Alana Haim, of the rock band Haim, makes her acting debut in Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ode to growing up in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. In advance of the film coming out next month, she spoke to John C. Reilly, who worked with Anderson on Boogie Nights, for Interview magazine about her mom being PTA’s elementary school art teacher (“For my whole life, any time we watched Boogie Nights or There Will Be Blood, she would say, ‘I taught that guy. He’s artistic because of me'”) and peeing her pants the first time she heard “action!” They also bonded over their teeth.

Reilly noticed that Haim’s teeth are “a bit crooked” and he wondered if she’s ever felt like fixing that. “I’ve always been self-conscious about my teeth,” he said. “I grin most of the time instead of showing them. I told Paul once that I wanted to get them fixed, and he was like, ‘Why would you do that? Are you out of your mind? That’s what makes you, you.’ Paul really seems to zero in on the beautiful flaws in people. That seems to be a recurring theme in his movies.” Haim said that she “talked to him about my teeth too, because there are some full-on close-ups of just my teeth,” but “I realized that my teeth are going to be this way, and I’m keeping them.” Reilly’s response:

“I’ve been there, girl. And mine are way more fucked up than yours.”

Licorice Pizza (which is tastier than it sounds) is scheduled for a limited release on November 26 before going wide on December 25.

(Via Interview)