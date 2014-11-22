‘Shawshank Redemption’ Lines Better Than Any Inspirational Quote You’ll Find On The Internet

Unless you’ve lived under a rock, or dislike great movies, chances are you’ve probably seen The Shawshank Redemption. Maybe even this week. Like we said earlier, you can pretty much turn on the TV and find it on AMC any day of the week. And since the cast reunited to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary this week, I thought why not share some of the best quotes from the film that are far better than any inspirational quote you’ll find on the internet.
“Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane.” — Red
While this may contradict another quote featured further down on this list, it is true. If all you have is hope, than you my friend, have got to get to work to make something happen.
“The world went and got itself in a big damn hurry.” — Brooks
Pretty much sums up the rapid progress happening before our very eyes.
“Salvation lies within.” — Warden Samuel Norton
Sometimes life hands you lemons, and sometimes those lemons will set you free.
“I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged.” — Red
This can be interpreted many ways, but perhaps mostly in that you can’t keep someone from doing the inevitable.
“I think a man working outdoors feels more like a man if he can have a bottle of suds.”— Andy Dufresne
What the fuck is going on with the headline? I had to read it six times before I understood what this article was going to discuss.
Sounds like something’s going on with you.
What’s hard to understand about the headline? It covers exactly what the article is about.
Del Taco. Get busy eating. Get busy dying.
[www.youtube.com]
this is a great example of awful writing. We don’t need the attempts to illuminate the lines from the movie , rather they stand on their own. “anyone is subject to succumb to the world changing around them: is not only clunky and badly phrased, but misses the point of the institutionalized comment from Red, Next time just post the clips and let the reader make his own conclusions; less is more.
“Less is more” – So says the guy with the longest post in the comments section. ;-)
@DravenCage Well, why are you so defensive in your two comments? Are you Stephen Tompkin’s mom?
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.
“I can’t squeeze a drop without say so.”
“Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes, really; pressure and time”