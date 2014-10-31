Whether you’re an 8-year-old kid or a 27-year-old man, there’s a special movie that, come Halloween time, people of all ages love to watch — that movie is of course Hocus Pocus. Chances are if you turn on your TV to ABC Family you can catch it playing right this second. For that reason, and many others, I give you all the Hocus Pocus quotes you should be using on Halloween…

“It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Max

For when the thrill has ceased.

“Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winifred Sanderson

For when you still have to go to work.

“A virgin lit the candle.” — Dani

For when your friends do something unremarkable.

“This is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah Sanderson

For when you say something you shouldn’t have.

“I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine.” — Winifred Sanderson

For when you run into that special someone.

“I call it a bus.” — Bus driver

For when you need to impress someone.

“You know I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one… on toast!” — Winifred Sanderson

For when you’re feeling a little cheeky.