All The ‘The Big Lebowski’ Quotes That Really Tie The Room Together

“Obviously you’re not a golfer.” — The Dude
Everyday use: When sarcasm is the only answer.
“Hey, nice marmot.” — The Dude
Everyday use: When even your enemies deserve a compliment.
“F*ck it, Dude. Let’s go bowling.” — Walter Sobchak
Everyday use: When you’re so done with something.
“Mind if I do a J?” — The Dude
Everyday use: When you give zero f*cks.
“This is not ‘Nam. This is bowling. There are rules.” — Walter Sobchak
Everyday use: When people ignore the rules.
“What’s a pederast, Walter?” — Donny
Everyday use: When you can’t keep up with the lingo.
“Do you have to use so many cuss words?” — The Stranger
Everyday use: When things are getting too vulgar.
“I’m the Dude, so that’s what you call me. That or, uh His Dudeness, or uh Duder, or El Duderino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.” — The Dude
Everyday use: When you’re particular about your name.
“This is a very complicated case Maude. You know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, lotta what-have-yous.” — The Dude
Everyday use: When the job is complicated.
“This aggression will not stand, man.” — The Dude
Everyday use: When people are talking to you all wrong.
“This is what happens when you f*ck a stranger in the ass, Larry.” — Walter Sobchak
Everyday use: When they f*cked with the wrong person.
Say what you will about the tenets of National Socialism, at least it’s an ethos.
A friend with a cleft asshole?
That’s a great plan Walter, that’s a Swiss fucking watch.
” Walter, I love you to death man, but sooner or later you’re going to have to accept the fact that you’re a FUCKING MORON!
No, Walter, you’re not wrong, you’re just an asshole.
I want to criticize your selections, but it’s such a quotable movie is impossible to do a definitive list of Lebowski quotes without just reprinting the entire script. Here are some of them you missed though.
“Uh, I’m just gonna go find a cash machine.”
The Dude: “And, you know, he’s got emotional problems, man.”
Walter: “You mean … beyond pacifism?”
Maude: “What do you do for recreation?”
The Dude: “Oh, the usual. I bowl. Drive around. The occasional acid flashback.”
“You want a toe? I can get you a toe, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don’t wanna know about it, believe me.”
“Three thousand years of beautiful tradition, from Moses to Sandy Koufax…You’re goddamn right I’m living in the fucking past!”
“Mark it 8, Dude.”
I fell asleep the first time i tried to watch this movie, and was completely bored by it the second time i watched it. I did not see its appeal at all. Since i have never smoked pot ( being in the Army since i was 17, 24 years now) is that why I don,t get it?. Just wondering.
It’s one of those movies, either you “get it” or you don’t. I don’t mean that in a derogatory manner either, I’m just saying that it doesn’t seem to have any middle ground for viewers.
I was in your boat, too. Didn’t understand why all of my high friends were laughing their asses off (I don’t get high) when I first watched it; I thought it was too “wordy.” Watched it by myself a 2nd time and started to see it for the gem that it is. Now, it’s in my standard monthly rotation and have seen it 100s of times.
This interaction always slays me:
Maude Lebowski: [on answering machine] Jeffrey, this is Maude Lebowski. I need to see you. I’m the one who took your rug.
Cop: Well. I guess we can close the file on that one.
For me, I think the parts of the movie are greater than the sum. It’s almost of series of sketches that I find enjoyable, and the actors played the hell out of the parts they were given. I can watch a few minutes here or there and move on.
I don’t do drugs either, and I don’t typically find drug humor funny. But I started watching the Trailer Park Boys a couple of years ago and I guess 90% of what they do would be considered drug humor. So I guess I either matured or regressed.
I don’t think you have to smoke pot to get The Big Lebowski. The funniest part to me is the self-importance all of these people bestow upon themselves and their L.A. lifestyle. The Coen Brothers are great at showing you who their characters really are, all the while, their dialog is self-aggrandizing and prideful. The incidents of the strong willed preying on the dimwitted and the self-victimization of the characters is hilarious.
Fucking dipshit with a nine toed woman.
The censored for TV version deserves some recognition.
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU FIND A STRANGER IN THE ALPS, LARRY.
All of the above are great and all but the cop at the impound yard always slays me:
Leads? Yeah, sure. I’ll, uh, just check with the boys down at the Crime Lab. They, uh, got, uh, 4 more detectives workin’ on the case!
They got us workin’ in shifts!
Leads…
Hooo! LEADS, hahaha!
Sorry about the Creedence . . .
Finally saw this movie 3 years ago after my brother told me to watch it for years. Now I’ve watched it so many times that there hasn’t been a day that one of us has quoted it to each other.
Probably the most common quote is when one of us tells the other something that neither of us really care about or don’t wanna be bothered, and the response is when the landlord is asking the dude for the rent and Jeff goes “Oh, oh, oh ok”, or “far out” with no enthusiasm (same scene).
A couple years back, the wife and I got into a pretty heated shouting matching, arms flailing and whatnot. At one point, I just defaulted to “Would you just take it easy, man?” When she replied, “I’m perfectly calm, dude” I nearly fell down. She’s never been a fan, but I watch it so often, it must have morphed into her subconscious. So, of course, I respond with “WAVING THE F****NG GUN AROUND!” and she meekly responded with “I’m calmer than you are…” Needless to say, that diffused the situation and further cemented the fact that I’d found my special lady
Lol, that’s a great story.
@fluffyfingers I envy you with your f*cking lady friend, man.
“Larry, sweetie, the man is here!”
The fact she says “the man” instead of “some men” always cracks me up.
I always assumed it was because Walter called ahead and scheduled an appointment
“Also, Dude, ‘Chinaman’ is not the preferred nomenclature. ‘Asian-American,’ please.”
Endlessly adaptable.
Calmer than you dude.
I’m sorry I wasn’t paying attention.
You fucking fascist!
Calmer than you are
Phone’s ringing Dude.
So your’e a fucking park ranger now!
All of this reminded me that I need to watch this movie again . . . tonight . . . also . . .
This is a very complicated case, Maude. You know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, a lotta what-have-yous. And, uh, a lotta strands to keep in my head, man. Lotta strands in old Duder’s head. Fortunately, I’m adhering to a pretty strict, uh, drug regimen to keep my mind, you know, uh, limber
Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.
I am the walrus.
Mr. Treehorn treats objects like women, man.
I hate the fucking Eagles!!
“My work has been commended as highly vaginal.”
~ Maude Legowski
They left out the best quote in the whole movie. From the mortuary scene, Walter:
“Just cause we’re bereaved doesn’t make us saps!”
Is there a Ralph’s around here?
One of my favorite lines I still use to this day is ” I don’t roll on Shabbas. “
A White Russian? Really?! Did you even watch the movie Dude?
Dude, ‘White Russian’ is not the preferred nomenclature. ‘Caucasian,’ please!
“Yeah, well, I still jerk off manually.” Everyday usage: any time someone touts new technology, or flaunts his newest gadget.
Treehorn “of course you do”
Bar none, the best line: “You know, a lotta ins, lotta outs, lotta what-have-yous”.
I once dabbled in Pacifism………Not in Nam of course.
I WOULD like my undies back