Whether you’re an 8-year-old kid or a 27-year-old man, there’s a special movie that, come Halloween time, people of all ages love to watch — that movie is of course Hocus Pocus. Chances are if you turn on your TV to ABC Family you can catch it playing right this second. For that reason, and many others, I give you all the Hocus Pocus quotes you should be using on Halloween…
“It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Max
For when the thrill has ceased.
“Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winifred Sanderson
For when you still have to go to work.
“A virgin lit the candle.” — Dani
For when your friends do something unremarkable.
“This is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah Sanderson
For when you say something you shouldn’t have.
“I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine.” — Winifred Sanderson
For when you run into that special someone.
“I call it a bus.” — Bus driver
For when you need to impress someone.
“You know I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one… on toast!” — Winifred Sanderson
For when you’re feeling a little cheeky.
I always thought it was an overrated, badly acted piece of shit movie and never got the reason why it has become a cult classic. I do agree I don’t see how any grown up would even consider quoting these lines and not get laughed at or get a funny look at someone wondering t”he fuck are they saying?”
With that said upon reading this article
[www.reactiongifs.com]
I do kind of like “A Virgin lit the candle.” But yeah, this movie blows.
nice post
well don