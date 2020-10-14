Adam McKay’s asteroid comedy Don’t Look Up already had a considerable amount of star power when Jennifer Lawrence joined the Netflix Original back in February, but now the cast is out of this world. (Hope you like space puns.)

In a new tweet, Netflix rightfully shows off the absolutely stacked cast for the new comedy from Oscar winner McKay, and it is quite the list. Just check out the roster that will be joining Lawrence: Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and yes, that’s Friends star Matthew Perry down there along with two dudes named Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill. Maybe you’ve heard of them.

You can check the star-studded cast of Don’t Look Up below:

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

According to Variety, the Netflix comedy “follows two low-level astronomers who embark on media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth.” But even before his film was fully loaded with top stars, McKay was already ecstatic about getting a chance to work with Lawrence.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite talent.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

The film was originally set to begin filming back in April, but that obviously didn’t occur as the pandemic scuttled productions left and right. However, IndieWire reports that the coronavirus delay “opened the door” for the impressive ensemble cast, particularly DiCaprio, who was eager to join the project but couldn’t due to a scheduling conflict with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. I guess you can say, the stars aligned.

(Via Netflix)