First it was No Time to Die, then Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (it looks better than the last movie where James Corden voiced a talking animal), and now A Quiet Place Part II, the latest blockbuster to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Emily Blunt-starring sequel to A Quiet Place, which grossed over $340 million at the box office, was scheduled to come out on March 20; an updated release date has not been announced.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” director John Krasinski wrote on Instagram. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!” He ended the note with JK, leading people to believe that he was just kidding. As a fellow JK: been there. But coronavirus is no joke: stay safe.

Paramount also release a statement, adding that “we believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.” If there’s any movie this year that deserves to be seen in a communal setting, and not at home on Netflix, it’s A Quiet Place Part II.

