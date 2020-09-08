While promoting Uncut Gems, star Adam Sandler told Howard Stern that if he didn’t get an Oscar nomination for his Oscar-worthy performance in the Safdie Brothers-directed film, “I’m going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them.” Guess what? He wasn’t nominated.

In unrelated news, here’s the first look at Sandler’s next Netflix movie.

Hey, witches 🎃 Your first look at the new @AdamSandler film Hubie Halloween is here! Premiering October 7th 👻 pic.twitter.com/miSt8jvLQi — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) September 8, 2020

To be fair, Sandler was joking when he threatened to make his worst movie ever, and even if he wasn’t, he never said when it would happen. Besides, Hubie Halloween looks… good! The horror-comedy stars the Sandman as Hubie, “a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike,” according to Entertainment Weekly. That could be fun. Also, Hubie is a Happy Gilmore reunion, with Sandler working with Julie Bowen for the first time since Virginia in his happy place.

It’s a real win-win for Sandler. If Hubie is terrible, then he’s living up to his promise; and if Hubie is good, then, well, that would make two good Sandler Netflix comedies.

Hubie Halloween, which also stars Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Liotta, June Squibb, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, and Rob Schneider (because of course it does), premieres on Netflix on October 7.