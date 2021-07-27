AMAZON STUDIOS
A Shirtless Adam Driver Turning Into A Centaur In A Bizarre New Ad Is Making People Feel… Things

John Oliver has called Adam Driver many colorful things over the years, including a “rudely large man,” “f*ckable redwood,” and an “irredeemable steer.” But one description that the Last Week Tonight host never got around to is: wet centaur.

Driver is the face (and body) of Burberry new men’s fragrance, which launches next month. “This will be Riccardo Tisci’s first fragrance for the house,” according to the Beauty Influencers. Driver said in a statement that he’s “very happy to be working with Burberry on this campaign, and with Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand.” And I’m equally happy that the first images and clips from the actor’s campaign are here. In the video, set to “Two Weeks” by FKA twigs, Driver runs shirtless into the ocean, swims to a horse, and exits the water as… a centaur?

I have a lot of questions. The images answer none of those questions.

Don Draper wishes he wrote “centaur Adam Driver” on his whiteboard.

The Star Wars actor is living his best life this year: his “we saw you across the bar” photo for House of Gucci with Lady Gaga went viral, Annette co-star Marion Cotillard raved about his ability to sing while going down on her, he started smoking during a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, and now this, the Animorphs centaur.

And yes, I already checked: there’s a new Last Week Tonight this Sunday.

