Jim Carrey Improvised All The Best Lines And Other Things You Might Not Know About ‘Dumb And Dumber’

The DD sequel is just days away and — like many of you, I’m sure — I’m wondering if Harry and Lloyd can deliver again. The original was such an out-of-nowhere tour de force of comedy. Still, if the sequel is even half as funny as the first, I’ll leave the theater sides aching and happy.
We know Dumb and Dumber To picks up with Harry and Lloyd 20 years later, but what about that original road trip to the magical town of Aspen and their quest to deliver a brief case to Mary “Samsonite”? To celebrate the return of Harry and Lloyd, here are some facts you might not know about their 1994 cross-country adventure in the Shaggin Wagon.
1. “We’ve landed on the moon!” was improvised by Jim Carrey. Many of the movie’s most memorable lines were simply thought up on the spot, and the Farrelly brothers gave Jim Carrey free rein to try stuff out. Jim simply thought of the moon line after noticing the newspaper headline hanging on the wall.
2. Jim Carrey negotiated a $6.3 million pay raise for his part. As mentioned back in our facts post for The Mask, 1994 was a very good year for Jim Carrey. When producers came to him with the part in 1993 they offered $700,000, which was still pretty good for a guy who was only known for In Living Color. Then Ace Ventura: Pet Detective came out and broke the movie industry. This bumped Carrey’s salary up to $7 million in the course of about a week.
3. Jeff Daniels got the part because of an old Pepto Bismol commercial. Jeff Daniels was a well-established actor by the time Dumb & Dumber went into production, but it was an old — and kind of weird — commercial he had done in the early 80s that had the Farrelly brothers convinced he’d be a good fit for the part of Harry.
4. The most annoying sound in the world was improvised. The line where Lloyd asks Harry if he wants to hear the most annoying sound in the world wasn’t in the script. That look on Jeff Daniel’s face is one of genuine curiosity.
5. Harry had already pulled the Sea Bass scam in 1986. The scam that Lloyd pulls on Sea Bass at the diner is of course a reference to a movie he saw on TV once. What you might not know, is that the character who pulled that scam — but only nearly had his throat slit — is Jeff Daniels in the 1986 movie Something Wild.
It’s verging on supernatural how Daniels works in that movie. It’s obvious he shouldn’t work. And yet he does.
Yeah, I didn’t exactly think of Daniels as being a comedic actor. I was wrong.
He does such a good job of playing off Jim Carrey without competing with him. Jeff Daniels is what stops the movie from being a cartoon.
The previews have me worried, yet I already have tickets…
This was a good read, too bad the sequel looks like a bad Canadian knock-off of the original…
Another fun fact, the Lobby Bar in the Stanley Hotel is now a cool whiskey bar with God only knows how many different bottles. I was up there a few years ago and the bartender gave me free tasters of anything I wanted. First one I had was Pappy Van Winkle, and I didn’t pay a dime.
You bastard.
@JTRO, I thought Justified owned the country’s entire Pappy supply. Such delicious stuff
Gotta be better than When Harry met Lloyd.
This is still funnier than it has any right to be… [youtu.be]
In the trailer, the “most annoying sound” shot shows even more of Daniels cracking up….and joining in.
[www.youtube.com]
GUYS! GUYS! GUYS!
All right, all right, you guys have hyped it up so much that I am actually excited to see it right away once it makes it to Netflix. Like really, I am. I’m looking forward to it! Only several more months to go!
Farrelly Brothers movies always have terrible previews, even the great 90’s ones. So I still have a shred of hope for this one.
Kick his ass, SeaBass! Is still part of my everyday vocabulary.
I would like to point out that the “most annoying sound” scene works because of the greatest slow burn in movie history. So, can we please give proper credit to Mike Starr.
Did we all forget the prequel?
Yes, we did.
As one of the co-writers of both the original Dumb and Dumber and Dumb and Dumber To, I take issue with your erroneous assertions in #9. “The first draft of the script was written by Bennett Yellin and showed comedic promise, but was so disjointed that Peter and Bobby Farrelly did considerable rewrites on it before shopping it around to studios.” I have no idea where you obtained this info but it’s patently false (and just a little bit insulting). Every single draft of Dumb and Dumber was written by all three of us together: Peter, Bobby and myself. There was never any original wonky draft authored solely by me. If you’re going to get your facts wrong, at least try harder to error in my favor.
If you’re going to get your facts wrong, at least try harder to error in my favor.
“To error in my favor”? Yes, sir, that’s a professional writer right there.
Just wanted to send a shout out to Bennett Hawkins for contacting me privately and removing the above-referenced incorrect information from #9. What a mensch!
I don’t get why people are saying that the previews sucked for Dumb and Dumber To. I thought they looked good but guess people lose they’re sense of humor.
yes, kick his ass sea bass!!
also #7 up there. that just can’t be an human wrist. they must have made a rubber wrist or something for some reason for that shot.
“Jim Carrey Improvised All The Best Lines in ‘Dumb And Dumber’”
Which means he never said anything at all, right?
I desperately want to make love to a schoolboy!
I only signed up to say where is you fucking proof reader? Can you not even spell Nicolas Cage correctly?
Is that you Curt Henning? Mr. Perfect?
Wow….heaven forbid someone misspells something, EVER.
Go back to your shack in the woods Kaczynski…
Was Martin Short that busy in 1994?
Anyone else notice the fake-ass arm that the watch is on in the close-up? It bothers me…
I always used to look at Lloyd during that scene, now I can’t see anybody else but Harry.
WHOA wait Jeff Daniels is the guy in the movie Lloyd references? Thats cool.
Lol I love these guys! This is a true classic!
