Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Things are looking up for March. After a stumble out the gate (especially compared to the fire month that was February), we’re finally getting the sort of releases that’ll have you on the fence about where exactly to throw your money. That’s bad news for your bank account but great news for your ever-growing collection of kicks. This week brings some new colorways on old classics and new silhouettes, like the Jordan 9 and AE 1, and a handful of dope highly anticipated collaborations, like Salehe Bembury’s latest from New Balance or BMX star Nigel Sylvester’s latest Jordan. We’ll put it this way — this week, you may be looking at a few sneakers that’ll end up on our best sneakers of 2025 list come year’s end. Yes, the collaborations are that good. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best sneakers of the week.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 991v2 Colors Be The Palette Price: $250 Salehe Bembury is one of the greatest sneaker designers of the modern era, and because of this, it frustrates sneakerheads that he spends most of his time on the Pollex Clog Crocs collaboration. It’s not that we don’t love the Pollex Clog, it’s just that clogs are a very specific niche in the sneaker market, and most people were introduced to Bembury via his New Balance collaborations. Well, good news, because Bembury has linked up with New Balance once again for a new take on the 991v2. Dubbed “Colors Be The Palette,” this 991 features a hairy suede upper in violet with contrasting color block accents and the brand’s MADE in UK premium construction. It’s a reminder that Bembury is a once-in-a-generation sneaker designer. We look forward to his future PUMA collaboration and anything else he does with NB. The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 991v2 Colors Be The Palette is set to drop on March 13th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at Beaspunge. Adidas Adistar Cushion SFTM price: $160 Australian art-fashion brand Song for the Mute has teamed up with Adidas for a deconstructed and collapsible version of the Adistar silhouette. The upper is composed of unlined open mesh with nubuck overlays, a pony hair-adorned top cap, distressed midsole, and plush Adiprene cushioning. The sneaker drops in two colorways, both featuring muted industrial tones. The Adidas Adistar Cushion SFTM is set to drop on March 13th at 10:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Nike Air Foamposite One Black and Volt Price: $230 Penny Hardaway’s Foamposite One is back with a bold new colorway that’s giving us vintage X-Box vibes. The sneaker features a lightweight foam upper in a stark black colorway with a Volt green midsole and matching accents. Rounding out the design is Hardaway’s iconic 1¢ logo stitched into the heel. The Nike Air Foamposite One Black and Volt is set to drop on March 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarkets sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Jordan 4 Nigel Brick By Brick Price: $225 Last year, we named BMX star Nigel Sylvester’s Jordan team up as one of the best sneakers of the year, and by the looks of it, we’ll probably be including this week’s new sneaker as well. The Brick by Brick features a leather upper in Firewood Orange with a Sal midsole and Cinnabar underlays. It’s bold, bright, and calls attention to itself, a nice contrast to last year’s Nigel, which was a bit more muted. This sneaker is inspired by Nigel’s “belief in tenacity and progress.” It’s about building up your game, brick by brick — a reminder that virtuoso talent requires dedication and hard work. It is easily our favorite sneaker of the week. The Nike Jordan 4 Nigel Brick By Brick is set to drop on March 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

CNCPTS x New Balance 1000 Mile Price: TBA Boston Massachusetts heritage brand CNCPTS has teamed up with New Balance for the latest take on the 1000 silhouette. This silhouette is enjoying a sort of renaissance right now, and as big fans of the shape, we’re here for it! Inspired by the 1890 $1000 Treasury Note — commonly known as The Grand Watermelon — this sneaker features an inverted 1000 design with mesh underlays and synthetic overlays, a segmented ABZORB sole, and a green color scheme with hints of hot pink (referencing the bill’s design). Rounding out the design are embroidered details and dual branding. We’re loving the look here, definitely file this one into the “Best Of 2025” hopefuls list. The CNCPTS x New Balance 1000 Mile is set to drop on March 14th. Enter the drawing here. Adidas Anthony Edwards Arctic Night Price: $110 Another week, another new colorway of the AE-1. Adidas is going hard on this silhouette, and we hope that doesn’t end up weakening the impact of how dope this sneaker looks. Take note from Nike, Adidas: scarcity sells! This new colorway, Arctic Night, features an iridescent metallic mix of blue, green, and black tones. It looks like something out of an H.R. Giger art piece! The Adidas Anthony Edwards Arctic Night is set to drop on Saturday, March 15th, at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas.