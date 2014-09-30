After Years Of Jokes On The Internet, Somebody Really Is Trying To Make A Movie Out Of ‘Tetris’

Senior Contributor
09.30.14 5 Comments

It’s one of the oldest gags in gaming: Tetris! The Movie! It’s so old, Penny Arcade used it as a joke more than a decade ago. It’s so old a parody trailer made the rounds six years ago. But apparently somebody is actually trying to make it happen.

And it’s not some insane guy, either. Well, not as such. It’s Lawrence Kasanoff, who has a long career in Hollywood and does not appear to be noted for his practical jokes. We should take a moment to point out that Kasanoff was also the guy who spent a decade making a computer animated movie starring food brands. No, seriously. That’s a thing that exists:

He told the Wall Street Journal this, apparently with no signs of intoxication or other drug use:

“It’s a very big, epic sci-fi movie…This isn’t a movie with a bunch of lines running around the page. We’re not giving feet to the geometric shapes. Brands are the new stars of Hollywood. We have a story behind ‘Tetris’ which makes it a much more imaginative thing…We certainly have the canvas for location-based entertainment based on the epicness.

We admit it: We’re curious. Not to see the movie, because nobody’s that masochistic. We just want to see the script that convinced him Tetris will be the next great trilogy, because either it’s genuinely amazing or that screenwriter is one hell of a salesman.

Around The Web

TAGSadaptationlawrence kasanoffMoviesquixotic endeavorstetris

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP