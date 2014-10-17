Questions Begging To Be Asked When You Re-Watch ‘Ghostbusters II’

But thanks to multiple airings on TV over the years, fans have come to appreciate Ghostbusters II for what it is — a solid sequel with some great lines that inevitably suffers when compared to the still brilliant original. When viewed today, there are some funny scenes but also several moments that will have you scratching your head and wondering what the filmmakers were thinking. With Ghostbusters II newly released on Blu-ray, and news of an all-female franchise reboot (or will it be another sequel?) brewing, we thought we’d offer up some questions you’ll no doubt ask yourself when you rewatch the sequel to one of the greatest comedies of all time.
1. So nobody could save baby Oscar when his carriage started rolling down the street? I get that New Yorkers were hardened, uncaring jerks back in 1989. But come on. It’s a runaway baby carriage, not a bus. Surely somebody could’ve grabbed it.
2. Does Dana visit Egon whenever anything even remotely strange happens? Sure, the baby carriage taking off by itself is a little odd. But it’s no eggs cooking themselves on the counter-top or demon dog in the fridge which is what sent Dana to the Ghostbusters in the first movie. Staircase a little creaky? Better go bother Egon!
3. So Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” theme song was also a hit in the movie universe? Did Huey Lewis sue the Ghostbusters like he did Ray Parker Jr.? Is that why Winston and Ray have resorted to performing at birthday parties for ungrateful yuppie larva?
4. What country is Janosz from?
5. Where did the Ghostbusters get their construction worker uniforms? They just have some laying around the firehouse in case they want to pose as city workers and dig a big hole in Midtown?
6. So the Judge doesn’t believe in ghosts, huh? Even though everyone saw the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man walking through Manhattan only five years ago?
7. No, seriously, what country is Janosz from? Surely he’s not from the Upper West Side as he tells Venkman. Somewhere in Eastern Europe perhaps? Hopefully Janosz will return for the third Ghostbusters outing so we can finally find out.
8. When exactly did the Judge give the Scoleri Brothers the chair? The 1950s? They look like hot rod-driving greaser punks. The skinny one’s rocking a pompadour. They might as well be wearing black-and-white stripes and have ball-and-chains attached to their feet.
9. Why did the Ghostbusters go to the trouble of changing the logo on the firehouse, Ecto-1, and their costumes? Yes, the ghost holding up two fingers is a wink to the audience that we’re watching a sequel. But to the citizens of New York City, it just looks like the ghost is giving the peace sign. If the gang was so cash-strapped that they were resorting to performing at children’s parties and hosting low-rent public access TV shows, it’s safe to say investing in a new logo isn’t the best use of their newfound funds.
10. Did Janine get a makeover for the second movie so she would look more like her counterpart from the ‘Real Ghostbusters’ cartoon? If so, it kind of failed. This is what cartoon Janine looks like:
And this is what Janine looks like in Ghostbusters 2:
What happened? She looks like Edna Mode’s redheaded sister.
(Janine and Edna — separated at birth??)
11. Is the ghost train that runs through Winston stuck in purgatory along with the doomed souls onboard? If so, does it get to go to train heaven at the end of the movie?
This just solid journalism. Two ghost thumbs way up.
Dude, it’s New York. Aliens could be landing, the GI Joes saving the day and next day people would be like “That? Nope. It didn’t happen. Lights probably.”
Also, that image with the Real Ghostbusters recolor? Cool.
Best part of this article.
Heh. Didn’t even notice that. That’s awesome.
5. Those are hardly uniforms. Reflective vests and hard hats are hardly difficult to come by.
Now, the portable ConEd generator is another thing.
Yeah, they can be found lots of places and they probably are required to keep some at the firehouse anyway.
Don’t you mean they are BIZARRO required to keep some at the firehouse anyway? @Bizarro Stormy
Janosz is not from the Upper West Side. He is from the Upper VEST Side.
IS VIGO
Vy am I dripping vis goo?
You are like the buzzing of flies to him!
This was exactly what I wanted to point out
Vigo is alive, well, and playing starting QB for the Denver Broncos.
NOW IS THE FOOTBALL SEASON OF EVIL….
And where would I possibly be see it, since Netflix just dropped off its list???????
*dropped it off
Comedy Central in two months.
AMC last night.
Netflix Canada, Germany, France, Brazil, etc.
DVD. Seriously… Who doesn’t own the Ghostbuster movies?
+1
I have highly inappropriate thoughts about Cartoon Janine to this day.
Red Letter Media did a pretty funny commentary track to this movie earlier this year.
I have always wondered about that scene when all the crystals were floating and they run a red laser through and they all fall. it made no sense at all.
Back off man, he’s a scientist.
All that nit picking
Once it gets past the whole “we have to put the heroes back at square one for no discernible reason despite them having saved the world in a way that would ensure they would be famous and swimming in scientific grant money and Nobel Prizes for the rest of their days” thing, I really like Ghostbusters 2.
It’s true..this man has no dick
Lol not meant for your comment. My bad
Clearly that painting was done by Ray. Only he would take that much creative license with his own abs and hair line.
The 1989-iest thing in this movie was the Bobby Brown cameo. There is a VERY specific time when that could be a thing, and they hit it. Also, his epic jam, “On Our Own”. 2 Hot to Handle, 2 Cold to Hold indeed.
Also, Kurt Fuller was the only possible replacement for William Atherton as “sleazy government guy”.
I’m gonna catch internet hell for saying this but, as a HUGE fan of “New Jack Swing” era R&B music (roughly 1988-1992): On Our Own > Ghostbusters theme.
I never noticed that Janosz was the ghost nanny.
My question is why are there so many people out and about when ghosts are taking over the city and the art museum is encased in Jell-O?
It’s New Year’s Eve.
@JHirsby Yes, a New Years Eve where GHOSTS HAVE TAKEN OVER THE CITY.
Those hard nosed New Yorkers aren’t impressed by your ghosts. I mean, they have to ride in the cities taxi cabs every day.
Today is a wash for productivity so I’m gonna answer all these silly questions.
1. So nobody could save baby Oscar when his carriage started rolling down the street?
It was going pretty fast and dodging everything nobody could even hit it with a car. One person had a ton of dogs on a leash. Probably charged by a heated argument we see on the street.
2. Does Dana visit Egon whenever anything even remotely strange happens?
Well it does expertly dodge cabs, bikes and then come to a dead stop on a dime. Something was particularity strange in that neighborhood.
3. So Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” theme song was also a hit in the movie universe?
Yes. Ghostbusters were on magazines, had commercials, did late night TV. Guess a song happened too.
4. What country is Janosz from?
The Upper Vest Side
5. Where did the Ghostbusters get their construction worker uniforms? They just have some laying around the firehouse in case they want to pose as city workers and dig a big hole in Midtown?
Thats just some helmets and vests. Coulda picked that up at a home depot.
6. So the Judge doesn’t believe in ghosts, huh? Even though everyone saw the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man walking through Manhattan only five years ago?
Some people deny that 9/11 happened. People believe what goes with their agendas.
7. No, seriously, what country is Janosz from? Surely he’s not from the Upper West Side as he tells Venkman. Somewhere in Eastern Europe perhaps? Hopefully Janosz will return for the third Ghostbusters outing so we can finally find out.
haha
8. When exactly did the Judge give the Scoleri Brothers the chair? The 1950s? They look like hot rod-driving greaser punks.
Ghosts are kind of larger, twisted versions of their real-life selves. Slimer prolly didn’t look like that in life.
9. Why did the Ghostbusters go to the trouble of changing the logo on the firehouse, Ecto-1, and their costumes? Yes, the ghost holding up two fingers is a wink to the audience that we’re watching a sequel. But to the citizens of New York City, it just looks like the ghost is giving the peace sign. If the gang was so cash-strapped that they were resorting to performing at children’s parties and hosting low-rent public access TV shows, it’s safe to say investing in a new logo isn’t the best use of their newfound funds.
It was their second time around as a business. Some restaurants put “II” up when they expand… you could say the movie’s theme is about peace & love and positive vibes. Yeah, not great reasons but reasons.
10. Did Janine get a makeover for the second movie so she would look more like her counterpart from the ‘Real Ghostbusters’ cartoon? If so, it kind of failed. This is what cartoon Janine looks like:
Producers deny they were shooting for anything Real Ghostbusters there, more that she is a New Yorker that considers herself stylish and would change her looks with the times.
Or as an argument to that they “failed” to make her look like RGB Janine, check out what she looked like in later cartoon seasons. Rounded glasses, bangs, yup!
[jand.rubberslug.com]
11. Is the ghost train that runs through Winston stuck in purgatory along with the doomed souls onboard? If so, does it get to go to train heaven at the end of the movie?
Every ghost brought to this plane by the pink slime is released to the next plane, just as it chips away and gets sucked into the sky. In fact, the essence of that ghost train was probably wrapped up in the museum’s protective coating!
12. Does the mayor seriously still not believe the Ghostbusters? Even after Gozer, the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, and everything else that happened in the first movie? Are we supposed to believe that New York City has really moved on from what happened in 1984? New Yorkers still talk about the 2003 blackout, and that happened 11 years ago. If a giant marshmallow man in a sailor suit waddled through the Upper West Side before being taken down by a group consisting of three ex-Columbia parapsychologists, you can bet New Yorkers would be talking about it for years to come.
He’s upset when he learns that they were committed, all he does wrong here is not believe that “being nice” is an efficient solution to a river of slime he’s never seen and a minor ghost outbreak (this is before things really go to hell and we get a jello museum).
Last time the ghostbusters were in his office, they called for the army. That made sense to Lenny. He trusts the Ghostbusters to a point but sees a few cracks in their pots. They did blow the roof off of a building and the city found them liable, maybe even responsible for an interdimensional destruction beast entering midtown. Ray’s fault.
13. Who’s running Ray’s Occult Bookshop while he’s traipsing around in the sewers? Didn’t seem like he had much of a staff. Who will supply the oddball denizens of the East Village with copies of ‘Tobin’s Spirit Guide’??
It closed, just like Egon stopped his research at university and Venkman stopped hosting a cable access show.
14. We can all agree that “Ghost Nanny Janosz” is the scariest part of the movie, right?
Nope. Heads on spikes in subway.
Or this guy
[encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com]
15. What’s Slimer’s deal in this movie? Is he a bad guy like in the first movie? Or is he basically the firehouse pet like in the ‘Real Ghostbusters’ cartoon? It’s never established why Slimer hangs around the home of the people who have incarcerated him for the past five years. He’s just there, eating their food and then later driving a bus for some reason.
He’s pretty mindless but loves to eat. Once released from the containment unit, he haunted TRIBECA hot dog stands and GB headquarters.
The bus thing is the most confusing thing about the whole film, but hey, maybe he was a bus driver in a previous life, who are we to say.
16. So if Vigo inhabits Oscar, he’ll still be a baby, right? Won’t he have to wait until he’s a grown-up to take over the world? Couldn’t the Ghostbusters just toss Demon Vigo Baby into the containment unit and call it a day? Seems like a pretty dicey long-game you’re playing, Vigo.
Yeah, Janosz would be pulling the strings for 15 years or something, with light-up eyes and nanny stretch powers bestowed to him. Being a baby isn’t much more effective than being a painting, but Vigo managed to eff up the city pretty bad in that state.
17. Wouldn’t the people of New York be terrified of a giant walking Statue of Liberty? Stay-Puft was stepping on churches and cars only five years ago. How is a walking statue animated by ghost slime supposed to inspire the citizens of New York?
Media probably got wind of the Ghostbusters’ plan, the police parade it officially down the street. Imagine this news story “the ghostbusters are convinced that this evil can be battled with a massive show of positive energy, new yorkers are encouraged to attend and cheer”
18. So they control the Statue of Liberty with a Nintendo Advantage joystick? How exactly does that work? Was Ray controlling the legs by running on a Power Pad?
Maybe each button sends electrical proton impulses down the statue. Much of it is psycho-kinetic, ray even has a little hat that he attaches to the slime, perhaps there’s some mind control at work as well.
19. Is Vigo supposed to be scary when he takes over Ray’s body?
Looks scary to me.
20. If Vigo is hurt by a crowd of New Yorkers singing, does that mean that he’s basically The Grinch?
The Grinch gains power by accepting the singing.
21. How did they get the Statue of Liberty back on its pedestal? Because it’s back in place when the Ghostbusters get the key to the city during the end credits.
Guess the Ghostbusters had some slime left in their blowers. There’s a script and movie-based book floating around the internet. A cut scene has the mayoral staff ticked that Lady Liberty is off her podium
The Statue of Liberty is sprawled inert on her back in the park behind
the museum, her toga up over her knees. The Mayor looks nearly suicidal.
The Ghostbusters stand beside him commiserating.
VENKMAN
She’s all right. She’s just sleeping it off.
MAYOR
(stricken)
We just had it restored.
VENKMAN
This probably isn’t a good time to bring
this up, but the last time we did a job for
the city you stiffed us.
STANTZ
(handing the Mayor an
invoice)
This is a bill for tonight’s job.
The Mayor looks at it and gasps at the amount.
MAYOR
What! This is way too much.
(hands the bill back to
Venkman)
We won’t pay.
Venkman looks at the Statue.
VENKMAN
(to Stantz)
I think she looks pretty good here, don’t
you?
STANTZ
Yeah, and a lot easier to get to than that island.
Realizing he has no alternative, the Mayor sighs and takes the bill back.
MAYOR
All right, all right. If you can wait until
Monday I’ll issue you a check.
SPENGLER
Sorry. No checks. Company policy.
>>>>Another cut joke shows that they accidentally swapped the hands shes holding the torch/book with. The GBs hope nobody will notice.
22. Finally, who exactly painted this masterpiece?
I think its one of the Fettuccines. Or at least a prophecy was foretold back in the renaissance.
Nailed it
I had managed to dismiss this sequel (“Ghostbusters II”) from my subconscious memory, but now you’ve brought it all flooding back. Thanks for nothing.
Vigo will crush you! You are like the buzzing of a fly to him!
I had know idea MacNicol had that kind of ability until I saw this movie.
Klaus Kinski as Vigo would have been awesome.
There are many perks to being the mother of a living god.
You missed the most important question:
Where’s Winston’s mustache from the first film? By not having his mustache, it looks like they neutered him. He barely looks like Ernie Hudson, let alone Winston.
Stop being so hard on the 80’s, they didn’t know that much back then.
The whole thing with no one buying into the ghost thing isn’t as bad as it seems. It always bothered me but the people that are calling BS clearly were not there and this was before the days of 24 hour news and everything everywhere being recorded. Video quality was also poor so some people just couldn’t buy into things like, say, the moon landing.
The implication is that after they saved New York the first time that mostly cleansed the area of ghosts and they didnt have a lot of work to do. To many that would seem like proof they were staging things.
Bigger question, will Winston finally make the movie poster for Ghostbusters 3?