Adam Sandler has worked with numerous A-list stars over the years, like Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery or Paul Blart in Paul Blart: Mall Cop but nobody has caught him off guard quite as much as Taylor Swift. To be fair, she is worth far more than our minds can even comprehend. So being in that presence has got to trigger something in the brain.

Sandler joined Conan O’Brien for an episode of his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend when he was asked who leaves him star-struck. “You know what — Taylor Swift,” he said, though it isn’t because of her world-famous songwriting or her stance on demons. It’s because he is a dad who doesn’t want to embarrass his kids. “Because what she means to my kids, I get it a little f–kin’ jumpy. Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like ‘Taylor, Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can,” he admitted while wearing matching a powder blue tracksuit and Hawaiian t-shirt. Why does he think he’s not cool?

Sandler attended both Swift’s concert and film premiere last year, and he proudly wears the covered blue Eras Tour crew neck, the mark of a true fan. But he admitted that he’s fascinated with her stardom.

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits,” he said, probably referring to “Cruel Summer” but we’ll never know. He added, “There’s not a word my kids don’t know.” Perhaps one day Sandler and Swift will unite for a fun cover.