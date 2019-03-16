AMC

So far the rumors about the Breaking Bad movie have been kind of confusing. Last month it was reported, once again, that Jesse Pinkman was the hero of the spin-off film, which will bow on Netflix. (It’s also been said that Bryan Cranston, on top of many others, may be making returns.) But now, as per Variety, the actor’s acting (or not!) like everything’s still up in the air.

Paul was attending the Sun Valley Film Festival on Friday, when he was inevitably grilled about the mystery movie, with the super secret title Greenbriar, that was scheduled to film in Albuquerque from last November through February.

“Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo,” Paul told the audience. “I haven’t heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it.” He added, “If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it.”

He then dropped some cryptic knowledge: “In case you haven’t caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so…it has to star Jesse.”

So there you have it. Sort of. Of course, Paul could simply be under contract to play dumb and/or to say mysterious things that neither confirm nor deny earlier reports, which may be inaccurate, unless they’re not.

Incidentally, Greenbriar — which sounds like the evil program from the Bourne movies — allegedly follows the “escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Definitely doesn’t sound like the further exploits of a burnout-turned-meth lord who was last seen escaping from the clutches of a neo-Nazi gang who forced him to cook up drugs.

(Via Variety)