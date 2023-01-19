Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust, Baldwin has reportedly been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

New Mexico’s first judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that the actor would be charged alongside the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The charge comes with a maximum of 18 months in prison. The film’s first assistant director David Halls also plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Since the fatal incident, Baldwin has openly denied that he is at fault for Hutchins’ death and the props mishap. “Someone is responsible for what happened,” he told ABC News in 2021. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Reports of “red flags” and hazardous conditions among the crew of Rust prompted an investigation into the live props department. Baldwin had been attempting to clear his name by suing his former crew members.

Back in December 2021, Baldwin insisted that he wasn’t at fault and “didn’t pull the trigger” that caused Halyna Hutchins‘ death. Instead, he said he “let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off… I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

Meanwhile, the actor has not been keeping a low profile as of late and has been actively hyping up his life on Instagram. His wife also thinks that people are out to get him, so there’s that.

(Via The Independent)