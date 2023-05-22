McDonald’s French fries are so good that just a few are enough to convince you that you’re eating the best fries in fast food. A year ago, I would’ve told you that this was just hype — McDonald’s taking the top spot because no one dares to doubt them. But we pitted McDonald’s fries against five other fast food favorites in a blind taste test and the winner was undeniable. There is just something special about McDonald’s fries that sets them apart.

Originally, I was convinced they added just a hint of sugar to make them so addictive (I still sort of believe this) and I know in the past McDonald’s fried their French fries in beef tallow, but that’s something they gave up in the ‘90s (for a recipe to try tallow fries yourself, see here). I made reference to my “sugar theory” in our original blind taste test and received a lot of emails from McDonald’s fans who were happy to tell me that the fries are still fried in some sort of beefy flavoring — so shout out to the readers for putting this on my radar: McDonald’s French fries are fried in vegetable oil and something called “Natural Beef Flavor.”

“Natural Beef Flavor” is a lot like the “natural flavors” you find on other food labels. It is an umbrella term designed to shorten ingredient lists and can generally contain a bunch of different ingredients or chemical additives that might otherwise confuse consumers. The rule is, as long as it’s recognized as safe by the FDA and doesn’t contain a common allergen, it’s all good. When Eater spoke to a food chemist Gary Reineccius, they learned that: “Natural beef flavoring isn’t necessarily from beef at all… Food scientists identified the amino acids found in beef, added some very common sugars — starch hydrolysate — put it in a pot, added some citric acid to drop the PH, controlled moisture content and heated it to the same temperature as meat.” And that gives you “natural beef flavor.”

Sounds… natural. Right?

If you’re a vegetarian or vegan who loves McDonald’s fries and now you’re jumping for joy, sit down, because according to McDonald’s ingredient list, the brand’s “natural beef flavor” contains hydrolyzed wheat and hydrolyzed milk. In their own fine print, the brand states “We do not promote any of our US menu items as vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free.” So while we can’t say for sure if McDonald’s “natural beef flavor” actually has meat in it, the fact that they aren’t willing to say otherwise makes it pretty safe to assume that the food isn’t handled in a fully vegetarian or vegan manner.

This is unfortunate news if you’re a strict vegan or vegetarian. Luckily, there are a few fast food options that are safe for you to eat and just as delicious. Here are some of our favorites!

