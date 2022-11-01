After dropping a tiny little teaser last month, HBO Max has unveiled the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. Unlike previous attempts at a sequel over the decades, this project wisely locked down Peter Billingsley to reprise his now iconic role of Ralphie.

This time around, Ralphie has a family of his own, and he’s learning just how much work it took to make the Christmases from his childhood happen. It’s practically a miracle his Old Man (RIP Darren McGavin) didn’t take out the whole family in the process. That said, we’re detecting a surprising lack of BB guns, but giant daggers seem to be very much in play.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story.” This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it… as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.

Starring alongside Billingsley as Ralphie Parker are Erinn Hayes (Bill & Ted Face the Music) as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy; Julianna Layne (Prodigal Son) as their daughter, Julie; River Drosche (Miracle Workers) as son Mark; Scott Schwartz returning as Flick; RD Robb returning as Schwartz; Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie’s brother, Randy; Davis Murphy (Looking for Dr. Love) as Delbert Bumpus; with Zack Ward returning as Scott Farkus; and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family) as Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker.

A Christmas Story Christmas starts streaming November 17 on HBO Max.