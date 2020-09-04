A Whiskey-Themed Hotel Is Coming To Los Angeles

For a long time now we’ve been searching for a way to combine our love of whiskey with our insatiable hunger for travel. And while a distillery tour or a dram at a local haunt is all fine and good, they just don’t scream “whisky” enough for our tastes. Which is why we couldn’t be more psyched about the whiskey-themed hotel that is coming to Los Angeles.

The Whiskey Hotel, a… (shocker incoming) whiskey-themed hotel, is slated to open in Hollywood sometime in 2022 and will feature 134 rooms in a seven-story structure with a rooftop greenhouse-style restaurant, which will surely boast amazing views of the Los Angeles skyline, whiskey-filled minibars, a whiskey fountain, and a complimentary dram for every guest upon check-in.

We’re going to call it early: someone is going to try to swim in that whiskey fountain within the hotel’s first year of opening. Lay your bets.

The hotel will also have Whisk(e)y Sommeliers on hand to guide guests through the hotel’s dense craft spirits collection. EaterLA reports that the hotel is owned by Adolfo Suaya — a bit of a fixture on the LA scene, opening the Gaucho Grill, The Phoenix, Bar Delux, Surly Goat, Dole, and The Lodge. Suaya has now fully secured funding for the $35 million dollar hotel, which is set to open in 2022.

If you’re the mid-century, whiskey-loving Donny Drapes type, this might be the place to make a booze-related travel stop whenever this god-awful pandemic is behind us.