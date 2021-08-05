Before Adam Driver became an Oscar-nominated actor and centaur, he was in the United States Marine Corps, so presumably he has experience with firearms. That could prove handy if Quentin Tarantino ever makes a Rambo movie.

While promoting the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel on The Big Ticket podcast, Tarantino discussed wanting to adapt David Morrell’s Vietnam War novel First Blood, the basis for Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise. He would stick closer to the source material, however. “If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel,” Tarantino said. He continued:

“Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you’re reading it out loud. It would be so good. But now I want to do more than that. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that’s out there.”

Tarantino has long said that his 10th movie will be his final movie. Guess what? His next movie is his 10th movie. Adam Driver as John Rambo is undeniably intriguing, but it would be a let down for QT to bow out with an adaption, instead of an original idea. He acknowledged as much (“I want to do more than that”), so maybe he has something else planned for Driver. I’d say the same for Kurt Russell, but of course Kurt Freaking Russell will be in Tarantino’s final film. It wouldn’t be right otherwise.

(Via Indiewire)