ABC Will Air ‘Black Panther’ And A Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special Sunday Night

The entertainment world is still reeling from the death of Chadwick Boseman. Many spent Saturday night watching Black Panther or some of the actor’s other works after his death and struggle with cancer was revealed to the world on Friday night. But those that didn’t take the opportunity to watch Boseman’s historic turn as T’Challa will get the chance to watch it on network television on Sunday night.

On Sunday morning ABC announced a celebration of Boseman’s life during its Sunday night broadcast, airing the film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe commercial-free and then show a retrospective tribute about Boseman after the movie’s completion. The special is meant to remember the “life and strength” of Boseman with one of his most famous roles and an

Black Panther will air from 8 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. EST on ABC, the first time the movie has played on the network. The program will then change to “Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King,” a 40-minute retrospective on the actor’s life that was executive produced by Steven Baker. According to ABC, the program will celebrate Boseman’s life and his impact on the Black community and feature tributes from celebrities, political figures and fans around the world. The release previewing the event also hints at revealing more about his private battle with cancer and the difficulties he had in working through his diagnosis.

