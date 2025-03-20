Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. March continues to be a weird month for sneaker drops. Once again, we’re getting a truncated list here, but once we get to what’s on it, it’ll be easy to understand why. Instead of volume, we’re getting high-quality drops, including the re-release of two classic Nike colorways, a high-profile Supreme and Nike collab, and a premium take on the Adidas Gazelle. And that’s it, unfortunately! We would’ve liked at least a few more notable releases, but it looks like after one solid month, 2025’s year in sneakers is still stumbling. Hopefully, the big brands get their sh*t together come summer time. Here are the best sneakers dropping this week, and where to find them.

Adidas Gazelle Made in Italy Price: $350 Adidas is in a weird spot right now. Aside from the Anthony Edwards 1, the brand’s only popular silhouettes right now are old classics. That’s not a problem if you like those vintage ‘70s and ‘80s, but it is a problem for the brand considering said classics have sub $100 price tags. So what’s a brand to do? Elevate a classic! The Adidas Gazelle Made in Italy is just that. A premium take on the Gazelle handcrafted from high-quality Italian leather with a full leather lining, Sacchetto sockliner construction, and leather tooling in a clean all-black colorway. It’s more than double the amount of your typical Gazelle, but we’re all for this elevated construction. It’s the sort of special treatment an all-time-great silhouette like the Gazelle deserves. The Adidas Gazelle Made in Italy is out now for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Air Force 1 Linen Price: $130 The Linen is one of the greatest silhouettes that has ever graced the Nike Air Force 1. First released as a Japanese exclusive in 2001, the Linen features a canvas build with blush pink accents and a simple three-color design. If you’re a hardcore AF-1 fan, this is an instant pick-up. The Nike Air Force 1 Linen is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Max Waffle Black and Hyper Blue Price: $140 With all the elevated classics and legendary colorways dropping this week, it’s nice to get something that doesn’t rely on nostalgia to gain hype, so the Air Max Waffle Black and Hyper Blue, with its futuristic hybrid design, feels like a welcome breath of fresh air. The Air Max Waffle takes influence from the Air Max Plus and the Waffle Trainer and synthesizes iconic design elements from both silhouettes into something brand new. Rounding out the black and blue colorway are some glittery Metallic Gold accents which help the design pop. The Nike Air Max Waffle Black and Hyper Blue is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 Collection Price: $170 Supreme is back! After a string of so-so releases, this new Nike Supreme Collab brings us back to the golden age of the two brands working together. The Air Max 1 features a leather build (upper and tongue), a brushed knit lining, embroidered graphics, and a snakeskin-embossed swoosh, and of course, dual branding. The sneaker drops in four colorways, two spring-ready tones including yellow and purple, and two classic all-black or all-white. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 Collection is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair at Supreme or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.