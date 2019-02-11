Will Smith Makes His Debut As The Genie In The New ‘Aladdin’ Teaser

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.10.19 2 Comments

The new Aladdin teaser that debuted during the Grammys had our first look at Will Smith as the blue Genie, a.k.a. the Genie with abs, a.k.a. the Genie Who F*cks. The clip also checked all the boxes we’ve come to expect from Disney’s live-action remakes of animated classics: a familiar score, CGI conversions of hand-drawn designs, and teases of iconic scenes, in this case Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) grabbing Jasmine’s (Naomi Scott) hand before going on a magic carpet ride to a whole new world. There’s also a parrot, but sadly, he doesn’t sound like Gilbert Gottfried. Not yet, at least. There’s still time.

Watch it above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes), who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s Aladdin.

You ain’t never had a friend (or nightmare) like Genie Will Smith.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aladdin#Will Smith#Disney
TAGSALADDINDISNEYWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 3 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 6 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP