'Shawshank Redemption' Lines Better Than Any Inspirational Quote You'll Find On The Internet

#Movie Quotes
11.22.14
Unless you’ve lived under a rock, or dislike great movies, chances are you’ve probably seen The Shawshank Redemption. Maybe even this week. Like we said earlier, you can pretty much turn on the TV and find it on AMC any day of the week. And since the cast reunited to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary this week, I thought why not share some of the best quotes from the film that are far better than any inspirational quote you’ll find on the internet.

“Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane.” — Red

While this may contradict another quote featured further down on this list, it is true. If all you have is hope, than you my friend, have got to get to work to make something happen.

“The world went and got itself in a big damn hurry.” — Brooks

Pretty much sums up the rapid progress happening before our very eyes.

“Salvation lies within.” — Warden Samuel Norton

Sometimes life hands you lemons, and sometimes those lemons will set you free.

“I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged.” — Red

This can be interpreted many ways, but perhaps mostly in that you can’t keep someone from doing the inevitable.

