’s also a fresh crack of black pepper that wafts out of the glass to round it all out. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey has an elegant and silky texture that opens up with the same flavors found on the nose. The cognac influence is both evident and restrained, serving to enhance the base bourbon with an additional kick of peppercorn spice, red raisins, and honey. Finish: The finish here is succinct but satisfactory as notes of stewed blackberries and raisins blends well with a touch of oak and black pepper. Bottom Line: This new, affordably priced bourbon from the 1792 lineup deserves to fly off of shelves. With a balanced, sweet-leaning flavor profile that bourbon fans will take to like a fish in water, this is exactly the type of flavorful finished whiskey that Scotch enthusiasts have been enjoying for years. Now America has a budget bottle that can go toe-to-toe with the elegant finished whiskeys more commonly found around the world.

44. Colonel E.H. Taylor Distiller’s Council Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $1,500 The Whiskey: Whether it’s the use of copper fermentation tanks, steam-heated barrel warehouses, or his advocacy leading to the passage of the landmark Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr.’s legacy is cemented in bourbon history. To honor the techniques that he helped revolutionize, Buffalo Trace created this bottled-in-bond bourbon using the same grain varietals as its famed mash bill #1, albeit with a revival of his grain recipe and his fermentation process, setting it apart from the rest of the E.H. Taylor bourbon lineup. Once it reached its peak maturity, this non-age-stated bourbon was bottled in a decanter modeled after Old Taylor’s original 1950s decanter, which itself was styled after ancient Grecian vases. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma profile begins with an outpouring of cedar and tobacco leaves. Once that earthy top note blows off, a robust base of honeycomb and underripe apples begins billowing out of the glass to greet the senses. Finally, notes of peppercorn, green tree bark, black tea, and herbal tea accent the air along with closing notes of sponge cake and maple candy. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey follows the lead of its nosing notes as cedar, freshly baked biscuits, and tobacco leaves grace the tongue before swiftly receding to reveal green grapes and maple candy with some of those herbaceous and eucalyptus qualities cropping up at mid palate. It’s a grain-forward melange of flavors that weaves corn husk, nutmeg, and sponge cake notes with black tea and a rich butterscotch note, reminiscent of vintage bourbons. Finish: The short-to-medium finish on this bourbon prominently features nutmeg, hazelnuts, and maple candy before tapering off with a touch of nougat, barrel char, and honey. Bottom Line: It may seem odd to say, but this whiskey very much tastes like a precursor to dusty bourbon. If you’ve ever tasted bourbon from the 70s and 80s, it tends to have a “dusty” quality and a rich butterscotch note that makes it almost immediately distinct from contemporary bourbon. Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council offers a similar experience, and though it’s more muted than standout expressions from that era, one can easily imagine it continuing to evolve to rival them.

43. 2XO Icon Series: The Vinyl Blend Bourbon ABV: 52%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: The Vinyl Blend, sixth in 2XO’s Icon Series, was created to honor their founder’s love of music. This is a non-age stated Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that is brought down to 104 proof from its original cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon bark and smoked cherries, as though they were plucked out of a smoked Old Fashioned, strikes the nose at first. From there, notes of flan, rich oak, and leather flesh out the aroma profile. Palate: There’s a ton of caramel on the tip of the tongue with this one, and that heavy wave of sweetness brings Madagascan vanilla, earthy raw cinnamon, and barrel char along for the ride. While the volume on the caramel is dialed way up, throwing it out of tune with the other notes, the supporting cast is up to the task of enhancing those top notes as black pepper and smoked cherry notes rise up along the jawline with some tobacco leaf accents opening the door for the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish isn’t as put-together as I’d like, with the cacophony at midpalate continuing. That said, once your palate gets acclimated to all those notes playing at once, it does begin to smooth out, making each successive sip better than the last. Bottom Line: 2XO’s Vinyl Blend is big on flavor and arguably quite bold texturally, yet somehow it all comes together and smooths out as you continue to enjoy your glass. With the natural parallel to music being drawn, this one is reminiscent of some of Ornette Coleman’s more experimental work, seemingly complex and aggressive at first, before the underlying beauty of the selection begins to make perfect sense.

42. Pursuit Spirits Derby Town 7-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 61.4%

Average Price: $50 (375ml) The Whiskey: Here’s a whiskey that caught me by surprise. When I saw this one in my mailbox, I didn’t realize at first it was from the fine folks at Pursuit Spirits. Derby Town is a revived label that dates back to 1933 and the end of Prohibition. For the contemporary release, the Pursuit Spirits crew is bottling bourbon sourced from Kentucky, aged for seven years, and bottled at full barrel proof. This expression falls under their Mellwood Collection, which also features a bottled-in-bond bourbon in tandem with this release. Tasting Notes: Nose: Wow. A bouquet of sweet plums, brown sugar, cherry cordials, torched shishito peppers, clove, and raw honey comes wafting out of the glass at the outset. It’s a decidedly dark and sweet profile aided by undertones of mature oak and sweet leather. Palate: The palate of this whiskey follows a familiar flavor journey as the nosing notes, led by sweet Mirabelle plums, brown sugar, and clove, before cherry cordials and torched shishito peppers round things out. A bit of milk chocolate pools at midpalate with black pepper, red apples, and mature oak, adding breadth to the full-bodied experience. Finish: Once this whiskey reaches the lingering finish, it welcomes an uptick of black pepper, barrel char, and brown sugar, all undergirded by mature oak tones that gently dry out the palate, leaving a sweet, earthy impression as it fades away. Bottom Line: While the arrival of this whiskey at my doorstep came as a surprise, I was even more taken aback once I had a chance to try it. Kentucky bourbon aged for 7 years, even at barrel strength, doesn’t typically exhibit this velvety flavor, but this one is packed with rich layers. From the packaging to the 375ml format, this release is intriguing, but the best part by far is the whiskey. The same can’t be said for all revived brands, but this one passes the test.

41. Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection “Anderson’s Belle” Bottled-in-Bond Wheated Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $999 (Sold as a 5-bottle set) The Whiskey: Buffalo Trace’s Prohibition Collection is now on its second iteration, and this time the distillery is reviving a completely new set of 5 different whiskeys. The star of the show, however, is this wheated bottled-in-bond bourbon called Anderson’s Belle. Per usual, Buffalo Trace doesn’t disclose the mashbill of this one, but it’s likely that this uses the same grain recipe as other wheated bourbons in the brand’s portfolio. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is gently brushed with brown sugar with a base of wheat funk, Honey Nut Cheerios, vanilla, and dried strawberries. Each note is fairly pronounced and distinct, despite the overall aroma profile being a bit restrained. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey follows the lead of the nose with a subtle richness that improves the longer you sit with it. The dried strawberry note, in particular, is a standout and from that base it allows the flavor of caramel, sweet lemon zest, and vanilla custard to branch off. Finish: The finish here is succinct, but welcomes all of the sweet notes from dried fruit to honey with just a touch of white pepper and fresh almonds to draw each sip to a close. Bottom Line: While the entire 2025 Prohibition Collection lineup is strong, it’s this bourbon and the stellar cask strength rye that stand the tallest. Whether or not this one shares a direct DNA with the Pappy Van Winkle lineup remains a mystery, but it’s certainly reminiscent of that brand’s lower proof offerings, with a creamy texture and a more distinct sweetness setting it apart.

40. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 2nd Edition ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: This second edition of Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass Bourbon follows in the path of the first with a mash bill of 52% corn, 35% rye, and 13% malt, but this one uses a new corn seed varietal: Beck’s 6225. Also separating this year’s release from 2024’s is the proof point, which is now down two notches to 52.5% ABV. Tasting Notes: Nose: A big hit of candied walnuts leads things off with baked green apples and black pepper picking up the slack. It turns slightly sweeter as you return to the glass for further investigation, as the aroma of caramel corn begins to develop. Palate: The mouthfeel is dense and pleasant, and the flavors present include black cherries, caramel, pie crust, and oak. It’s a tightly wound core that travels over the tongue with ease, depositing a splash of each layer evenly over the palate. Finish: The finish is surprisingly short, but the black cherry syrup, walnuts, and faint black pepper notes it ends with are rich enough to ignore that minor critique. Bottom Line: Heaven Hill’s 2nd edition of its Grain To Glass bourbon is a bit more restrained yet even more impressive than its first foray. Offering restraint and richness in contrast to the first iteration’s blunt force, this year’s offering represents a welcome evolution and is proof positive that this is a series that bourbon enthusiasts should continue to seek out, both in the present and in the future.

39. Old Fitzgerald 7-Year Bottled In Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: New for 2025, this more accessible version of Old Fitzgerald’s successful decanter series comes in a new bottle with a younger age statement, but a much more wallet-friendly price. Still a bottled-in-bond wheated bourbon, this brand-new expression is matured for seven years before bottling. It’s worth noting that while the average price online is currently above $100, it’s expected to decrease soon. The MSRP on this one is an impressive $60. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this new Old Fitzgerald (oxymoron, much?) is delightfully sweet, with caramel notes blending easily into a lighter, honeyed sweetness with Chelan cherries, pie crust, creme brulee, and salted butter all wafting out of the glass as well. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey is silky smooth, but with a silky sweetness and gentle density on the tongue that keeps you well aware of the fact that it’s 100-proof bourbon. The caramel tones lead the charge as a subtler mature oak backbone provides the foundation for cherries, gingersnap cookies, faint sage, and even a hint of milk chocolate to blossom. Repeat sips lead to the sweetness receding, and notes of nougat begin to take the lead. Finish: The finish is as buttery as the rest of this pour, and it lingers with medium length before softly receding from your tongue. This is marvelous, well-rounded stuff. Bottom Line: While the Old Fitzgerald line has seen just as many middling expressions as exceptional ones since it was first launched, I’m happy to report that this new, widely available version of the brand is among its tastiest. It’s just a crushable “does everything” kind of bottle. The carefully curated wheated bourbon barrels that Heaven Hill dumped into this first release are absolutely delicious.

38. Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: P.X. Sherry ABV: 57.76%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Barrell Craft Spirits is well known for having one of the best blending teams in the business, but it also has a burgeoning reputation for secondary maturation. Enter this P.X. Sherry cask-finished blend of straight bourbon whiskeys. Edition 001 of this expression features a mingling of straight bourbons that were sourced from Kentucky (9 & 10 years old), Indiana (6, 7, 8, & 12 years old), and Tennessee (7 & 15 years old) before being finished in Pedro Ximenez barrels from Spain. Tasting Notes: Nose: The sherry notes are a hit right off the bat with this whiskey. It immediately gives off the aroma of a Black Forest cake with cocoa powder and whipped cream gently folded into brandied cherry notes, almond extract, nutmeg, and torched blood orange peels. This is a potent, engaging aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, it takes on the flavor of a spiced orange cake olive oil cake with pecan nuttiness, robust black pepper, and salted honey notes washing over the tongue at first. You feel the heat on the palate more than you sense it on the nose as it sinks its hooks into your tongue and holds on for dear life. Finish: The finish is lengthy and full of orange blossom and black pepper, with some nutty oiliness and dried raspberry notes lingering on the palate before it sizzles out of existence. Bottom Line: I’ve long felt that Barrell Craft Spirits is underrated, albeit a tad bit overpriced. However, with its mid-shelf offerings, it’s been shedding accusations of the latter while reinforcing notions of the former. Put plainly, this is exquisitely blended whiskey, artfully finished and delivered at an incredibly fair price. This is a new whiskey that you need to own.

37. Rising Tide Old Swagger 12-Year Bottled In Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Old Swagger is the latest release from Rising Tide Spirits, founded by the legendary single-barrel picker and budding blender Ed Bley. After making his name as one of the most prolific single-barrel country, Bley has since turned his sights to creating incredible blends under the Rising Tide Spirits banner. This release is a 12-year-old Indiana-born straight bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied walnuts, orange zest, clove, and nutmeg aromas come tumbling out of the glass on the first pass with this whiskey. After some time passes, the orange intensifies, and it comes with a bit of vanilla custard and maple syrup as well. Palate: The flavors are remarkably well integrated with candied walnuts, juicy oranges, vanilla, and faint hints of raw sassafras hitting the tongue. Touches of cinnamon bark, red grapes, and oak complement those flavors, as the buttery texture washes over the palate. Finish: The finish is fairly brief but marked by that interplay of candied walnuts, oranges, and cinnamon bark with a touch of candied ginger closing it all out. Bottom Line: This impressive release shows its age, but foregrounds harmony over heightened maturity. With a steadfast core of aromas and flavors, this is a self-assured bourbon that rewards repeat sips. This one is a true credit to the Rising Tide blending team.

36. Old Fitzgerald 9-Year Decanter Series Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: The latest entry in the Old Fitzgerald lineup, the fifteenth in the series, is this spring’s 9-year bourbon. As always, this one is from Heaven Hill’s wheated mashbill, and it’s a bottled-in-bond product housed in the brand’s now-iconic decanter. The SRP is $130, though digital retailers, per usual, tend to mark this one up a bit. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this new Old Fitzgerald release is standard for the series, leading with stewed apples, pie crust, faint honey tones, and a bit of nutmeg. Given a few swirls, the glass begins to take on a bit more brown sugar and nougat, welcome additions to the base of aromas. Palate: On the palate, those aromas from the nose translate on the tongue with the stewed apple and pie crust notes coming across most prominently. Additional notes of vanilla, toasted cereal, and cinnamon bark can also be found. It’s quotidian fare for the high-quality lineup, but that’s not a knock as it takes expectations up a notch thanks to its impressive richness. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is short-to-medium and concludes with more nutmeg, vanilla, and cooked apple notes before tapering off at the end. Bottom Line: The latest version of Old Fitzgerald Bottled In Bond might not blow you away if you have properly calibrated expectations based on previous expressions, but with a track record of high-quality bourbon to its name, that isn’t exactly a bad thing. This is proof positive that even an Old Fitzgerald bourbon that’s only slightly above-average can indeed compete with the best bourbons of the year.

35. Woodford Reserve Double Double Oak Bourbon ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve’s Double Double Oaked isn’t named by mistake. Launched initially as a member of the Distillery Series in 2015, the longtime distillery-exclusive fan-favorite features Woodford bourbon that rested for 5-7 years before being finished in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon opens with cedar, rich brown sugar, cinnamon, and nougat. It’s an alluring medley that draws you deeper into the glass and reveals subtler hints of dark chocolate chunks, black pepper, and sticky toffee. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon detonates with a richness the nose only hinted at. The flavors of milk chocolate, cedar, sage, cinnamon, vanilla pods, and brown sugar cascade over the tongue and cling to the palate convincingly. This is a bourbon that spites its proof by being relentless from start to finish, and that’s worthy of extended appreciation. Finish: The finish ties a tight bow on those many layers of flavor with a sage smudge ribbon accented by cinnamon flecks, sunflower butter, and semi-sweet dark chocolate. Bottom Line: While the price point is a head scratcher, make no mistake — this is delicious whiskey. Woodford Reserve is famed for its 90.4 proof point, and this is the best bourbon they’ve ever released that fits those specs. If, however, you want a tasty, affordably priced alternative, I’d recommend Woodford Reserve Double Oaked. That one has 90% of the flavor at a fraction of the cost. 34. Bourbon De Luxe 8-Year Bourbon ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $65

The Whiskey: This is the second release from Bourbon De Luxe, and it’s an 8-year-old offering bottled at a bold 119 proof, which is its full cask strength. Derived from just three barrels of Bardstown, Kentucky liquid gold.

Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is full of summer fruits like apricots and canned peaches with clover honey and white flower aspects working well at the periphery. Touches of peanut shell and nutmeg help to balance out those sweet, fruit-forward notes. Palate: The palate is given lift thanks to a nice citrus peel flavor, which hits the tip of the tongue and opens the door for those summer fruit notes found on the nose. Here on the palate, however, they take a slightly darker sweet turn. The mouthfeel is fairly buttery and does a good job of allowing those layers of flavor to roll over your tongue. Finish: The medium-length finish is marked by a touch of truffle chocolate and peanut shell before those earthier elements wash away and leave you with a lovely hint of Tahitian vanilla, honey, and white pepper. Bottom Line: Bourbon De Luxe’s 8-year bourbon is a true credit to the team’s blending prowess. At just eight years old, the flavors in this bottle come across as mature and self-assured, blending harmoniously and evoking a smile with every sip. 33. River City Whiskey Barrel Collective Bourbon Batch 1 ABV: 51.5%

Average Price: $125 as part of quarterly subscription

The Whiskey: For the first quarterly release in its Barrel Collective subscription service, River City Whiskey is starting off with a bang. This expression is a cask-strength, 9-year-old bourbon that they indicate is sourced from none other than Wild Turkey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose leads with cherries, blackberries, oak, and cinnamon bark, with a touch of vanilla pod aromas blending with clove. Return visits to the glass only recalibrate those aromas, with the strength of the cherries and blackberries switching places as the aroma of mineral water rises to supply each whiff with a backbone. Palate: On the palate, this one retains the cherries and blackberries from the nose but adds the meat of red apples, white pepper, and the mineral water note found on the nose. Its silky texture allows it to capably coat your tongue as the flavors of vanilla and honey also blossom at midpalate. Finish: The finish is medium-length and proves that the cherry note is the most dominant one, while vanilla, Cheerios, and white pepper notes round it out before it ends. Bottom Line: This is a bourbon that immediately feels familiar and friendly, with a few surprising peaks to punctuate the sipping experience, while more classic flavors like cherry and grain do most of the heavy lifting. On the heels of an inaugural release that hit astounding highs, and a follow-up that flew closer to the ground, this third expression from River City Whiskey finds itself not-quite in the middle, but instead much closer to the sun. 32. Binder’s Stash Bourbon “Swing Juice” ABV: 58.75%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Binder’s Stash releases used to be black and white: either you loved them, or you hadn’t tried them yet. The same could be said for the brand’s color scheme, which previously only came in black and white, but for 2025, Binder’s Stash is shaking things up and debuting new colorways, including this one, reminiscent of Tiffany blue, to house some premium 9-year bourbon from Indiana. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens with candied almonds, dark chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon before it takes an intriguing turn toward Tajin-like aromas of lime, chili pepper, and salt. This is a light but multilayered nose that’s really enjoyable.

Palate: The palate leads with notes of tobacco leaves, vanilla frosting, chili peppers, faint black pepper, and lime. The texture is lean and spry, with the whiskey easily traveling over your tongue and depositing sweet butterscotch notes along the edges of the tongue. Finish: “Swing Juice” has a short and sweet finish with almond shells, barrel char, and butterscotch, leaving the final impression. Bottom Line: Binder’s Stash has been putting out an eclectic bunch of high-quality whiskey blends over the last few years, and this “Swing Juice” single barrel is right up there with the best of them. While supplies are generally limited on Binder’s Stash bottles, and the demand is always feverish, you definitely should seek them out to add to your personal collection as soon as possible.

31. New Louisville 8-Year Bourbon “El Chapo” ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Nicknamed “El Chapo,” this new single-barrel offering from New Louisville Whiskey Co., which is itself an offshoot of Prohibition Craft Spirits Distilling Company, is an 8-year, Indiana-sourced bourbon. You probably know PCS as the parent company of NULU Whiskey Co. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of this whiskey is resplendent with wild cherry bark, mature oak, chocolate truffle dust, and vanilla beans. A few swirls of the glass unveil Ladyfingers, almond extract, and mascarpone with a hint of peanut brittle. Palate: The palate leads with mocha, almond extract, and black cherry notes before evolving to include chocolate truffle dust, allspice, and sugar-sweetened mascarpone. The texture begins buttery before the ethanol sinks its hooks into your tongue, introducing barrel char, black pepper, and cloves. Finish: The finish is medium to long and marked by ground ginger, almond extract, mature oak, and black cherry flavors as it slowly sizzles away. Bottom Line: This impressively robust bourbon matches its formidable flavor depth with just enough finesse around the edges to maintain a “crushability” more often found in whiskey at a lower proof. If you’re a bourbon fan, you’re familiar with the classic notes found in this rock-solid single barrel. What you’re probably not familiar with is experiencing them in such an approachable, well-rounded manner.

30. Starlight 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 60.15%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: For the brand’s first bourbon expression that was a decade in the making, Starlight took some of their oldest liquid, housed it in hand-selected Seguin Moreau Icône casks, and bottled it at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey starts with the aroma of cinnamon sablés as that medley of butter, baking spice, and cookie dough wafts out of the glass before being tempered by a faint nuttiness, oak, and tobacco. After resting a bit in the glass, a few wisps of ripe cherries join the fray. Palate: Once this liquid hits your lips, it springs to life with honeyed black tea, cardamom, nutmeg, and graham cracker notes. The texture is noticeably thicker and more viscous than your standard Starlight bourbon, and it hugs your tongue while depositing a hint of caramel, tobacco leaf, and white pepper along your jawline. Finish: For its final act, Starlight’s 10-Year Bourbon has a moderate finish, where the baking spices overtake the sweet notes, although hints of maple syrup and pie crust manage to linger through to the end. Bottom Line: Starlight Distillery has been releasing stellar bourbon for a while now, but with the release of their first 10-year age-stated bourbon, it’s clear that they’re entering a new chapter – and not just because of their premium bottle redesign. The liquid itself is among the best they’ve ever bottled, and with the underrated craft distillery finally cranking out 10-year liquid, there’s no time like the present to pay full attention to their high-quality output.

29. Green River Single Barrel Wheated Bourbon ABV: 61.25%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: This year, Green River launched a new cask-strength, single-barrel version of their wheated bourbon. Aged for at least 5 years, the proofs on these barrels range between 110-130 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked honey and dates emerge from the glass with black pepper caramel and black olives joining the bunch as some sugar cookie notes swirl in to flesh out its graham cracker backbone. Palate: The mouthfeel is dense and expansive, and the whiskey is decidedly sweeter than the nose let on with sugar grapes, nougat, honeycomb, dates, sage, and clove. Finish: The finish is lingering and spiky with some vanilla and youthful oak accenting black pepper as it dries your mouth and leaves that sugar grape flavor in the end. Bottom Line: Green River has been slowly cornering the market on excellent, affordable bourbon, and they’ve become perhaps the best at pairing high-quality and low-cost over the past few years. That said, while affordability holds huge appeal, it’s the quality alone that lands them on this list. This new cask-strength, single-barrel wheated bourbon is fantastic stuff.

28. Eagle Rare 12-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Sporting a brand-new age statement, 2025 marks the launch of Buffalo Trace’s second addition to the Eagle Rare lineup in the past three years. Eagle Rare 12-Year Bourbon, aged for at least twelve years and receiving a bump in proof over its ten-year sibling, is the real deal. Disregard the price you’re likely to see this one for online –it ain’t even close to being worth $300+ dollars– but with Buffalo Trace’s ever-increasing production capacity driving the innovation of new products like this one, it’s possible that enthusiasts with eagle eyes will see this one in the wild for a much more reasonable price. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey sure passes the Eagle Rare smell test. It’s got a lot of those hallmark oak and black cherry notes that fans of the brand tend to love, but those flavors are discernibly dialed up a notch. The same can be said for the caramel and black pepper spice on the nose of this one. Everything is just a shade darker. Palate: After taking a sip, the difference between this expression and Eagle Rare 10 becomes much more discernible. Not only is it a bit richer and busier on the tongue, but the texture is also noticeably more robust. In fact, the difference in mouthfeel between this and Eagle Rare 10 is pretty impressive given that they’re only separated by 5 proof points. Finish: Eagle Rare 12 has a medium-length finish that puts a fine point on its range of well-developed flavors. That means the black cherry, peppercorn, and oak notes all crescendo at the end of each sip. Bottom Line: Folks will surely grumble that what they really want from Buffalo Trace is more of the same, but this expression is proof that there are significant benefits to even minor tweaks. Are there bottles of Eagle Rare 10 that will be better than Eagle Rare 12? That seems inevitable, given the variance of single-barrel bourbon. However, it’s the bump in proof, which affords Eagle Rare 12 some impressive lift texture-wise, that makes the real difference here.

27. O.K.I. 16-Year Bourbon ABV: 63.9%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: After releasing a stellar 15-year bourbon last year, said to be sourced from the ill-named stock of “Buff Turkey” floating around the industry, O.K.I. is back again with a 16-year version. Let’s see what one extra year does to this well-rounded, hyper-aged stock. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied pecans stand out on the nose in addition to fresh figs, pie crust, and a slightly vegetal note. Black pepper and hazelnut spread soon enter the fray and add a bit of depth, but the top notes definitely dominate the aroma profile. Palate: Peanut brittle, creamy vanilla and hazelnut spread immediately detonate on the palate. I’m not one to call whiskey an *insert tasting note* bomb, but this one definitely lands with explosive assertiveness. The thick, oily mouthfeel helps to contain the heat as blackberry jam, allspice, and mature oak grow in prominence at midpalate. Finish: The lengthy finish welcomes butterscotch and nougat to the mix, while the blackberry note from midpalate carries over and ends with a bit of peanut brittle. Bottom Line: While we’re proponents of the popular wisdom that bourbon hits its sweet spot between 8-12 years of age, there’s no denying the brilliance that well-managed barrels can reach at a more mature age. OKI’s new bourbon is proof positive that under careful stewardship, bourbon old enough to celebrate its sweet 16 can maintain a vibrancy typically reserved for younger stock. This is an absolutely killer release. 26. D.H. Cromwell 15-Year Bourbon 2025 ABV: 53%

Average Price: $300

The Whiskey: D.H. Cromwell 15-Year Bourbon is the latest revived brand under the Old Commonwealth umbrella, following in the footsteps of Old Commonwealth Bourbon and Colonel Randolph Bourbon, all iconic brands that Julian Van Winkle previously helmed. This brand-new version of D.H. Cromwell features Kentucky bourbon matured for 15 years, with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley, and brought to proof at 53% ABV. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is full of butterscotch, caramel corn, and white pepper. It’s an intriguing bouquet of aromas that at first seems to defy its 15 long years spent maturing, and tends to favor more of a marshmallow-laden toasted-oak bourbon profile. It’s only on a second pass that you pick up some star anise, leather, and a slightly dusty aspect that’s reminiscent of bourbon from yesteryear and indicative of its lengthy time spent aging. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey capably coats your tongue with more of those lightly sweet notes. Think butterscotch and vanilla buttercream, foremost, before it opens up to reveal the darker notes of sweet leather and ginger snap cookies. There’s also a pulsating presence of orange zest that zigs and zags over the tongue with every sip. Finish: The finish on this bourbon is moderate and mellow, perfectly apropos for its proof point, with a touch of black pepper, bright red cherries, and dark chocolate perking up before it’s all over. Bottom Line: The modern revival of D.H. Cromwell would surely make Dirty Helen proud. This mature, double-barreled bourbon goes big on the butterscotch notes, and it only gets better from the first sip onward. Plain and simple, this is mature bourbon that lives up to all of the expectations of its name. 25. Wild Turkey 8-Year 101-Proof Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $45

The Whiskey: Talk about making a splash! After banishing one of its most beloved offerings as an export-exclusive and teasing domestic drinkers with last year’s 70th Anniversary bottling, Wild Turkey is finally ready to make 8-year, 101-proof bourbon a part of its everyday American whiskey lineup. It utilizes Wild Turkey’s sole bourbon mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley, made in the same way as classic Wild Turkey 101 but aged for eight years. Tasting Notes: Nose: It starts surprisingly floral, but this quickly gives way to brown sugar, plums, Honeycrisp apples, clove, and vanilla notes. Aside from the notes’ richness, the balance they present makes them impressive. If you’re patient, you will also find a touch of sherryed mushrooms with sage and black pepper spice alongside burgeoning caramel aromas. Palate: The dense mouthfeel makes the mouth’s periphery start watering as soon as the whiskey hits your palate, with brown sugar, stewed apples, vanilla pods, and sweet tobacco leaves setting the table. Saigon cinnamon, clove, and mature oak notes help flesh things out. Finish: The lengthy finish has Manuka honey, cinnamon bark, black pepper, and cinnamon bark in spades with walnut shells, French vanilla, and brown butter that kick in as it starts warming the mouth. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey’s latest run of 8-year 101 is as magical as it ever was. Last year’s 70th Anniversary release was created as an homage to Jimmy Russell and thus reflected the flavor profile Jimmy prefers. This year’s 8-year 101, however, is its own thing. With a flavor profile that emphasizes more of the dark, sweet notes, rich red berries, and baking spice boldness found in, say, Russell’s Reserve as opposed to Rare Breed, Wild Turkey has created a “new” expression that will wow its core fans. 24. Colonel Randolph 16-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: If you think this bottle has some serious vintage vibes, you’re on the right track. Old Commonwealth is on a hot streak of reviving brands, but for this Colonel Randolph 106-Proof bourbon, not only have they resurrected one of the early 90s most iconic labels, but they even enlisted the assistance of the man responsible for the OG to select the inaugural single-barrel offering for the brand: Gordon Hue. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried strawberries and cherry syrup notes perfume the air once you pour this whiskey, with a touch of dustiness, dense star anise aromas, black pepper, smoked honey, and faint milk chocolate-covered orange peels. After nosing this glass for 15 minutes, I’m pleased to report that this is one of my favorite noses ever on a bourbon.

Palate: The dustiness I picked up on the nose comes through on the palate, with a ton of caramel and faint leather notes, but the fruitiness is surprisingly restrained. However, those sweet, fruit-forward notes do still come through, and the flavor of strawberry saltwater taffy, vanilla ice cream, rosehip, clove cigarettes, and black pepper permeates each sip. Finish: The finish is medium-length but leaves a resounding impression on the palate as smoked honey and crisp apple notes cling to your tongue and cause you to salivate, which leads to chewing the whiskey and mining every sip for those final flavors. Bottom Line: Colonel Randolph’s brand-new 16-year single-barrel bourbon was launched with a ton of hype and yet the nose on this whiskey manages to exceed that excitement in every way. It’s at that point before the initial sip that you should temper expectations, as the delicately nuanced palate performs well but definitely loses steam after its stellar nosing notes. That said, this is one of the few costly bourbons that punches right at its price point, delivering a memorable experience that you’ll undoubtedly decide to savor at length.

23. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 47.2%

Average Price: $288 The Whiskey: Back again for 2025, Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is a whiskey that bourbon enthusiasts always eagerly anticipate, and that’s because it’s one of the most consistently delicious offerings on the market today. For those unfamiliar, this one is matured for north of a decade before it undergoes a proprietary filtration process and is brought to proof before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this year’s Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is refreshingly alluring, with the predictable black cherry, sweet leather, and faintly tannic black tea notes of previous releases melding well here with a few brighter stone fruits, salted caramel, and vanilla ice cream aromas. Palate: Once this liquid reaches your lips, it reveals all of the aromas in flavor form on your tongue. Chunks of dark chocolate and a splash of honey are new to the mix, but black cherry, black tea, stone fruits, and salted caramel tones translate on the palate. There’s also a touch of orange marmalade, black pepper kick, vanilla bean, and apricot jam to be found at midpalate, which helps to brighten the overall tone of every rich sip. Finish: The finish introduces some cinnamon bark, peppercorn, golden raisins, and creme brulee, for a silky, lengthy finish that defies its moderate proof and gives every sip a soft landing. Bottom Line: Michter’s 10-Year Bourbon is always a must-buy bourbon, and this year’s latest edition is just further proof of why it’s a perennial “whiskey of the year” candidate. Blending decadent flavors into a harmonious work of art that both captures and defies the hallmarks of 10+ year bourbon is something to marvel at, and Michter’s seems to do so with aplomb with every release of this coveted age-stated expression. More spice-laden than sweet, 2025’s Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is a tribute to the idea that change is good.

22. Orphan Barrel Fanged Pursuit 17-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky ABV: 46%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The latest Orphan Barrel offering, dubbed Fanged Pursuit, features 17-year non-chill filtered Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. KSBW at that age is hard to come by. Notably, it’s brought to Orphan Barrel’s preferred proof — a relatively low 46% ABV. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose bursts forth with the aroma of Luden’s cherry cough drops, clove cigarettes, Red Vines candy, leather, and torched orange wheel covered in dark chocolate. With patience, the sweet red notes continue to vacillate between red licorice and black cherry while peanut shells and caramel come into focus. Palate: This whiskey begins with tobacco leaf, Rainier cherries, and red apple skin on the tip of the tongue before it introduces sage smudge, black pepper, barrel char, and touches of lime rind. Finish: Allspice, dark chocolate, thyme, and orange zest hang on the palate with a medium-length finish to close things out. Bottom Line: I’ve been pretty consistently impressed with Orphan Barrel’s offerings, enjoying the flavorful, low-ABV expressions in a vacuum. Their price, however, has more often been the sticking point. At 17 years old, this is one of the few expressions in the lineup that warrants the cost, offering an atypical and enjoyable tasting experience.

21. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch B525 ABV: 63.1%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon is an absolute classic of the bourbon world, so I’m going to assume this one needs no introduction, dear reader. What can be said about the latest release, batch B525, is that this one is aged for 11 years and 6 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this batch of Elijah Craig Barrel Proof bourbon is humming with roasted almonds, brown sugar, nougat, and very faint orange pith notes. After a few waves of the hand, the sweetness blows off a bit, and the nose begins to favor the nuttier, earthier aromas. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey follows a similar track with the sweetness gracing the tip of the tongue with brown sugar before almonds, nougat, and caramel come careening in. At midpalate, it veers into the earthier tones with nougat and more dilute caramel joining forces with peppercorns, nutmeg, and cornbread. Finish: At the conclusion, there’s a fresh hit of oak and nutmeg to spruce up the lingering sweet notes of brown sugar on the medium-length finish. Bottom Line: Enough ink has been spilled over Elijah Craig’s Barrel Proof Bourbon to fill the Ohio River, so suffice it to say that this latest batch is an above-average expression for a brand whose baseline is excellence. It’s not quite a must-buy for folks who might have a bottle or two of this one at home already, but if you need to replenish your supplies or haven’t bought a bottle in a while, this is a great one to grab.

20. Bluegrass Distillers Elkwood Reserve Kentucky Straight Single Barrel Bourbon Barrel 137 ABV: 73%

Average Price: $550 The Whiskey: Elkwood Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a single-barrel series of 15-year whiskey, sourced from Kentucky (yes, it’s a confirmed “Buff-Turkey” release), and bottled at full cask strength. This particular bottle comes from barrel #137 which clocks in at 146 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is faintly indicative of its heat, with a ton of brown sugar pairing with cayenne spice, dark chocolate, fresh blueberries, and black pepper notes. The aroma profile becomes slightly more spice-laden as tajin and nutmeg notes become more assertive, in lockstep with a rise in the dark chocolate notes. Palate: Once on the palate, this one has a reserved, austere mouthfeel that slowly unfurls to reveal flavors of dark chocolate, brown sugar, cooked blueberries, and semi-bitter cinnamon bark. It’s an instantly familiar, classic, bourbon flavor profile that adds a kick of caramel and vanilla to boot. Finish: The finish is fairly long, and produces a flourish of peppercorn and brown sugar notes before some stewed apple sugar flavors draw each sip to a close. Bottom Line: As one of the numerous “Buff-Turkey” offerings to hit the market, this one stands out from a sea of rather similar competitors thanks to its picante proof, sure, but also its outstanding quality. I’ve had a bunch, not all, of these Frankenbourbons, and I can confidently say that this is among the best of them. Jam-packed with flavor and coupled with a strong dose of spice, this is one tasty, balanced pour.

19. Jack Daniel’s 14-Year Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 63.15%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s age-stated series kicked off back in 2022 with a 10-year whiskey, and ever since then, we’ve welcomed ever-better entries into the lineup. This year, we’re welcoming the inaugural batch of Jack Daniel’s brand-new 14-year Tennessee Whiskey, marking the first time since the mid-1900s that the brand has released an expression at this age. Most intriguing of all? This is the first barrel-proof expression in the lineup, and it clocks in at a respectable 126.3 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bananas foster comes tumbling over the edge of the glass with a strong rum-like overtone, followed by the aroma of hazelnut spread, pineapple chunks, clove, black pepper, and duck fat to round things out. Palate: Once on the palate, the flavor of bananas foster, molasses, brown sugar, and tobacco leaf coats the tongue with a slightly chalky mouthfeel. Further notes of Brazil nuts, vanilla pods, faint leather, marzipan, and restrained oak soon bring more life to the party. This is a multilayered and delicious sipper. Finish: The lingering finish is drying at midpalate but juicier at the edges of the tongue where the banana and marzipan linger with closing notes of sage smudge and nutmeg. Bottom Line: Expectations for this release were sky-high ever since preliminary mock-up labels first hit the TTB and social media soon after. Was the wait worth it? Sure.

Almost every new limited edition in Jack Daniel’s lineup has immediately entered the debate for “best modern Jack Daniel’s expression.” While the influence of oak is more prominently featured on this release than any of the previous age-stated series bottles, which may not be to everyone’s taste, this is a solid, if somewhat polarizing, effort. 18. A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon Batch 4 ABV: 69.85%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon is essentially the crown jewel in their lineup. The annual release, now on its fourth batch, features their premium bourbon unfettered by chill filtration and undiluted by water; it’s the purest whiskey you’re ever going to taste from the Fredericksburg, Virginia, distillery. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cherries drizzled in salted caramel comes wafting out of the glass almost immediately, and given some time to settle, there’s also plenty of nougat and lemon zest to balance things out. Vanilla beans, nutmeg, and golden raisins can also be found. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, it unfolds a delicate matrix of sweet notes from honey, vanilla ice cream, and coffee cake to Chelan cherries and apple cider. The texture is pretty heavy on the palate, which makes rolling the whiskey over your tongue and seeking out each layer of flavor a lot of fun. At midpalate, it takes a slight turn, with citrus notes joining oak and pie crust flavors before it barrels towards the finish. Finish: The finish features juicy oranges, vanilla extract, cloves, and cedar before it gently fades away, which is impressive because at no point does this whiskey drink as fiery as its proof. Bottom Line: A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength releases are always cause for fanfare, as the underrated expressions regularly offer a drinking experience that delivers on the hype. This year’s release isn’t the best, or even the second-best expression in the series. But with a bold flavor profile and an unctuous texture that hugs the palate and begs to be chewed and enjoyed at length, A. Smith Bowman has another strong limited offering on its hands.

17. Dream Spirits Single Barrel Bourbon “It Was All A…” ABV: 55.61%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Dream Spirits is based in Leesburg, Virginia, but they’re sourcing barrels from all over to deliver outstanding bourbons and rye whiskeys to market. One of their best expressions to date is this single-barrel selected by a group of industry veterans that includes Denaya Jones, General Manager of Seelbach’s, Da’Mon Brown, co-founder of River City Whiskey, and UPROXX Head Whiskey Critic, yours truly. This is an 11-year bourbon sourced from Indiana that was bottled without chill filtration at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is resplendent with bright cherry pie notes, complete with the flaking crust and a bit of sugar sprinkled on top. That sweet opening salvo is soon joined by robust oak tones, with black pepper, orange rinds, vanilla pods, and clove. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, you’re immediately struck with that cherry hand pie note from the nose, and it’s deepened by the presence of candied orange peels, vanilla bean, faint tobacco leaf, and just a touch of clove to curtail the sweetness. The mouthfeel is restrained yet supple, allowing the liquid to easily travel over your tongue and burrow into your tastebuds with staying power. Finish: The concise finish gently coats your tongue with a thin blanket of red cherries and butterscotch before red pepper flakes, barrel char, and nutmeg notes round things off as the liquid recedes from detection. Bottom Line: This “It Was All A…” Dream Spirits single-barrel selection has been called “one of the best MGP whiskies…in years” by other prominent sources in the whiskey space, but I’m content just to call this damn fine bourbon. Bottles are dwindling by the day, but for those who manage to buy one — you’re in for a sweet, unique treat. 16. Old Forester President’s Choice Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 60.25%

Average Price: $225

The Whiskey: You may, by now, know the story of Old Forester’s President’s Choice expression. While the expression has always been exclusively sold at the distillery’s Louisville location, this year’s June 2025 release welcomed online buyers for the first time ever. The change made this one the most accessible President’s Choice Bourbon ever and coincided with the brand’s inaugural release of President’s Choice Rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The sweet, medicinal cherry note that so much of Old Forester’s distillate is known for is front and center with this expression. Accents of pecans, herbal tea, toffee, and peppercorns round out the impressive aroma profile. Palate: On the palate is where this whiskey really shines as the medicinal cherry note transforms into more of a cherry candy note and coats your palate while honey, peanut brittle, leather, and maple candy notes begin to creep in. It’s a slightly punchy pour on first sip, but once acclimated to the proof, it proves to be a balanced bourbon bursting with flavor. Finish: The finish is lengthy and most significantly showcases the cherry candy and leather notes, while some sage and peppercorn aspects also survive through the last gasp. Bottom Line: The newest expression of Old Forester’s President’s Choice Bourbon captures everything that makes the storied distillery’s whiskey so great. It stays true to the brand’s base flavor profile but elevates all of its notes to an 11 while maintaining harmony and impressive force, which rewards those looking to spend time with the glass, appreciating each layer. 15. Knob Creek Cask Strength Single Barrel Select Bourbon ABV: Varies

Average Price: $70

The Whiskey: We’ve covered the full Knob Creek lineup here on UPROXX before, and to sum it up for the TL;DR crowd: it’s loaded with bangers. Now, new for 2025, we’ve got single barrels of Knob Creek bourbon coming in at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is immediately familiar as it nails the typical Knob Creek profile, with some faintly floral accents bolstering a base of hazelnut spread, milk chocolate, and nougat. Milky Way candy bars wish they smelled this delicious. Palate: On the palate, frankly, this one has even more in common with a Milky Way bar. The lush, sweet notes gently coat the palate, but then the boozy backbone deposits a prickling of barrel char, black pepper, and cayenne into the middle of the tongue. The results favor the sweet notes, but the alcohol’s punch rounds it out and makes it all the more satisfying. Finish: The finish is lengthy, and finds the caramel joined by a few shakes of peppercorns and red pepper flakes. That balance of sweet and heat is fantastic. Bottom Line: One has to wonder, will this expression replace both Booker’s and standard Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon for fans of the Jim Beam brand? It’s worth considering, as this offering nails the classic flavors found in both, giving you a high-octane alternative to the latter, while granting a more wallet-friendly price point than the former. More power to you if you find a place on your shelf for all three, but if I had to opt for one, it would most likely be this tasty new expression. 14. Calumet Farm 17-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 58.5%

Average Price: $400

The Whiskey: This new release from Calumet Farms is a hyper-aged bourbon crafted from a mash bill of 74% corn, 18% rye, and 8% malted barley. Non-chill filtered, the final result is minimally proofed with soft Kentucky limestone water before it touches the bottle at 58.5% ABV. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey leads with a nice juxtaposition of hazelnuts, honey, and cedar. In time, Rainier cherries and a faintly herbal note crop up along with a more robust clove influence. Palate: In the mouth, this is an instantly impressive bourbon that sends an electric jolt of piquant red cherries and cayenne spice to the tip of the tongue before it demurs to allow caramel, white pepper, tobacco leaves, brown sugar, and nougat flavors to pass and hit the mid palate. Finish: The finish on this bourbon is lengthy and spice-laden as the cayenne and cherry notes crop up again alongside some salted toffee, oak, and red apple skins. Bottom Line: Calumet 17-Year Bourbon is an intense ride of tightly-wound flavors that seem to explode in every direction once they detonate on your tongue. Those explosive flavors hit their mark more often than not, making for a stellar sipping experience that might benefit from a few drops of water, but capably excels at full strength. 13. Frank August Case Study:05 Wheated Bourbon ABV: 52.25%

Average Price: $140

The Whiskey: Frank August’s brand-new Case Study expression tackles one of the most celebrated categories in American whiskey: wheated bourbon. Each batch is presented at cask-strength from 5 hand-selected barrels without chill filtration. In truth, this one was launched at the tail end of 2024, but having eluded our attention then, I felt it fair to include it here. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose prominently features classic wheated bourbon notes of vanilla, rich cherries, and caramel. There’s a touch of cinnamon, white flower, and orange rind in the mix along with an elusive bit of truffle chocolate that seems to fade just as soon as you try to lock your mind’s eye on it. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey springs to life with a nice balance of red apples and cherries while the elusive truffle chocolate note comes out in full force alongside black pepper, caramel, and vanilla. It’s not altogether surprising in its base flavors, but what comes as a pleasant surprise is their intensity, which seems to undulate depending on which corner of the tongue you focus on. The spice sits on the back of the palate alongside golden raisins while the fresh fruit occupies the front, and the chocolate and caramels sit at midpalate. Finish: The finish is medium length and marked by red apples, oak, and vanilla before it gently dries out your palate and introduces some nutmeg notes as you begin to salivate. What a pleasant closing act. Bottom Line: This is a whiskey that warrants extended appreciation, as its pleasant but fairly predictable flavor profile undulates in intensity for an experience that rises well above expectations. In short, Frank August’s latest Case Study edition is a deceptively delicious spin on your classic wheated bourbon.

12. Michter’s Bomberger’s Declaration PFG (Precision Fine Grain) ABV: 50.1%

Average Price: $380 The Whiskey: Michter’s brand-new expression of Bomberger’s Declaration, which they call PFG, or Precision Fine Grain, is a fun one. For this release, they take their aged bourbon and dump it in a second new French fine grain oak barrel with proprietary toasting and a uniquely specified char level. That secondary barrel is also made using a blend of oak from various places, including the Tronçais, Allier, Nevers, and Vosges forests, and staves that naturally air-dried outdoors for a minimum of 40 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes are full of allure, with cedar, Brazil nuts, French vanilla, black cherry, red peppers, star anise, blood orange, and black pepper making up its tightly wound core. It’s a multi-layered experience that will have you discovering new nuggets each time you bring your nose to the glass. Palate: The palate comprises gooey caramel and black cherry notes, which coat the tongue with accents of cedar, clove, and sage, which fan out from that base of flavors. It’s remarkably smooth and viscous. Dark chocolate, toasted coconut, and allspice emerge at the back end. Finish: The influence of caramel, star anise, dark chocolate, and candied walnuts marks the medium-length finish, along with some cinnamon bark and cedar. Bottom Line: I don’t know what’s more remarkable, this bourbon or the hot streak that Michter’s has been on for the last two years. Despite the heights they’ve soared to in recent years, this new Bomberger’s release (and 2024’s bourbon of the year) proves they still have plenty in the tank. I’m impressed with the standard Bomberger’s Declaration annually, but this version is the best yet.

11. Bourbon De Luxe 16-Year Bourbon ABV: 63.05%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Bourbon De Luxe is a revived brand under the Rolling Fork banner, a brand primarily known for producing excellent sourced rums, but with a budding name in the bourbon space. I’ve previously reviewed their outstanding 8-year expression under this lineup, and now we turn our sights to their 16-year expression, matured for twice the time and proofed at 126.1. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brown sugar comes wafting out of the glass at first with some seared meatiness, leather, pronounced black pepper, nutmeg, and faint black cherry notes. It has great, subtle layers. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey has all the above, but also some orange peel and barrel char notes, which add a slightly bitter complexity that folds nicely into the sweetness. It’s not an off note, but it does disrupt the balance a bit while adding a bit of intrigue to consider when chewing the whiskey. Finish: The medium length finish pulls moisture from the palate before making you salivate and leaving more brown sugar and oak in its wake. It’s a distinctly delicious send-off. Bottom Line: Bourbon De Luxe’s 16-Year Bourbon is a slightly chimeric sipper, which vacillates between overtly dark and sweet notes, and some more stern, earthy notes that bring it back to, well, Earth. At times dazzling, and overall very delicious, this is a pour that shows its age in impressive fashion.

10. Four Roses Father’s Day 16-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 58.2%

Average Price: $99 Father’s Day Distillery Exclusive The Whiskey: Every year, Four Roses releases a special single-barrel bourbon in honor of Father’s Day. This year’s release was an exquisite 15-year-old bourbon plucked from warehouse UN and utilizing the brand’s OBSF recipe. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this Father’s Day OBSF release from Four Roses holds so many of those classic notes from the recipe. That means dark chocolate, allspice, and honeyed black tea all come through, but it’s a boost from fruit-forward notes of red berries and a distinct, custard-like creaminess that really elevates the aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, the notes from the nose certainly travel to the tongue, but they become much more distinct. The nondescript aroma of “red berries” takes focus in the form of raspberry flavors, while the creamy custard aroma becomes sweeter and transforms into a more pronounced crème brûlée flavor. It’s definitely a tasty array of flavors. Finish: The medium-length finish introduces an uptick in baking spices as allspice comes crashing in to cut through the sweetness, which starts to take on a more honeyed flavor before dissipating. Bottom Line: This is a bottle that I have to confess, I will probably omit from consideration at year’s end, given its extremely limited nature. Full disclosure: I actually waited in line for over an hour, hoping to secure this bottle on Father’s Day, only to have the distillery’s early morning allocation sell out before I made it inside. That’s the bourbon game in 2025. Luckily, despite leaving early, I was still able to try this bottle thanks to a friend (thanks, Mike!) Because even this tireless whiskey reviewer was unable to purchase a bottle, it feels foolish to consider it as one of the best of the year (not to mention, I’m sure the autumn’s Small Batch Limited Edition will supplant it as the distillery’s best offering), but considering how excellent it is, I wanted to give it the distinction it deserves here.

9. Mugen Spirit Yokai Series: The Tengu Single Barrel Bourbon (Barrel 2) ABV: 70.9%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: This second release from Mugen Spirit continues they’re already well-received Yokai series with another cask strength single-barrel bourbon expression. Slightly lower than the first release, this one still comes in at a hazmat-proof point, which should delight those who missed the brand’s inaugural hazmat offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is loaded with cherry cobbler, pie crust, and torched white sugar. A second wave of aromas adds depth, as black pepper, molasses, cloves, and Manuka honey rise out of the glass to greet the nose. Palate: On the palate, the nosing notes ring true. The rich, stewed cherry note lands first on the tip of the tongue before blossoming further at midpalate and joining up with a hit of freshly cracked black pepper, fresh clove, cinnamon bark, and Madagascan vanilla. The mouthfeel is full, and as the whiskey rolls over your tongue, it coats every corner of the mouth with its decidedly sweet flavor profile. Finish: The finish on the Yokai is long and meandering, as it crests and crashes in waves, with cinnamon bark, black cherries, and caramel leaving the final impression. Bottom Line: While I was thoroughly impressed with Mugen Spirit’s initial offering, this one handily one-ups it, thanks to a more concentrated sweetness and a more balanced array of flavors, clearly delineated and well-developed. This bottle will definitely be in the ‘best whiskey of 2025’ conversation at year’s end.

8. Rathskeller Revival 18-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 58.5%

Average Price: $800 The Whiskey: Rathskeller Revival is a “new” re-worked brand from the team at Seelbach’s, which honors the legendary Rathskeller Rye produced by The Seelbach Hotel back in the day. This expression eschews rye and opts instead for an elegantly matured bourbon selected privately by Seelbach’s. The updated label pays homage to these similarities, swapping the hotel’s logo for the retailer’s and retaining some of the design choices that made the vintage version so attractive. Originally selected at 14.5 years old by Blake Riber, the liquid in this expression first made it to market under the Seelbach’s 15-Year label in 2022 before finding a new home at this more mature age. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens beautifully with sugared plums, brown sugar, cinnamon bark, dusty pink eraser, vanilla, and dates making up its base. It’s an aroma profile that immediately indicates its age, and draws you in for a sip. Palate: Once this whiskey hits your lips, the alluring medley from the nose finds physical form on the palate. Leading with the aspect of purple fruits (dates and sugarplums), the whiskey slowly unfolds to reveal layers of butterscotch, juicy oranges, vanilla, and a slightly dusty note which serves as a nod to its advanced age. The presence of oak is surprisingly light, and though there is a faint bit of a tannic grip in the mouth, this is a largely decadent pour that gently coats your palate. Finish: As the lengthy finish comes around, its the flavors of butterscotch, lush vanilla, and honeyed black tea that close things out. There’s also a touch of creme de cassis and oak as it slowly tapers off. Bottom Line: This revival has wings. With an intoxicating nose that leads to a decadent sipping experience, this whiskey evades the pitfalls of hyperaging while beautifully showcasing some of the more coveted effects of old age in bourbon. The end result is a bottle that comfortably lands in the top ten of bourbons of the year (so far).

7. Bardstown Bourbon Company Distilled Reserve Cathedral French Oak Barrel Finish Bourbon ABV: 55.05%

Average Price: $100 (375ml) The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s latest release is more than 300 years in the making. Utilizing a blend of Kentucky bourbons between the ages of 9 and 18 years old, with the lion’s share coming from 14-year and 18-year stock, comprising 45% and 37.5% of the blend, respectively. As for the three-centuries-in-the-making, that’s due to the oak staves that made up the barrels this blend was finished in. The 300-year-old French oak staves hail from the Bercé Forest and were originally harvested to restore the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris following the fire of 2019, thus the name. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cinnamon bark, chocolate-covered raisins, spiced cedar, black cherry, and vanilla ice cream notes stand the tallest on the first pass over this glass. Some orange rind, star anise, and maple syrup notes soon emerge as well for an indulgent, well-developed nose that will keep you coming back to the glass for enjoyment. Palate: Maple syrup, French vanilla, roasted coffee beans, and brown sugar flood the senses on this remarkably robust bourbon from the first sip. The flavors border on decadent as the richness finds every corner of your mouth. There is a slight astringency, akin to gently over-steeped honeyed black tea, but it doesn’t detract from the boldness of the flavors as the liquid glides to its conclusion. Finish: That astringency melts away on the lengthy finish as notes of maple syrup, vanilla bean, faint black cherry notes, orange rind, and mature oak overrun it. Bottom Line: This is exceptionally delicious bourbon, and after reading the back label and seeing the ages and percentages of the whiskeys in the blend, the flavor notes make a lot of sense. It’s also hard to discount the impact of the 300+ year French oak used for the barrels that this blend was finished in, as decadent, mature, woodsy notes are well-integrated from the nose to the palate. To put it plainly, this might be the most “must-try” bourbon that Bardstown Bourbon Co. has ever released and is an early contender for bourbon of the year. 6. Russell’s Reserve 13-Year Bourbon ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $200

The Whiskey: It’s back! After a one-year hiatus that made way for Russell’s 15, Russell’s Reserve 13-Year Bourbon has returned, and this time it features the highest proof point of any native Wild Turkey expression. Also new for this year is the fact that the expression will feature batch numbers and unique proof points, whereas previous iterations all featured the same proof and were only identifiable by dutifully monitoring the bottle’s laser codes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Russell’s 13 begins with a lovely, rich layer of candied walnuts and smoky oak, before slowly revealing notes of vanilla pods, clove, and peanut brittle. Gone is the significant cherry note of previous iterations, though it finds an enchanting equal in the earthy tones of this one as pie crust and brown sugar notes unfold before it’s all said and done. Palate: On the palate, what’s impressive before the flavors even have their say is the density of the liquid. It feels heavy in the mouth and carries with it flavors of pecans, brown sugar by the boatload, vanilla pods, and honeyed black tea. You almost don’t notice the proof at first, until it begins to creep down the middle of the palate and up the roof of your mouth, leaving torched poblanos, creme brulee, and black pepper in its wake. Finish: The lengthy finish on this whiskey benefits from the spice-forward aspects found on the back end of the palate, as torched green peppers play nicely with oak, dark chocolate, and brown sugar. Bottom Line: The new Russell’s is a decidedly earthier and darker affair than previous iterations, having more in common with excellent Elijah Craig Barrel Proof releases than its inaugural namesake. That said, it has a ton of finesse to go with its heft as it barrels over your palate with grace and a gradual sweetness that confounds at first, but captures your heart in the end. 5. Last Drop Buffalo Trace 27-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 60.9%

Average Price: $10,500

The Whiskey: Last Drop is well-known for bottling some of the world’s rarest whiskey, painstakingly rescued from shuttered distilleries, plumbed from the depths of existing ones, and presented as part of its award-winning series. This release is drawn from the Buffalo Trace archives, comprising some of their most mature bourbon stock, which is 27 years old, and mingled by their Master Blender, Drew Mayville. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mature oak notes emerge first from the glass with the aroma of barrel spice blending well with leather, stewed blackberries, and tobacco leaves. The aroma of medjool dates, peppercorns, and singed sage further enhances this impressive nosing experience. Palate: On the palate, steeped black tea notes kick things off as the tannins in this hyper-aged bourbon grasp your attention first. From there, it builds steam with black cherries, brandied raisins, and caramel, providing sweetness while touches of tobacco, sandalwood, and well-aged oak ultimately tip the scales in favor of an earthier, more mature flavor profile. Finish: For its conclusion, The Last Drop sticks the lengthy landing with a melange of baking spices like cardamom and peppercorn, which soon diffuse to allow the flavor of cooked dates, black tea, and mature oak to have the final say. Bottom Line: I said at the outset that each of the bottles in this year’s top six is deserving of ‘bourbon of the year’ honors, and the superlative quality of this release is exactly why I called it out. This hyper-aged expression defies expectations with a vibrancy typically found in bourbons half its age, with a depth of flavors commensurate with its maturity.

Simply put, even though we’re only halfway through the year, this one will easily retain its spot among the best bourbon releases of 2025 once it’s all said and done. 4. Woodford Reserve Bourbon Chocolate Whisper Redux ABV: 69.7%

Average Price: $120 (375ml) The Whiskey: Woodford’s original release of Chocolate Whisper in 2021 was met with a ton of fanfare. So much so that the brand held back some of those barrels and decided to re-release them, now at 12 years of age. To rehash how these releases got their name: this whiskey was distilled immediately after a run of bourbon that utilized chocolate malted rye, which left a “whisper” of chocolate flavor in the succeeding batch that the distillery found too intriguing to pass up. One final note that makes this re-release special is that while 139.4 proof is the highest-proofed Woodford Reserve release of all time, this whiskey was actually slightly proofed down. It isn’t even at cask strength! That’s impressive. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bounty of chocolate truffle notes fuses with gooey caramel, Macadamia nuts, flan, cinnamon bark, and polished leather on the nose of this bold whiskey. Subtler accents of brandied cherries, Earl Grey tea, melon rind, and vanilla pods really help elevate all of the top notes as well. Palate: Once on the palate, notes of caramel, French vanilla frosting, cinnamon bark, and brandied cherries seize the lead while the robust chocolate notes from the nose emerge at mid-palate with a creamy, full-bodied chocolate fudge flavor that becomes an anchor for the entire pour. Finish: The medium-length finish feels perfectly proofed as the fudge notes roll over with accents of almonds, mild barrel char, and vanilla pods. Bottom Line: Woodford Reserve fans don’t frequently gripe about the label delivering their favorite whiskey at a modest 90.4 proof, but on the sparing occasions when the Versailles, Kentucky, distillery opts to push the boundaries and produce cask-strength bourbon, it certainly always generates excitement. Now that we’ve had a chance to try the highest-proofed Woodford Reserve release ever, we can’t help but hope that singing its praises will result in a third Chocolate Whisper in the future. This is one of the best Woodford Reserve releases I’ve ever tasted.

3. Brook Hill Bourbon “Black Bourbon Run” ABV: 65.54%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: If you stay on top of the whiskey world’s current events here on UPROXX, then you’re no stranger to Brook Hill Bourbon. After emerging as one of the country’s most formidable whiskey brands in the last year, they’ve been delivering hit after hit under the Brook Hill banner. This particular single-barrel release was selected by the “Black Bourbon Run” group, co-founded and organized by Paul Holmes. This is a 10-year, unfiltered, cask-strength bourbon expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this release is indicative of its superlative quality right off the bat, with brown sugar and overripe mango notes mingling with stewed peaches, black cherries, cloves, and cinnamon bark. There’s also an undercurrent of nougat, salted toffee, and lush vanilla cream. Palate: On the palate, that vanilla buttercream note truly blossoms in lockstep with the flavors of black cherry syrup, clove, Cassia cinnamon, and mature oak. The mouthfeel is pleasantly full-bodied, which makes chewing this whiskey a treat and unlocks additional notes of rum raisin, candied orange rind, freshly cracked black pepper, and gooey caramel. Finish: The finish of this whiskey just goes on and on, with the initial flourish dialing up the flavors of cinnamon, caramel, and brown butter, before it speciously recedes and then returns with brown sugar, oak, and candied orange rind notes in tow. Bottom Line: We’ve featured several private selections of Brook Hill atop our “best of” whiskey lists over the last 12 months, and while each of those groups deserves a bit of credit for selecting some bangers, the throughline is clear: Brook Hill is not to be f*cked with. Rare Character’s ascendence in the American whiskey world will be studied closely someday. In the meantime, discerning enthusiasts would be wise to consider the price of these bottles as their tuition and pay the cost ASAP for a higher education in excellent bourbon.

2. Oakley Collector’s Edition 20-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 61%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: Oakley Spirits is a brand-new producer with some absolutely jaw-dropping whiskey in its portfolio. Case in point: its inaugural release, a 20-year Kentucky Bourbon forged from single barrels and aged to its optimal peak. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with stunning force as fresh Brazil nuts, gooey caramel, and mature oak aromas set the tone. From there, crisp red apples, marzipan, and palo santo notes emerge alongside honeycomb, cinnamon, peanut butter, and white pepper. It’s the sort of nose that makes the hair on the back of your arm stand up as you anticipate the first sip. Palate: Caramel sweetness seizes the palate, allowing the flavors of Rainier cherries, vanilla bean ice cream, stunning oak, milk chocolate, and faint whisps of polished leather to take turns delighting the center of the tongue. At the tongue’s edges, you’ll pick up more forceful oak and baking spice tones like cinnamon and clove, which help to balance the sweetness and elevate its richness. Finish: The long and lingering finish welcomes the reincorporation of Rainier cherries and an uptick in the vanilla bean flavors, while dark chocolate chunks and well-developed oak notes offer earthier layers of nuance that enhance each sip. Bottom Line: From a quality standpoint, there’s no good reason why Oakley Spirits’ inaugural bourbon offering should be flying under the radar. The combination of an unknown name in the space and a prohibitive price point is surely to blame, but tasting is believing, and we’ve been head-over-heels in love with this bourbon from the first sip, so much so that we have it earmarked as an early bourbon of the year contender. While the first two barrels from this lineup took a few hours before being hunted into extinction, the brand’s third release of these 20-year-old bourbon barrels met its fate in mere seconds. These incredible Collector’s Edition offerings are highly difficult to hunt, but they’re the real deal. 1. Preservation Distillery Very Olde St. Nick 20-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 59.1%

Average Price: $1,400