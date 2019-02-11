Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new Aladdin teaser that debuted during the Grammys had our first look at Will Smith as the blue Genie, a.k.a. the Genie with abs, a.k.a. the Genie Who F*cks. The clip also checked all the boxes we’ve come to expect from Disney’s live-action remakes of animated classics: a familiar score, CGI conversions of hand-drawn designs, and teases of iconic scenes, in this case Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) grabbing Jasmine’s (Naomi Scott) hand before going on a magic carpet ride to a whole new world. There’s also a parrot, but sadly, he doesn’t sound like Gilbert Gottfried. Not yet, at least. There’s still time.

Watch it above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes), who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s Aladdin.

You ain’t never had a friend (or nightmare) like Genie Will Smith.