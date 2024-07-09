We write about whiskey (especially bourbon) fairly often. Like anyone, sometimes we get caught up in the hype and flash of popular or hard-to-find expressions. We feel like we just have to try them. It seems like everyone else is, why shouldn’t we? When this happens, sometimes we have to take a step back and think about some of the brands that don’t get enough praise but definitely deserve it. Sometimes these expression are much easier to find. We’re talking about the underrated gems either waiting to be discovered or simply given the respect they deserve.

What does underrated mean, exactly?

Well, it’s not that easy to define as it often depends on who you’re asking and whether or not they mean “underappreciated” instead. There are plenty of great, underappreciated whiskeys from massive brands like Beam or Jack Daniel’s — Beam’s Little Book, Jack’s Coy Hill Series, Jack Daniel’s Rye, Jim Beam Rye(!). But when it comes to “rating” those expressions, there are plenty of accolades heading their way. So they’re inherently not “underrated”… just maybe not on enough radars.

We asked eleven whiskey experts, distillers, and alcohol professionals to tell us the most underrated bourbons to drink right now. We’re talking about bourbons that are undervalued and underappreciated. You’ll be surprised by their picks. You’ll recognize some names, but others are lesser known and deserve much more acclaim than they currently receive.

Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon

Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Whiskey in San Antonio, Texas

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $99.99

The Bourbon:

Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon. Aged in oak barrels before being transferred to oloroso sherry, Pedro Ximénez sherry, and cognac casks, it’s unique, flavorful, and deserves more recognition.

It’s sweet, rich, and bold chocolate and approachable mellow oak. It might not be on your radar yet, but it absolutely should be.

Old Ezra 7 Year

Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling in Waco, Texas

ABV: 58.5%

Average Price: $65.99

Why This Bourbon?

Old Ezra 101 7 Year is a truly underrated bourbon. Another favorite that I rarely see talked about but always delivers. Rich copper and wood sugar, biscuity with a soft peppery finish.

Garrison Brothers Single Barrel

Heather Greene, CEO of Milam & Greene Whiskey in Blanco, Texas

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $109.99

Why This Bourbon?

I think people need to revisit Garrison and Balcones craft distilleries. There is a myth that these Texas whiskeys don’t taste as good, but I don’t believe that one bit. They’ve been perfecting their craft for 10 years now. I tasted a Garrison Single Barrel that was rich and chewy recently, and with lovely deep caramels.

Russell’s Reserve 10

Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX, a bourbon cask investment firm, in Los Angeles

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $36.99

Why This Bourbon?

Hands down, the most underrated bourbon is Russell’s Reserve 10 Year. I hate to even put this in print for fear it’ll become harder to find, but I’ve been stocking up for some time, so we’re good. With a price point of around $35, this 10-year-old Wild Turkey-made bourbon is damn near perfect, with hints of baked cherry pie drizzled in caramel and dark chocolate.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

Brad Jennings, whiskey expert at North of Bourbon in Louisville, Kentucky

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $23.99

Why This Bourbon?

I’d say one of the most underrated bourbons is Old Grand-Dad Bottled and Bond. It has a nice cinnamon and baking spice flavor, it’s great. It’s surprisingly cheap, well-balanced, and a favorite of bartenders, drinkers, and pretty much every whiskey fan out there. Yet, it’s still underrated.

Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon

Colin Keegan, founder of Santa Fe Spirits in Santa Fe, New Mexico

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $29.99

Why This Bourbon?

Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon at 92 proof. This unassuming label and bottle and price point are deceiving, as this is a nicely balanced bourbon, kettle corn and graham crackers on the nose, leather, sweetcorn, candied nuts, and caramel on the taste, and a soft finish with a light lingering spice.

Kings County Straight Bourbon

Bobby Finan, co-founder of Tommyrotter Distillery in Buffalo, New York

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $69.99

Why This Bourbon?

Kings County Straight Bourbon. These guys make a grain-to-glass bourbon in Brooklyn and have been at it for 12 years or so. As a distiller, I really like that they use Forsyth stills from Scotland; you don’t see too many of them in the American craft distilling world. I visited King’s County right after they opened over a decade ago and it’s what made me want to start a distillery. Flavors that make it great: It has a lot of brown sugar and chocolate notes beyond the traditional bourbon flavor suspects.

Wilderness Trail Small Batch Bottled in Bond

Mark McLaughlin, co-founder of Old Line Spirits in Baltimore

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $59.99

Why This Bourbon?

I’d strongly suggest that everyone try at least one bourbon from Wilderness Trail. They make great whiskey. In particular, every wheated bourbon I’ve had from Wilderness Trail has been very interesting and a great pour. I suggest Wilderness Trail Small Batch Bottled in Bond Bourbon for its bold, caramel, vanilla, and rich oak flavors.

Van Brunt Stillhouse Bourbon

Phil Morgan, distiller at Arcane American Whiskey in Brooklyn, New York

ABV: 42%

Average Price: $59.99

Why This Bourbon?

Almost any craft bourbon. Shopping and Supporting Local is important to me. Van Brunt Stillhouse Bourbon is definitely underrated. It’s my Local Favorite that I don’t make. What flavors make it great? The wheat in the four-grain mash bill makes for a really soft, long finish bourbon with a lovely oak and vanilla nose.

Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

Alex Munch, founder of Stauning Danish Whisky in Denmark

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $44.99

Why This Bourbon?

Formerly Hudson Baby Bourbon, now called Bright Lights, Big Bourbon is an underrated expression. Spicy, Sweet, simple, and easy to drink. It is young and vibrant and offers something different than other bourbons. Wood, vanilla, and yet still fairly ‘green’.

Old Grand-Dad 114

Rebecca Running, CEO of Darco Spirits in Philadelphia

ABV: 57%

Average Price: $35

Why This Bourbon?

Old Grandad 114. This is a little hidden gem. At $32 per bottle, it is a steal. I love the dark fruit and spice, along with oaky notes that give it a depth and character that truly overdeliver for the price. It should be much more popular than it is.