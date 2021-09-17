The White Russian Is Our Official Cocktail Of Fall — Here’s Our Recipe

Have you had a White Russian recently? The answer is likely “no” because 1) it’s not a super mainstream drink and 2) we’re coming off a hot summer. But as fall settles in, it’s time to change that. Because this ’60s classic and drink of choice for Jeffery ‘The Dude” Lebowski is delicious-as-hell. And it’s not too tough to make. All you have to do is fill a glass with some ice and ingredients, give it a bit of a stir, and enjoy. If you can pour things into a cup (or coupe), you can make these. When it comes to the ingredients, you do really need to go high-fat on the cream. It creates a bolder emulsion and the right textural feel to the drink. The less fat your cream has in it, the worse these are going to be. That said, even if you’re using full-fat milk (3.5 percent), you’re still going to have an “okay” White Russian experience — just not the “full Lebowski.” Enough preamble. Let’s get mixing! Related: The Old Pal Is Our Official Cocktail Of Fall 2020 — Here’s Our Recipe

White Russian Ingredients: 2-oz. vodka

1-oz. Kahlua

1-oz. heavy cream (32%)

Ice As we mentioned above, you need some serious cream for this recipe. Heavy cream is usually 32 to 35 percent milkfat. Half and half is a mix of whole milk and heavy cream and brings that percentage down to around 12 to 15 percent milkfat. It’s fine to make these with half and half, but it’s really not going to give it the punch — or mouthfeel — you want. The Kahlua and cream really shine together and help to smooth out any rough edges from the alcohol. As for the vodka, I’m using Grey Goose because it’s delicious. Always use good vodka in cocktails — even when you’re making a cocktail that has bold flavors like this, where the vodka basically disappears. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Straw

Jigger Method: Prechill your rocks glass in the freezer (preferably overnight).

Fetch your glass from the freezer and fill 3/4 with ice.

Add in the vodka and Kahlua and then stir to combine.

Gently pour the cream over the top so that it floats.

Add the straw and stir once or twice.

Serve. Bottom Line: There are two aspects that make this a great drink. One, there’s a real heft thanks to that heavy cream that means you can only really drink one or two, which keeps your imbibing in check automatically.