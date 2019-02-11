The new Aladdin teaser that debuted during the Grammys had our first look at Will Smith as the blue Genie, a.k.a. the Genie with abs, a.k.a. the Genie Who F*cks. The clip also checked all the boxes we’ve come to expect from Disney’s live-action remakes of animated classics: a familiar score, CGI conversions of hand-drawn designs, and teases of iconic scenes, in this case Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) grabbing Jasmine’s (Naomi Scott) hand before going on a magic carpet ride to a whole new world. There’s also a parrot, but sadly, he doesn’t sound like Gilbert Gottfried. Not yet, at least. There’s still time.
Watch it above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.
A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes), who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s Aladdin.
You ain’t never had a friend (or nightmare) like Genie Will Smith.
I like to think that Robin Williams is having a good belly laugh, in the Hereafter.
Who the hell are Nasim, Prince Anders and Hakim?
Also, blueface is always wrong.