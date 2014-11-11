Jim Carrey Improvised All The Best Lines And Other Things You Might Not Know About ‘Dumb And Dumber’

The DD sequel is just days away and — like many of you, I’m sure — I’m wondering if Harry and Lloyd can deliver again. The original was such an out-of-nowhere tour de force of comedy. Still, if the sequel is even half as funny as the first, I’ll leave the theater sides aching and happy.

We know Dumb and Dumber To picks up with Harry and Lloyd 20 years later, but what about that original road trip to the magical town of Aspen and their quest to deliver a brief case to Mary “Samsonite”? To celebrate the return of Harry and Lloyd, here are some facts you might not know about their 1994 cross-country adventure in the Shaggin Wagon.

1. “We’ve landed on the moon!” was improvised by Jim Carrey. Many of the movie’s most memorable lines were simply thought up on the spot, and the Farrelly brothers gave Jim Carrey free rein to try stuff out. Jim simply thought of the moon line after noticing the newspaper headline hanging on the wall.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2. Jim Carrey negotiated a $6.3 million pay raise for his part. As mentioned back in our facts post for The Mask, 1994 was a very good year for Jim Carrey. When producers came to him with the part in 1993 they offered $700,000, which was still pretty good for a guy who was only known for In Living Color. Then Ace Ventura: Pet Detective came out and broke the movie industry. This bumped Carrey’s salary up to $7 million in the course of about a week.

3. Jeff Daniels got the part because of an old Pepto Bismol commercial. Jeff Daniels was a well-established actor by the time Dumb & Dumber went into production, but it was an old — and kind of weird — commercial he had done in the early 80s that had the Farrelly brothers convinced he’d be a good fit for the part of Harry.

4. The most annoying sound in the world was improvised. The line where Lloyd asks Harry if he wants to hear the most annoying sound in the world wasn’t in the script. That look on Jeff Daniel’s face is one of genuine curiosity.

5. Harry had already pulled the Sea Bass scam in 1986. The scam that Lloyd pulls on Sea Bass at the diner is of course a reference to a movie he saw on TV once. What you might not know, is that the character who pulled that scam — but only nearly had his throat slit — is Jeff Daniels in the 1986 movie Something Wild.