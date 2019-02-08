Getty Image

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, freshman congresswoman from New York, has become a boogeyman of sorts for Republicans and pretty much anyone who appears on Fox News. And now anyone with a Netflix subscription will get to relive her historic election through a documentary coming soon.

Ocasio-Cortez was last seen not clapping for Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and dragging Republican lawmakers on Twitter, but her election to the US House of Representatives was a huge moment for progressive politics in America and women lawmakers in general. And now a documentary chronicling her historic run to office is in the works.

Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account announced on Thursday that it had acquired the rights to a documentary about a slew of groundbreaking women getting elected to congress in last November’s midterm elections.