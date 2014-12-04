All The ‘The Big Lebowski’ Quotes That Really Tie The Room Together

There are few cult films revered by its audience more than The Big Lebowski. And even fewer that have so deeply infiltrated the American psyche and lexicon — both the laid back, sarcastic demeanor of The Dude and the aggressive no-holds-barred attitude of Walter Sobchak.

So slip into your comfiest robe, call up your bowling pals, and head to the nearest alley, because it’s Jeff Bridges 65th birthday and I’ve gathered all of the Big Lebowski you never stopped repeating. Be sure to remember to order a White Russian when you get there.

“Obviously you’re not a golfer.” — The Dude

Everyday use: When sarcasm is the only answer.

“Hey, nice marmot.” — The Dude

Everyday use: When even your enemies deserve a compliment.

“F*ck it, Dude. Let’s go bowling.” — Walter Sobchak

Everyday use: When you’re so done with something.

“Mind if I do a J?” — The Dude

Everyday use: When you give zero f*cks.

“This is not ‘Nam. This is bowling. There are rules.” — Walter Sobchak

Everyday use: When people ignore the rules.

“What’s a pederast, Walter?” — Donny

Everyday use: When you can’t keep up with the lingo.

“Do you have to use so many cuss words?” — The Stranger

Everyday use: When things are getting too vulgar.

“I’m the Dude, so that’s what you call me. That or, uh His Dudeness, or uh Duder, or El Duderino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.” — The Dude

Everyday use: When you’re particular about your name.

“This is a very complicated case Maude. You know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, lotta what-have-yous.” — The Dude

Everyday use: When the job is complicated.

“This aggression will not stand, man.” — The Dude

Everyday use: When people are talking to you all wrong.

“This is what happens when you f*ck a stranger in the ass, Larry.” — Walter Sobchak

Everyday use: When they f*cked with the wrong person.