Spend The Weekend Exploring These ’90s Sci-Fi Action Films

There are, of course, myriad streaming options new and old that you can choose to binge until you lose all sense of time over whatever collection of days you deem to be a “weekend.” But sometimes you want to lean into a theme. That’s what this is, a very specific list of thematically aligned options that you can easily knock out in a few hours. In this case, sci-fi action films from the ’90s. Or, even more specifically, a trio of these films that are perfectly enjoyable but also, maybe a little middle of the road? You won’t find Independence Day, 12 Monkeys, or The Fifth Element here. Instead, we’re breaking down films that feature tough-guy cops, amazing villains, and some questionable assumptions about the future as they saw it back then. So, give this not-too-serious look-back a read and then follow the prescription to stream all three (they’re all available to rent on Prime) of these mostly mindless thrill rides in short order.

Demolition Man

What It Is: Sylvester Stallone is John Spartan, a top cop who can’t be stopped until… he’s lumped in with madman Simon Phoenix (played by Wesley Snipes) and accused of killing 20-30 people. Unbeknownst to all of us who lived through the ’90s, cryo-prisons are a hip new thing and so Stallone and Snipes’ characters are frozen as punishment. Cut to the year 2032 and Snipes breaks out, wreaking havoc on a sanitized and supposedly sophisticated Los Angeles before Stallone is defrosted to take him down.

I don’t know that I realized the conservative wet dream vibes of Demolition Man back in the day. A civil liberties trouncing tough guy cop swings into the future to restore law and order, disproving the tenets of a society built on an exaggerated and ineffective liberal utopia where language, violent behavior, and guns are thoroughly regulated. Check out this exchange:

Fancy Lady: What would you say if I called you a brutish fossil, symbolic of a decayed era gratefully forgotten?

John Spartan: I don’t know… thanks?

John Spartan is just trying to Make The Future Great Again. Also, Rob Schneider plays a weasely cop. In 1995’s Judge Dredd, he plays Stallone’s weasely sidekick. Were Rob Schnieder and Sly Stallone best friends? Are they still? I need to know.

What The Film Gets Right: The bankability of Sandra Bullock, for starters. Demolition Man was arguably Bullock’s first mainstream breakout, preceding Speed by a year and she’s great as a ’90s culture obsessed nerdy cop and willing disciple for Spartan.

In terms of things that the film gets right about tech and futurism, contactless sex is obviously a thing in various forms in 2020 that I will not catalog as this is a family website. Also, there are sci-fi gimmes like voice control, driverless cars, and H.G. Wellsian class divide.

Dennis Rodman’s hair! It’s entirely possible you forgot all about this movie until it got a mention in the Rodman-centric episode of The Last Dance for inspiring his first dalliance with self-expression through hairstyle. That’s definitely one for the win column.

What It Doesn’t: Besides the Rodman-Snipes haircut connection, the Three Seashells endures as the film’s biggest contribution to society, but it’s not like it rose up to replace toilet paper as a preferred ass wiping method in real life. Maybe if they hadn’t been so snotty about telling people how to use it. Regardless, in our current situation… beep bop boop boop. Not making that joke.

Turning convicts into “ice cubes” also isn’t a thing, but it’s interesting to ponder if that’s merely because the technology still only lives on the fringes of science, and not because of any kind of human rights concerns.

A future world without guns and aggressive police actions seems UNLIKELY. But not as unlikely as Denis Leary playing some kind of raggedy subterranean rebel leader… well, not a leader, he just does what he has to do, and sometimes people go with him.