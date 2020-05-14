What was the last movie you saw in a theater before the quarantine?

The Hunt was mine (I have regrets), while most people I’ve asked that question to have said either Onward, The Way Back, or Sonic the Hedgehog. (Us real Knuckles-heads saw it opening night… like I said, regrets.) Sonic, starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and the voice of Ben Schwartz, was Adam Sandler’s pre-quarantine answer, as he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it sounds like he had a great time watching it.

“I saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the Sonic. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theaters and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too. So I think our last big night out: Sonic.” First off, Adam Sandler calling Sonic the Hedgehog “the Sonic” delights me to end. Secondly, he loved “the Sonic” so much that he called Jim Carrey after the movie got out, or maybe even during it.

“I called [Jim] Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theater.”

This is what I imagine Sandler watching Sonic looked like.

Instead of smoking a cigar, he’s drinking a Dunkaccino. Watch the interview below.