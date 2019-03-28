iStockphoto

It’s been a volatile month for air travel. It started with disasters centered around Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 planes, which led to the whole line of planes getting grounded. Today, the airline industry took another massive hit when WOW Air — an Icelandic budget airline — announced the cessation of all operations without warning. The move has likely stranded thousands of passengers across North America, Iceland, and Europe.

Wowair.com

This is a pretty big blow for budget-minded travelers who rely on airlines like WOW Air to travel between North America and Europe. The budget carrier ran flights between 26 destinations, carrying nearly two million passengers yearly. It’s also a blow to the Icelandic tourism industry, as WOW brought thousands of new visitors to the tiny island nation each year, many of them doing “stopovers” as they traveled to an from Europe and the U.S. on the airline.

Long story short, WOW Air failed to get investments from both Icelandair and a budget airline investment group, Indigo Partners, and could no longer operate its services. Flights started getting canceled on March 25th and, today, all services were stopped cold.